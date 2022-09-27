This week’s market breakdown will take a look at some of the biggest cryptocurrencies, their charts, and the latest news to better understand where cryptos may go from here. Now that the Federal Reserve’s rate decision is out of the way, it’s a great time to take a deeper look at some of the leading cryptocurrencies. As a follow-up to last week’s article, this piece will be going over the cryptocurrencies to watch this week: Bitcoin (BTC-USD), Ethereum (ETH-USD), and Ripple (XRP-USD).

MARKETS ・ 4 DAYS AGO