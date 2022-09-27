ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

Social Security and the poverty line

Living off Social Security alone, the financial website Motley Fool warns , “your income would be barely above the poverty level.” Georgetown University retirement policy expert Angela Antonelli agrees, telling CNBC the average Social Security benefit “doesn’t put you much above the poverty level.” That’s a widely held view, and seemingly buttresses progressive calls to expand Social Security across the board.
ADVOCACY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Damien Williams
Person
Joe Biden
CNBC

The U.S. and Europe are running out of weapons to send to Ukraine

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg held a special meeting of the alliance's arms directors to discuss ways to refill member nations' weapons stockpiles. But ramping up defense production is no quick or easy feat. The U.S. has been by far the largest supplier of military aid to Ukraine in its war...
MILITARY
Investopedia

CD Rate Trends, Week of September 26: Rates rising

After wavering much of September, certificate of deposit (CD) rates are more decidedly on the rise this week, following the Fed announcement last Wednesday of another massive rate hike. The top nationally available rate moved up a tenth of a percentage point or more in five of the eight major CD terms, while holding steady in the other three.
ECONOMY
tipranks.com

Cryptocurrencies to Watch for the Week of September 25

This week’s market breakdown will take a look at some of the biggest cryptocurrencies, their charts, and the latest news to better understand where cryptos may go from here. Now that the Federal Reserve’s rate decision is out of the way, it’s a great time to take a deeper look at some of the leading cryptocurrencies. As a follow-up to last week’s article, this piece will be going over the cryptocurrencies to watch this week: Bitcoin (BTC-USD), Ethereum (ETH-USD), and Ripple (XRP-USD).
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Return#Internal Revenue#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Policy#Crypto Taxes#The Department Of Justice#Doj#Cnbc#The White House
Benzinga

The Fed's Preferred Inflation Number Is Coming Friday: PCE Preview

An important inflation reading for the Federal Reserve is coming Friday, with the Bureau of Economic Analysis set to release the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) price index data for August. What To Know: The PCE price index is the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge. It's released on a monthly basis...
BUSINESS
Entrepreneur

Stocks Racing to Bottom

The S&P 500 (SPY) has raced 15% lower in just a few short weeks. Sure we might see a short term bounce here or there. Unfortunately most signs still point...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy