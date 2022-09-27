Three students from Mississippi’s West Tallahatchie School District have earned top honors in the inaugural Emmett Till Archives Award contest. The contest is a component of the Emmett Till Archival Project, a partnership of the Florida State University School of Communication, FSU Libraries and the West Tallahatchie School District in Tallahatchie County, Mississippi. The partnership involves teaching the history of the Emmett Till case using primary source documents from the digitized Till Archives, housed in FSU’s Special Collections and Archives.

TALLAHATCHIE COUNTY, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO