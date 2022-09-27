Read full article on original website
FSU, Mississippi School District celebrate winners of Emmett Till Archives contest
Three students from Mississippi’s West Tallahatchie School District have earned top honors in the inaugural Emmett Till Archives Award contest. The contest is a component of the Emmett Till Archival Project, a partnership of the Florida State University School of Communication, FSU Libraries and the West Tallahatchie School District in Tallahatchie County, Mississippi. The partnership involves teaching the history of the Emmett Till case using primary source documents from the digitized Till Archives, housed in FSU’s Special Collections and Archives.
Student Scholarships
The Alumni Ambassadors Award | The Ambassadors Award Committee seeks students with demonstrated commitment, vision, and potential for lifelong leadership and innovation in their communities and the world.. The Legacy Scholarship | The FSU Alumni Association Legacy Scholarship program was established in 2010 to encourage the children of Florida State...
FSU researchers find pandemic altered personality traits of younger adults
A research team led by faculty at the Florida State University College of Medicine found the COVID-19 pandemic appeared to cause personality changes, especially in younger adults. The research, published in PLOS ONE, found that the population-wide stressor of the pandemic made younger adults moodier, more prone to stress, less...
Main Campus Card Access
This message to faculty and staff has been approved by Renisha Gibbs, Associate Vice President for Human Resources and Finance & Administration Chief of Staff. FSU Main Campus will close starting at 5 p.m. today, Wednesday September 28, 2022 – Friday September 30, 2022. All doors controlled by the University’s Card Access system will lock down at this time.
Members of FSU’s drone team on standby to assist Hurricane Ian search and rescue efforts
With Ian making landfall in southwestern Florida as a Category 4 hurricane Wednesday, members of the Florida State University Center for Disaster Risk Policy drone team stand poised to help. CDRP Director David Merrick said seven members of FSU’s drone team, including four students, are supporting the state’s urban search...
