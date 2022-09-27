Read full article on original website
KVIA
The annual Southern New Mexico State Fair is here
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - For the week ahead, the Southern New Mexico State Fair is coming back to town to treat locals to tasty fair foods, carnival rides and games, and of course, a rodeo! This year's fair will last Wednesday through Sunday, October 2. Each day, the fair will be open from 9 am to 10 pm, while the carnival portion will be open at 6 pm Wednesday-Friday, and at 1 pm on Saturday and Sunday.
3 Great Steakhouses in New Mexico
KFOX 14
Controversial billboard in Las Cruces claims city not safe, demands action from city
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A billboard some people could find offensive raised some eyebrows and questions in Las Cruces. The billboard showed a graphic photo to make the argument that crime is up in the city and placed blame on city council members and demanded action from them.
KVIA
City of Las Cruces lacking 24/7 veterinary care
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico- Residents of Las Cruces have spoken with animal officials to voice concerns over the lack of 24-hour veterinary care. Currently, there is no 24-hour care at veterinarian hospitals over the weekend. That's according to Dawn Duncan, Founder and President of Animal Companions of Las Cruces. He...
KOAT 7
Red Flag Law not used in New Mexico woman's murder
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Mugshot: Courtesy ofDoña Ana County Detention Center, 2020. Robert Yacone, 59, co-owner of popular Italian restaurant Forghedaboutit in Deming and Las Cruces, is accused of killing his wife, Kimberly Yacone, 48, at their Pichacho Hills home in Las Cruces on Sept. 18. However, with...
KOAT 7
Gubernatorial campaign contributions show an urban and rural divide in New Mexico
When it comes to the money, there is a clear divide in the race for governor. More than 47 percent of Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham’s campaign money comes from metropolitan areas like Albuquerque, Las Cruces and Santa Fe. As for her Republican Challenger Mark Ronchetti, about 74 percent of...
KFOX 14
NMSU student's former manager describes what she was like before her death
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — New Mexico State University confirmed that one of its students, Emilia Rueda was one of two people identified in a murder-suicide. Emilia Rueda, 20, was found dead at an apartment complex in Las Cruces along with 19-year-old Carlos Esparza. KFOX14 spoke with Rueda's former...
Las Cruces murder suspect died in Mexico
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting at a Las Cruces hotel died a little over a week after that incident. Las Cruces police confirm that 35-year-old Alfred Marquez died on August 19. Marquez was wanted in connection with the August 10 murder of a 35-year-old following a The post Las Cruces murder suspect died in Mexico appeared first on KVIA.
SWAT call in Las Cruces; man barricaded in home
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Las Cruces police are responding to a SWAT call near Solano and Colorado. Police say it's in relation to a family domestic disturbance. A man has barricaded himself in a home. Police say they are trying to establish communication with the man and encourage him to come out peacefully. This The post SWAT call in Las Cruces; man barricaded in home appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA
Migrants sitting idle El Paso International Airport
EL PASO, Texas -- Migrants are sitting idle for long periods of time at El Paso International Airport, according to El Paso officials. Director of the El Paso International Airport, Sam Rodriguez, said that there are several improvements underway in response to this issue. According to a city FAQ on...
Views from the anchor desk: El Paso is a diamond in the desert
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — “Views from the Anchor Desk” is a new KTSM blog my co-anchor, Natassia Paloma, and I will be putting together on a weekly basis. I couldn’t think of a more appropriate way to begin than sharing my view of El Paso. I might not be from the Sun City, but […]
lascruces.com
Keith Austin puts a ring on his museum
Take a look at your hand. Are you wearing a wedding ring, graduation ring, award ring, or something you just enjoy seeing on your finger? Ever wonder why there are so many different rings?. That question bothered Keith Austin, owner of Austin’s Jewelry located at 230 East Idaho at Foster....
San Angelo LIVE!
13 Illegal Migrants Locked Inside a Box Truck Without Oxygen Rescued in the 'Safest City in America'
EL PASO – U.S. Border Patrol Agents in the El Paso Sector, in addition to handling the recent migrant influx impacting the El Paso Station, have continued to sustain their border enforcement posture and have dismantled numerous dangerous human smuggling attempts and rescued migrants this week. The most significant...
KFOX 14
Airman from Holloman Air Force Base found dead identified
HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — A U.S. Air Force airman from Holloman Air Force base was found dead off base over the weekend. Staff Sergeant Anthony Carmona, 27, was found dead on Saturday. Carmona was a dedicated crew chief assigned to the 849th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron. The...
Texas Bucket List Made A Stop At Favorite BBQ Spot In El Paso
We've talked about The Texas Bucket List before on the website; we've mentioned whenever they come to a new place in El Paso & we've mentioned what their top 10 popular places on their YouTube page. Currently The Texas Bucket List is on their 17th season & they stopped at...
KVIA
Decades-long dispute between Texas and Tiguas over
EL PASO, Texas -- It’s over. The state of Texas and the Ysleta del Sur Pueblo’s decades-long legal fight ended Tuesday with both parties agreeing to dismiss the case. This, after the US Supreme Court sided with the Tiguas this summer, strengthening tribal sovereignty. At issue – whether...
El Paso teen charged for allegedly murdering and burning missing man
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An 18-year-old El Paso man has been arrested and charged due to his alleged involvement in the murder of Manuel Sanchez Jr. A multi-agency investigation involving the EPPD, the U.S. Army CID, and FBI El Paso has announced 18-year-old Michael Leyva has been arrested and charged for his alleged involvement […]
KOAT 7
Popular New Mexico restaurant owner accused of killing wife
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Warning: Parts of this story and video may be disturbing to some. Robert Yacone, 59, co-owner of popular Italian restaurant Forghedaboutit in Deming and Las Cruces, is accused of killing his wife, Kimberly Yacone, 48, at their Pichacho Hills home in Las Cruces on Sunday.
KVIA
New Mexico State Police call discovery of two bodies likely case of murder-suicide
EL PASO, Texas -- New Mexico State Police have confirmed the identities of two people who were found dead inside a Las Cruces apartment complex Wednesday. Police say one of the people was 20-year-old Emilia Rueda, and the other was 19-year-old, Carlos Esparza. Police say it is likely a case...
las-cruces.org
Meerscheidt Recreation Center Temporary Closure
Meerscheidt Recreation Center, 1600 E. Hadley Ave., will be closed Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct. 9 due to the 2022 Whole Enchilada Softball Tournament being played at Hadley Sports Complex. Regular programs will resume at 8 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10. For information, call Meerscheidt Recreation Center, at 575/541-2563.
