ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVIA

The annual Southern New Mexico State Fair is here

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - For the week ahead, the Southern New Mexico State Fair is coming back to town to treat locals to tasty fair foods, carnival rides and games, and of course, a rodeo! This year's fair will last Wednesday through Sunday, October 2. Each day, the fair will be open from 9 am to 10 pm, while the carnival portion will be open at 6 pm Wednesday-Friday, and at 1 pm on Saturday and Sunday.
LAS CRUCES, NM
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in New Mexico

If you happen to live in New Mexico or you travel there often, you are in the right place, because below I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouse in New Mexico:. What do you think about these steakhouses in New Mexico? Have you ever been to any of them? If you have, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Would you recommend other people to eat at these restaurants? Did you enjoy the food? What about the service and the atmosphere? Feel free to leave your thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to mention your favorite steakhouses in New Mexico too so more people can visit them if they happen to live in the area. If you are a local or you simply know your way around the restaurants in New Mexico, then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations, so don't sky away from sharing them with us in the comments.
RUIDOSO, NM
KVIA

City of Las Cruces lacking 24/7 veterinary care

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico- Residents of Las Cruces have spoken with animal officials to voice concerns over the lack of 24-hour veterinary care. Currently, there is no 24-hour care at veterinarian hospitals over the weekend. That's according to Dawn Duncan, Founder and President of Animal Companions of Las Cruces. He...
LAS CRUCES, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
State
New Mexico State
Las Cruces, NM
Education
KOAT 7

Red Flag Law not used in New Mexico woman's murder

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Mugshot: Courtesy ofDoña Ana County Detention Center, 2020. Robert Yacone, 59, co-owner of popular Italian restaurant Forghedaboutit in Deming and Las Cruces, is accused of killing his wife, Kimberly Yacone, 48, at their Pichacho Hills home in Las Cruces on Sept. 18. However, with...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA ABC-7

Las Cruces murder suspect died in Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting at a Las Cruces hotel died a little over a week after that incident. Las Cruces police confirm that 35-year-old Alfred Marquez died on August 19. Marquez was wanted in connection with the August 10 murder of a 35-year-old following a The post Las Cruces murder suspect died in Mexico appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mexico#Tech#Equal Opportunity#Linus College#The Systems Department#Nmsu
KVIA ABC-7

SWAT call in Las Cruces; man barricaded in home

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Las Cruces police are responding to a SWAT call near Solano and Colorado. Police say it's in relation to a family domestic disturbance. A man has barricaded himself in a home. Police say they are trying to establish communication with the man and encourage him to come out peacefully. This The post SWAT call in Las Cruces; man barricaded in home appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA

Migrants sitting idle El Paso International Airport

EL PASO, Texas -- Migrants are sitting idle for long periods of time at El Paso International Airport, according to El Paso officials. Director of the El Paso International Airport, Sam Rodriguez, said that there are several improvements underway in response to this issue. According to a city FAQ on...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Views from the anchor desk: El Paso is a diamond in the desert

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — “Views from the Anchor Desk” is a new KTSM blog my co-anchor, Natassia Paloma, and I will be putting together on a weekly basis. I couldn’t think of a more appropriate way to begin than sharing my view of El Paso. I might not be from the Sun City, but […]
EL PASO, TX
lascruces.com

Keith Austin puts a ring on his museum

Take a look at your hand. Are you wearing a wedding ring, graduation ring, award ring, or something you just enjoy seeing on your finger? Ever wonder why there are so many different rings?. That question bothered Keith Austin, owner of Austin’s Jewelry located at 230 East Idaho at Foster....
LAS CRUCES, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
KVIA

Decades-long dispute between Texas and Tiguas over

EL PASO, Texas -- It’s over. The state of Texas and the Ysleta del Sur Pueblo’s decades-long legal fight ended Tuesday with both parties agreeing to dismiss the case. This, after the US Supreme Court sided with the Tiguas this summer, strengthening tribal sovereignty. At issue – whether...
TEXAS STATE
KTSM

El Paso teen charged for allegedly murdering and burning missing man

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An 18-year-old El Paso man has been arrested and charged due to his alleged involvement in the murder of Manuel Sanchez Jr. A multi-agency investigation involving the EPPD, the U.S. Army CID, and FBI El Paso has announced 18-year-old Michael Leyva has been arrested and charged for his alleged involvement […]
EL PASO, TX
KOAT 7

Popular New Mexico restaurant owner accused of killing wife

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — Warning: Parts of this story and video may be disturbing to some. Robert Yacone, 59, co-owner of popular Italian restaurant Forghedaboutit in Deming and Las Cruces, is accused of killing his wife, Kimberly Yacone, 48, at their Pichacho Hills home in Las Cruces on Sunday.
LAS CRUCES, NM
las-cruces.org

Meerscheidt Recreation Center Temporary Closure

Meerscheidt Recreation Center, 1600 E. Hadley Ave., will be closed Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct. 9 due to the 2022 Whole Enchilada Softball Tournament being played at Hadley Sports Complex. Regular programs will resume at 8 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10. For information, call Meerscheidt Recreation Center, at 575/541-2563.
LAS CRUCES, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy