Santa Clarita, CA

Santa Clarita Radio

COC EMT Program Celebrates 50 Years Of Service

College of the Canyons celebrated the 50th anniversary of its Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) program Thursday, honoring the second oldest program of its kind in Los Angeles County. Since 1972, COC’s EMT program has trained more than 5,000 EMT students, with many going on to launch successful careers in firefighting,...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Saugus High School Team Will No Longer Carry The Thin Blue Line Onto The Football Field

Officials with the Hart District and Saugus High School have banned the appearance of the blue line or blue lives flags at its football games amid complaints from students. Traditionally the Saugus football team makes their entrance before games by running onto the field carrying flags that include the U.S. Flag and Centurion flags. This year, the blue line flag, which is a variation of the U.S. Flag in support of law enforcement also made its appearance.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Two Years Later, Santa Clarita Haunted Jailhouse Is Back!

After two years, SCV Sheriff’s Station is bringing back the Haunted Jailhouse experience to delight Santa Clarita residents. Sunday, Oct. 16, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. come out for a day of fun, filled with live entertainment, costume contests, Sheriff’s department displays and a haunted jailhouse created by the Santa Clarita Boys and Girls Club.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Clarita, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Amour Pulls Out Of 2022 City Council Race

Kody Amour announced Wednesday on KHTS Radio that he is pulling out of the 2022 city council election. “I am withdrawing from the race, and dropping out,” Amour said in an on-air interview with KHTS Radio. Amour, who is currently homeless was running to help bring attention to the...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Ventura County Reporter

37th Annual Best of Ventura County

Shiver me timbers — it’s time once again for the Best of Ventura County! Whether ye be a landlubber or a sea dog, you’ll want to come with us as we set a course for all the local treasures to be found in these pages. These are...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

New And Featured Santa Clarita Restaurants And Businesses For October 2022 KHTS Restaurant Row

New this month on KHTS Restaurant Row – October 2022: La Michoacana Plus, Tellys, SCV Cleaners, Guanatos Tacos, Sen Noodle House. KHTS Restaurant Row is the best place to save money in the Santa Clarita Valley! Purchase certificates to your favorite Santa Clarita restaurants, shops, and various services for up to half off! KHTS has partnered with the finest restaurants and other select Santa Clarita Businesses.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Listed By Mina Kuper – Mortgage Rates With Amy Valdivia – September 29, 2022

Listed By Mina Kuper – Mortgage Rates With Amy Valdivia – September 29, 2022. On this episode of the “Listed by Mina Kuper” radio show, Mina welcomes special guest Amy Valdivia is a Certified Mortgage Advisor with American Financial Network. As a specialist in divorce among other areas, Amy can help to asses in mortgages and when to buy and sell homes during that process.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
KTLA

UCLA buys new campus to address crowding, increase enrollment

The University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) has purchased two new sites in Rancho Palos Verdes and San Pedro in an effort to address increasing student demand. The two sites belonged to Marymount California University (MCU), a private Catholic college that shuttered in Aug. 2022. MCU cited declining enrollment and rising costs as the reasons […]
RANCHO PALOS VERDES, CA
theregistrysocal.com

UCLA Buys Former Marymount California University Campus in Southern California for $80MM

Ocean view campus will help university educate more constituents in the state of California. RANCHO PALOS VERDES, Calif. – September 27, 2022 – Cushman & Wakefield, a leading global real estate services firm, announced that the firm is representing the University of California Los Angeles (“UCLA”) under the advisory of the University of California Board of Regents in acquiring the former Marymount California University (“MCU”) campus in Southern California. Overlooking the Pacific Ocean and Catalina Island, the coastal property comprises ±24.57 acres of developed campus and vacant land in Rancho Palos Verdes plus a neighboring vacant 86-unit student apartment complex situated on ±11.06 acres in San Pedro.
LOS ANGELES, CA
theavtimes.com

Palmdale launches new small business assistance programs

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale is launching several new programs to help local small businesses. Businesses can receive free marketing support through the Palmdale Business of the Week program. To qualify, the business must be nominated, be a for-profit business physically located in Palmdale, have an active Palmdale business license, be a brick-and-mortar business, and have 10 or fewer employees. Businesses will be selected on a first-come, first-served basis.
PALMDALE, CA
fullcoll.edu

Breaking News: Vaccine Mandate Will Be Suspended as of Jan. 1, 2023.

At the Sept. 29 Faculty Senate meeting, Interim President Monte Perez announced the suspension of the vaccine mandate at Fullerton College as of Jan. 1, 2023. The resolution for a Districtwide end to the mandate was approved at the NOCCCD board meeting on Sept. 27. The vaccination mandate had been...
FULLERTON, CA
scvnews.com

Message from County Health Services Director Dr. Christina Ghaly

We began our Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Anti-Racism (EDIA) journey nearly two years ago, and while the path ahead was not clearly defined, Health Services leadership was enthusiastically joined by workforce members across our health enterprise in a united commitment to creating a more welcoming, inclusive and proactively anti-racist health care system for our patients, staff and the communities we serve.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
theavtimes.com

Free disposal day at Lancaster Landfill Oct. 8

LANCASTER – Waste Management in partnership with Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger will host a free dumping day for residents of unincorporated Los Angeles County communities in the Antelope Valley. Residents of unincorporated communities will be able to dump one ton of trash – including appliances and furniture...
LANCASTER, CA

