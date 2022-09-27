Heeling, W. Va. - The Wheeling University Women's Soccer team (4-5, 4-3) lost their four-game winning streak last time out when they fell to Notre Dame College. They return to their home field on Sunday when they host West Virginia State at 2 PM, as they try to begin a new streak in front of their home crowd. The Cardinals were held off the board for the first time since September 10th and look to get their potent offense going again this weekend.

WHEELING, WV ・ 18 HOURS AGO