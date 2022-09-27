Read full article on original website
Football Earns Second Shutout in Program History in 37-0 win Over West Virginia Wesleyan
Buckahnnon, W. Va. – A year ago, the Wheeling University Football team (4-1, 3-1) picked up the first shutout in program history with a 38-0 win over West Virginia Wesleyan. On Saturday, they picked up their second shutout in program history against those same Bobcats in a 37-0 win in Buckahnnon, West Virginia. The Cardinals offense took a while to get going in the first quarter, but once they started their was no turning back as Wheeling picked up the win.
Women’s Soccer Looks to Build New Streak Hosting West Virginia State
Heeling, W. Va. - The Wheeling University Women's Soccer team (4-5, 4-3) lost their four-game winning streak last time out when they fell to Notre Dame College. They return to their home field on Sunday when they host West Virginia State at 2 PM, as they try to begin a new streak in front of their home crowd. The Cardinals were held off the board for the first time since September 10th and look to get their potent offense going again this weekend.
Cardinals Earn Weekend Sweep as Volleyball Downs Malone
Canton, OH. – The Wheeling University Volleyball team played the second of their two weekend matches when they battled Malone on Saturday. The Cardinals were able to sweep the match and sweep the weekend as they took down the Pioneers 3-0. Allonda Watkins and Tylah Yeomans each had big days on offense as they led the team's offensive attack.
Cardinals Drop Last Second Road Contest Against Marian
Indianapolis, IN. – The Wheeling University Rugby team continues their early season road trip when they headed to Indianapolis, Indiana. They battled Marian University in Big Rivers Rugby Conference (BRRC) play and fell 23-21. It came down to a last at try and confusion kick as the Cardinals suffered their second conference loss of the season.
Men’s Soccer Looks to Bounce Back on the Road Against Concord
Wheeling, W.Va: The Cardinals (3-6-1, 3-4-1) are back on the road, competing in their second of a three game road trip. Saturday's matchup will take place in Concord, West Virginia as Wheeling University will take on Concord University at 12 PM. The Cardinals will be looking to get back to .500 within the conference.
Volleyball Goes on the Attack in Come From Behind Win
South Euclid, OH. – Early on in Friday night's Mountain East Conference (MEC) volleyball match, the Wheeling University Volleyball team (10-6, 4-0) found themselves down 1-0. They then relied on their front line to help them back in the game and they went on to beat Notre Dame College 3-1 as they move to 4-0 in MEC play. Four different Cardinals ended the night in double digit kills as the Cardinals won three straight sets to claim the match.
Football Battles West Virginia Wesleyan In Road Contest to Kick-off October
Wheeling, W. Va. – Over the final seven weeks of the season, the Wheeling University Football team (3-1, 2-1) will see a lot of time on their home turf. However, they kick off October with one of their three remaining road games as they battle West Virginia Wesleyan. The Cardinals look to take their momentum on the road, riding the success of a ground game that is on a record setting pace.
Trio of Cardinals Break 20 Minute Mark at Live the Lou Cross Country Classic
Louisville, KY. – On Saturday, the Wheeling University Women's Cross Country team headed to Louisville, Kentucky for the Live the Lou Cross Country Classic. They had a big day as a team, finishing 10th overall out of the 41 team field and they had three runners on the day break the 20 minute mark. Almost every competitor for the Cardinals set a PR on the day as Wheeling got off to a strong start in their second race of the year.
Rugby Looks for Bounce Back in Road Contest vs. Marian
Wheeling, W. Va. - In week two of Big Rivers Rugby Conference (BRRC) play, the Wheeling University Rugby team (2-2, 1-1) suffered their first ever BRRC loss at the hands of Thomas More. This week, they look to bounce back in conference play as they head to Indianapolis, Indiana, for a meeting with Marian University at 1 PM. The Cardinals look to get back to their high-powered offensive game as they open another BRRC rivalry.
Men’s Cross Country Finishes 41st, Browning Cracks top 30, at Live the Lou Cross Country Classic
Louisville, KY. – The Wheeling University Men's Cross Country team headed down to Louisville, Kentucky on Saturday for the Live the Lou Cross Country Classic. The men kicked off the day, competing in the Silver Race at 12 PM, and the team finished 41st overall but had a big day overall. They had one runner crack the top 30 of the race and three different Cardinals PR'ed on the afternoon.
Wheeling University Baseball/Softball Golf Scramble Postponed
Wheeling, W. Va. - Due to inclement weather set to plague the Ohio Valley this weekend, the Wheeling University Baseball/Softball Scramble, originally scheduled for Saturday, October 1st,, will be postponed. The make-up date for the golf scramble has been announced for Saturday, May 20th with a shotgun start at 9 AM.
