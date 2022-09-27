ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lvpnews.com

Jeff Weiss, legend of theater; resident of Allentown, dies

A legend of the American stage has died. Jeff Weiss, a long-time Allentown resident, achieved his most noteworthy success in New York City, receiving Obie Awards for off-Broadway plays produced with his five decades collaborator and life partner Richard C. Martinez. The Weiss family, including brother Steve, and nephew, actor...
ALLENTOWN, PA
sauconsource.com

3 Injured in Allentown Road Wreck, State Police Say

Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin say three people were injured in a two-car crash on Allentown Road in Milford Township, Bucks County, last weekend. Police said Wednesday that two of the people who were hurt–including the driver of one of the vehicles and his passenger–suffered what were believed to be serious injuries.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WBRE

Wilkes-Barre man pronounced dead after I-80 crash

POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A 35-year-old man was pronounced dead on Thursday after a roll-over crash on Interstate 80 in Monroe County. According to the Lehigh County Coroner, Kenneth Williams, 35 from Wilkes-Barre, was the driver of a car that went off of Interstate 80 west around 3:46 am and rolled over. Officials said […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Allentown, PA
City
Liberty, PA
Easton, PA
Government
State
California State
City
California, PA
City
Easton, PA
Bethlehem, PA
Government
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Emmaus, PA
City
Bethlehem, PA
WBRE

Police activity shuts down road in Luzerne County

PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police activity has shut down a section of road early Friday morning in Luzerne County. While Plains Township Police and Pennsylvania State Police are refusing to give any information on the incident at this time, a section of South River Street around the area of Ole Tyme Charley’s Pub […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck
LehighValleyLive.com

Plane crash victim identified as Easton man

The person killed in Wednesday afternoon’s plane crash in Lehigh County has been identified as an Easton man. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio on Friday said Keith Kozel, 49, was pronounced dead at the scene of the single-engine plane crash in Salisbury Township. Kozel died of multiple injuries due...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Driver Flees From Serious Crash In Bristol Township

It was just before 8:00 AM today, when a passenger vehicle traveling at high speed veered out of control and collided with a work truck, that was carrying windows and lumber. The crash happened on Radcliffe Street at the intersection with Hammond. This is in the vicinity of the turnpike bridge.
BRISTOL, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
LehighValleyLive.com

Things to do in Lehigh Valley this weekend and beyond (Sept. 30-Oct. 6)

BETHLEHEM “Starstruck: An American Tale,” works by artist-in-residence Shimon Attie, through Dec. 3. Lehigh University Art Galleries, 420 E. Packer Ave. luag.lehigh.edu/exhibitions/starstruck-american-tale, 610-758-3615. “The Works of a Mechanical Genius: The Legacy of John Fritz,” through Oct. 17. National Museum of Industrial History, 602 E. Second St. nmih.org, 610-694-6644....
SELLERSVILLE, PA
CBS Philly

When will Philadelphia area feel remnants of Hurricane Ian?

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday at 3:05 p.m. near Cayo Costa, Florida, as Category 4 storm. CBS Philadelphia has issued a NEXT weather alert day for the Philadelphia region for Saturday as Ian's remnant rains move through.At landfall, Ian was a strong Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 150 mph. Winds reached 155 mph in the Gulf of Mexico early Wednesday, making the storm just shy of Category 5.Devastating impacts are being felt along the west coast of Florida, where the storm surge likely reached upwards of 16 feets in spots.Several cities in Florida reported wind gusts...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy