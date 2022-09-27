Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small Pennsylvania Town Was Just Named One of the Best Vacation Destinations in the CountryTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy New JerseyTravel MavenFlemington, NJ
Popular local grocery store in Lehigh County set to close this monthKristen WaltersLehigh County, PA
This is the Best Diner in Pennsylvania According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Allentown’s Liberty Bell Museum to Celebrate 60th AnniversaryLauren JessopAllentown, PA
Related
lvpnews.com
Jeff Weiss, legend of theater; resident of Allentown, dies
A legend of the American stage has died. Jeff Weiss, a long-time Allentown resident, achieved his most noteworthy success in New York City, receiving Obie Awards for off-Broadway plays produced with his five decades collaborator and life partner Richard C. Martinez. The Weiss family, including brother Steve, and nephew, actor...
'Devastating': 5 alarm fire damages Ewing Township Senior and Community Center
A fire inside a community center in Mercer County, New Jersey reached five alarms before firefighters were able to get it under control Friday morning.
sauconsource.com
3 Injured in Allentown Road Wreck, State Police Say
Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin say three people were injured in a two-car crash on Allentown Road in Milford Township, Bucks County, last weekend. Police said Wednesday that two of the people who were hurt–including the driver of one of the vehicles and his passenger–suffered what were believed to be serious injuries.
Wilkes-Barre man pronounced dead after I-80 crash
POCONO TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A 35-year-old man was pronounced dead on Thursday after a roll-over crash on Interstate 80 in Monroe County. According to the Lehigh County Coroner, Kenneth Williams, 35 from Wilkes-Barre, was the driver of a car that went off of Interstate 80 west around 3:46 am and rolled over. Officials said […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man dies in police shooting at Ole Tyme Charley’s in Plains Twp.
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One man is dead after being shot by state troopers after they say he tried to hit them with his truck while they responded to a disturbance call at Ole Tyme Charley’s in Plains Township early Friday morning. There was a heavy presence of state and local police on […]
Massive junkyard fire sends black plume of smoke into Philadelphia sky
Crews worked all night to put out the hot spots of a massive junkyard fire in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia.
Boil water advisory for part of Montgomery County
Pennsylvania American Water said people in East Norriton, Whitpain and Plymouth townships, as well as a section of Norristown, must boil water intended for drinking or cooking.
Police activity shuts down road in Luzerne County
PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police activity has shut down a section of road early Friday morning in Luzerne County. While Plains Township Police and Pennsylvania State Police are refusing to give any information on the incident at this time, a section of South River Street around the area of Ole Tyme Charley’s Pub […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Low-flying plane in Catasauqua area no cause for concern, troopers say
With nerves on edge following a fatal plane crash this week in the Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania State Police are reassuring Lehigh County residents about a low-flying plane. Troopers received numerous calls about the plane in the Catasauqua area, but there is no cause for concern, Trooper Nate Branosky said. The...
Plane crash victim identified as Easton man
The person killed in Wednesday afternoon’s plane crash in Lehigh County has been identified as an Easton man. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio on Friday said Keith Kozel, 49, was pronounced dead at the scene of the single-engine plane crash in Salisbury Township. Kozel died of multiple injuries due...
delawarevalleynews.com
Driver Flees From Serious Crash In Bristol Township
It was just before 8:00 AM today, when a passenger vehicle traveling at high speed veered out of control and collided with a work truck, that was carrying windows and lumber. The crash happened on Radcliffe Street at the intersection with Hammond. This is in the vicinity of the turnpike bridge.
thebrownandwhite.com
Left behind, but forced to move on: Bethlehem schools reconcile pandemic learning losses
When the COVID-19 pandemic forced schools to amend their traditional teaching format, students lost the ability to consistently meet with peers and foster a sense of community. The aftermath of this transitional education period continues to impact students’ ability to learn. Children, including those across the Bethlehem Area School...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wrnjradio.com
St. Luke’s Allentown Campus first in region to have AI-driven ethos cancer treatment
ALLENTOWN, PA (Lehigh County) – St. Luke’s Allentown Campus is the first in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware to acquire the Varian Ethos therapy system, advancing treatment for cancer patients in the Lehigh Valley and surrounding areas. “Ethos adaptive radiation therapy is a ground-breaking innovation in cancer treatment,”...
phl17.com
2 men critically injured after they were shot multiple times on Allegheny Avenue
Philadelphia (WPHL)- Philadelphia police are searching for the person responsible of shooting two men multiple times in Kensington. The incident happened on the 1800 block of East Allegheny Avenue just before 2:00 pm on Wednesday. According to police, an 18-year-old man was shot two times in the lower back, and...
Family identifies 17-year-old mom struck near Philadelphia high school
The family describes Saniah Moore as a fun person with a big heart, and most importantly a great mother to her 7-month-old daughter.
Things to do in Lehigh Valley this weekend and beyond (Sept. 30-Oct. 6)
BETHLEHEM “Starstruck: An American Tale,” works by artist-in-residence Shimon Attie, through Dec. 3. Lehigh University Art Galleries, 420 E. Packer Ave. luag.lehigh.edu/exhibitions/starstruck-american-tale, 610-758-3615. “The Works of a Mechanical Genius: The Legacy of John Fritz,” through Oct. 17. National Museum of Industrial History, 602 E. Second St. nmih.org, 610-694-6644....
‘I felt him leave’: Mother ran to slain son’s side after hearing gunshots outside Roxborough High
Meredith Elizalde had been waiting for her son Nicolas’ football scrimmage to end Tuesday afternoon at Roxborough High School. What was supposed to be part of their normal routine turned into a nightmare.
When will Philadelphia area feel remnants of Hurricane Ian?
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday at 3:05 p.m. near Cayo Costa, Florida, as Category 4 storm. CBS Philadelphia has issued a NEXT weather alert day for the Philadelphia region for Saturday as Ian's remnant rains move through.At landfall, Ian was a strong Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 150 mph. Winds reached 155 mph in the Gulf of Mexico early Wednesday, making the storm just shy of Category 5.Devastating impacts are being felt along the west coast of Florida, where the storm surge likely reached upwards of 16 feets in spots.Several cities in Florida reported wind gusts...
Route 22 crash leaves car hanging on concrete median, snarling traffic
A crash on Route 22 near Schoenersville Road left a vehicle hanging on the concrete median and snarled traffic Thursday afternoon. The crash was reported at about 3:15 p.m., according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The two lanes of Route 22 East were closed, but traffic was getting by...
Teen suspects attack & carjack 82-year-old outside Willow Grove Mall, steal gift he bought his wife
The suspects hit the 82-year-old with a hard object, grabbed a gift he had purchased for his wife at the Willow Grove Park Mall and then stole his truck, police say.
Comments / 4