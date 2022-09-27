Read full article on original website
MIAMI EAT & DRINK
5 restaurants you should try during Miami Spice monthAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Mexican restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Italian restaurants in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
5 Mediterranean restaurants you should try in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Here's the scoop: Where to get cocktail-infused ice cream in South FloridaAdriana JimenezFlorida State
MIAMI THINGS TO DO
Where to find the best hiking trails in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five summer activities to beat the heat in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best Miami spas to unwindAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Five of the best hotels for your next Miami staycationAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Ten daytime date ideas in MiamiAdriana JimenezMiami, FL
Related
Miami New Times
The Ten Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend
One of the city's iconic landmarks, the Opa-locka Hialeah Flea Market, is closing its doors after 37 years. But much like everything in Hialeah, nothing comes to an end without a big bang to go along with it. The pulgero has partnered with Probidæ, Internet Friends, Annex, and the Boombox for a 12-hour closing party featuring a stellar lineup of Miami-based artists, community organizers, and market vendors. Partygoers can say goodbye to the best place to score everything from jewelry to airbrushed apparel, accompanied by two stages of DJs and live music. 6 p.m. Friday, at Opa-locka Hialeah Flea Market, 12705 NW 42nd Ave, Opa-locka; 305-688-0500; opalockahialeahfleamarket.com. Tickets cost $10 via shotgun.live. Sophia Medina.
Get Your Tickets Now for Miami’s Best Fall Concerts
From brand-new festivals featuring Afro-Fusion superstars to the weirdest of Als, massively popular superstars like Rosalía to big bands performing their version of video game tunes, there’s a bit of everything playing in and around the city. Here, our top picks for Miami’s best fall concerts. October.
New Asian-Cuban Restaurant Looks to Be Opening in Miami
Behind the project is Executive Chef Luis Pous
tmpresale.com
Jerry Seinfelds concert in Ft Lauderdale, FL Jan 6th, 2023 – presale code
TMPresale.com has just posted the brand-new Jerry Seinfeld pre-sale password!! For a short time you can get tickets before the public!!!. Go on and treat yourself, your friends who might like to go with you or those special someones in your life, how often will you have the chance to get Jerry Seinfeld tickets during a presale like this one?
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
howafrica.com
PHOTOS: Lil Wayne Puts His Miami Beach Mansion Up For Sale At $29.5M
Rapper, Lil Wayne has put his Miami Beach mansion up for sale after spending $17 million for the estate in 2018. According to a Tuesday, September 27 report by The Real Deal, the platinum-selling rapper listed the seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom and two-half-bath home at 6480 Allison Road for $29.5 million, roughly 75 percent more than he paid for it four years ago.
Here's The Best Coffee Shop In Miami
Yelp has the scoop on the most amazing coffee joints in the Magic City.
islandernews.com
Burgers-and-more Friday dining options on Key Biscayne
Hard to imagine, but September comes to an end! Reflect on the month that was by enjoying a nice Friday meal - perhaps a burger - at any of our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants who are serving some of the most delicious options this #BurgerFriday, September 30. DUNE Burgers on the...
islandernews.com
What was making news on the island in 2005
Passing by the Village Green, you may have noticed the helmet-clad youngsters going through their drills. This can only mean one thing: the 2005 football season is just around the corner. Just like the ’Fins and ’Canes, the Key Biscayne Athletic Club (KBAC) Key Rats reported back to camp with...
RELATED PEOPLE
3 Miami Eateries Land On America's Best Family-Friendly Restaurant List
Food Network rolled out its list of the best restaurants for families.
townandtourist.com
The 10 Best All-Inclusive Miami Resorts (with Prices)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Miami is defined by gorgeous beaches and tropical climate. Its wide array of activity and entertainment options attract millions of tourists each year. Miami is best known for...
cottagesgardens.com
Lil Wayne Drops His Modern Miami Mansion onto the Market
Lil Wayne is set to drop a new album this year, but for now, he’s dropping his Miami Beach property onto the market. The rapper bought this sleek modern back in 2018 for almost $17 million and just listed it for $29.5 million. The home, which has 110 feet of water frontage, sits within Miami Beach’s ultra-private gated community Allison Island. It wouldn’t be a surprise if images of the stunning home replay in your head.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Dangerous mantis shrimp spotted near Miami Beach shores during Hurricane Ian
Mantis shrimp, crustaceans with powerful limbs that can punch and pierce their prey, showed up near Miami Beach shores during Hurricane Ian, a surfer says. Driving the news: A South Beach surfer warned on social media Wednesday that mantis shrimp were found as the hurricane plowed through the area. "If...
Miami New Times
The Bazaar by José Andrés Is Closing
The Bazaar by José Andrés at SLS South Beach Hotel is closing after a decade-long run. When the restaurant opened in June 2012, it quickly became one of the city's buzziest — and most critically lauded — restaurants. A 2012 New Times review called the Bazaar Miami Beach's new "It Girl."
Miami Hurricanes game broadcasts could be affected by 790 The Ticket demise
Miami Hurricanes games could be in conflict with the Florida Panthers and Miami Heat with the announcement on Thursday that 790 The Ticket is converting to a Spanish format. The Panthers had always been broadcast on 560 WQAM, but the Heat is moving from 790 with the shutdown of the station.
pethelpful.com
Video of Miami Dog Patiently Waiting to Be Adopted After 240 Days Breaks Our Hearts
Just try and not shed a tear while watching video of one shelter dog on TikTok. Poor Spikey has been at the Miami-Dade Animal Services facility in Doral, Florida for the better part of a year. But with no prospects of being adopted in the future the shelter is now using the internet to help the dog find his fur-ever home.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bocamag.com
Restaurant Review: DVASH
Nowadays, thanks to social media, we can easily find well-executed, exhilarating dishes that aren’t necessarily prepared by a renowned chef in a massive metropolis. Smaller businesses can reach a wide audience with just a few clicks—word-of-mouth recommendations at a higher and faster level. I love supporting small family-owned restaurants and had seen several posts about a Mediterranean restaurant in West Boca tucked away in a Publix strip mall. So I ventured out to dine at DVASH.
miamitimesonline.com
DeAnne Connolly Graham dies
Lauded businesswoman DeAnne Connolly Graham, 66, whom we profiled on the cover of The Miami Times business section Sept. 7, has died. At the time of our profile, Connolly Graham told The Miami Times that she had been battling breast cancer since 2015, and although chemotherapy had put her disease in remission for a time, it had recently returned with a vengeance.
Click10.com
Mexican actor Pablo Lyle’s wife testifies during his manslaughter trial in Miami
MIAMI – Mexican actor Pablo Lyle’s wife testified on Friday in his defense after prosecutors rested their case in Miami-Dade County court. Ana Araujo, a Mexican actress who wed Lyle in 2014 and had two children with him, was in the car three years ago when Lyle punched Jesus Hernandez.
islandernews.com
Stormy day Key Biscayne dining & delivery options
As Key Biscayne deals with Hurricane Ian’s outer bands and winds, combined with surface street flooding throughout the island, residents venturing out should use extreme caution. Many restaurants’ hours might be impacted or changed and deliveries could be slower. We suggest calling the restaurants before venturing out. Here...
Comments / 0