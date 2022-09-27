ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami New Times

The Ten Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

One of the city's iconic landmarks, the Opa-locka Hialeah Flea Market, is closing its doors after 37 years. But much like everything in Hialeah, nothing comes to an end without a big bang to go along with it. The pulgero has partnered with Probidæ, Internet Friends, Annex, and the Boombox for a 12-hour closing party featuring a stellar lineup of Miami-based artists, community organizers, and market vendors. Partygoers can say goodbye to the best place to score everything from jewelry to airbrushed apparel, accompanied by two stages of DJs and live music. 6 p.m. Friday, at Opa-locka Hialeah Flea Market, 12705 NW 42nd Ave, Opa-locka; 305-688-0500; opalockahialeahfleamarket.com. Tickets cost $10 via shotgun.live. Sophia Medina.
InsideHook

Get Your Tickets Now for Miami’s Best Fall Concerts

From brand-new festivals featuring Afro-Fusion superstars to the weirdest of Als, massively popular superstars like Rosalía to big bands performing their version of video game tunes, there’s a bit of everything playing in and around the city. Here, our top picks for Miami’s best fall concerts. October.
howafrica.com

PHOTOS: Lil Wayne Puts His Miami Beach Mansion Up For Sale At $29.5M

Rapper, Lil Wayne has put his Miami Beach mansion up for sale after spending $17 million for the estate in 2018. According to a Tuesday, September 27 report by The Real Deal, the platinum-selling rapper listed the seven-bedroom, nine-bathroom and two-half-bath home at 6480 Allison Road for $29.5 million, roughly 75 percent more than he paid for it four years ago.
islandernews.com

Burgers-and-more Friday dining options on Key Biscayne

Hard to imagine, but September comes to an end! Reflect on the month that was by enjoying a nice Friday meal - perhaps a burger - at any of our participating #tasteofkeybiscayne restaurants who are serving some of the most delicious options this #BurgerFriday, September 30. DUNE Burgers on the...
islandernews.com

What was making news on the island in 2005

Passing by the Village Green, you may have noticed the helmet-clad youngsters going through their drills. This can only mean one thing: the 2005 football season is just around the corner. Just like the ’Fins and ’Canes, the Key Biscayne Athletic Club (KBAC) Key Rats reported back to camp with...
townandtourist.com

The 10 Best All-Inclusive Miami Resorts (with Prices)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Miami is defined by gorgeous beaches and tropical climate. Its wide array of activity and entertainment options attract millions of tourists each year. Miami is best known for...
cottagesgardens.com

Lil Wayne Drops His Modern Miami Mansion onto the Market

Lil Wayne is set to drop a new album this year, but for now, he’s dropping his Miami Beach property onto the market. The rapper bought this sleek modern back in 2018 for almost $17 million and just listed it for $29.5 million. The home, which has 110 feet of water frontage, sits within Miami Beach’s ultra-private gated community Allison Island. It wouldn’t be a surprise if images of the stunning home replay in your head.
Miami New Times

The Bazaar by José Andrés Is Closing

The Bazaar by José Andrés at SLS South Beach Hotel is closing after a decade-long run. When the restaurant opened in June 2012, it quickly became one of the city's buzziest — and most critically lauded — restaurants. A 2012 New Times review called the Bazaar Miami Beach's new "It Girl."
bocamag.com

Restaurant Review: DVASH

Nowadays, thanks to social media, we can easily find well-executed, exhilarating dishes that aren’t necessarily prepared by a renowned chef in a massive metropolis. Smaller businesses can reach a wide audience with just a few clicks—word-of-mouth recommendations at a higher and faster level. I love supporting small family-owned restaurants and had seen several posts about a Mediterranean restaurant in West Boca tucked away in a Publix strip mall. So I ventured out to dine at DVASH.
miamitimesonline.com

DeAnne Connolly Graham dies

Lauded businesswoman DeAnne Connolly Graham, 66, whom we profiled on the cover of The Miami Times business section Sept. 7, has died. At the time of our profile, Connolly Graham told The Miami Times that she had been battling breast cancer since 2015, and although chemotherapy had put her disease in remission for a time, it had recently returned with a vengeance.
islandernews.com

Stormy day Key Biscayne dining & delivery options

As Key Biscayne deals with Hurricane Ian’s outer bands and winds, combined with surface street flooding throughout the island, residents venturing out should use extreme caution. Many restaurants’ hours might be impacted or changed and deliveries could be slower. We suggest calling the restaurants before venturing out. Here...
