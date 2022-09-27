ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

thebrownandwhite.com

Community Voices: Access to the arts is essential for all

Lisa Harms is the Senior Director of Visual Arts and Education at ArtsQuest. ArtsQuest’s mission is to provide access to exceptional artistic, cultural and educational experiences using arts and culture as key elements of economic development for our urban communities. ArtsQuest supports this mission via the presentation of performing and visual arts, film, arts education classes and outreach, youth programming and cultural events.
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Things to do in Lehigh Valley this weekend and beyond (Sept. 30-Oct. 6)

BETHLEHEM “Starstruck: An American Tale,” works by artist-in-residence Shimon Attie, through Dec. 3. Lehigh University Art Galleries, 420 E. Packer Ave. luag.lehigh.edu/exhibitions/starstruck-american-tale, 610-758-3615. “The Works of a Mechanical Genius: The Legacy of John Fritz,” through Oct. 17. National Museum of Industrial History, 602 E. Second St. nmih.org, 610-694-6644....
SELLERSVILLE, PA
lvpnews.com

Jeff Weiss, legend of theater; resident of Allentown, dies

A legend of the American stage has died. Jeff Weiss, a long-time Allentown resident, achieved his most noteworthy success in New York City, receiving Obie Awards for off-Broadway plays produced with his five decades collaborator and life partner Richard C. Martinez. The Weiss family, including brother Steve, and nephew, actor...
ALLENTOWN, PA
Cresco Welcomes New Gift Shop

Stagbrook Gifts, a locally owned gift shop focused on locally sourced and American-made items, has officially opened in Cresco. CRESCO, PA | On Friday, September 23, Stagbrook Gifts opened its doors to welcome friends, family, and all others in attendance to celebrate their grand opening. WATCH VIDEO.
CRESCO, PA
thebrownandwhite.com

Lehigh recognized with DE&I award four years in a row

Lehigh University was awarded, for the fourth consecutive year, the Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award for continuous commitment to community diversification. INSIGHT Into Diversity, a diversity magazine and website, presents the award, in addition to other diversity programs and initiatives. They chose Lehigh as one of 104 honorees...
BETHLEHEM, PA
wlvr.org

Nazareth schools opt out of national free breakfast for students

NAZARETH, Pa. – All Pennsylvania students will be entitled to a free school breakfast starting Monday, but at least one area school district says it won’t participate. Nazareth Area School District doesn’t currently provide breakfast to its students except for meals to a local alternative school. Food Services Director Donna Garr said she’s concerned about implementing the state program to the entire student population.
NAZARETH, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

See Which Three Bucks County School Districts Placed Among Top 50 in Pennsylvania for 2023

Bucks County is home to three of the top 50 school districts in Pennsylvania for 2023, according to a new ranking by Niche. To determine the 2023 Best School Districts in Pennsylvania, Niche performed an analysis of data provided by the U.S. Department of Education along with millions of reviews submitted by students and parents. Factors that were evaluated include state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ATC scores, teacher quality, and more.
wdiy.org

Roseto | What's in a Name?

On this episode of What’s in a Name?, Mike Flynn takes another dive into Lehigh Valley history as he visits the Northampton County borough of Roseto, founded by Italian immigrants in the late 19th century. As part of his investigation, Mike speaks with Dr. Judith Lasker, Professor Emerita in...
ROSETO, PA
MONTCO.Today

Raise a Glass to Montgomery County’s Best Bars

In a sea of good bars in the Philadelphia region, there some really stand out. Several, in fact, are right here in Montgomery County, according to a list by Philadelphia Magazine. Farm & Fisherman Tavern in Horsham has been recognized for its bar-restaurant combination. The farm-to-table eatery is well stocked...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

5 Best Bakeries in Pennsylvania

- When you want to savor a delicious baked good, the state of Pennsylvania is a great place to go. Some of the best bakeries in Pennsylvania are located in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. You can also check out Oakmont Bakery in Oakmont. In addition, if you're a fan of French pastries, you may want to visit Isgro Pastries in Philadelphia.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

