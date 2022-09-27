Read full article on original website
This Small Pennsylvania Town Was Just Named One of the Best Vacation Destinations in the CountryTravel MavenJim Thorpe, PA
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy New JerseyTravel MavenFlemington, NJ
Popular local grocery store in Lehigh County set to close this monthKristen WaltersLehigh County, PA
This is the Best Diner in Pennsylvania According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Allentown’s Liberty Bell Museum to Celebrate 60th AnniversaryLauren JessopAllentown, PA
thebrownandwhite.com
Community Voices: Access to the arts is essential for all
Lisa Harms is the Senior Director of Visual Arts and Education at ArtsQuest. ArtsQuest’s mission is to provide access to exceptional artistic, cultural and educational experiences using arts and culture as key elements of economic development for our urban communities. ArtsQuest supports this mission via the presentation of performing and visual arts, film, arts education classes and outreach, youth programming and cultural events.
Things to do in Lehigh Valley this weekend and beyond (Sept. 30-Oct. 6)
BETHLEHEM “Starstruck: An American Tale,” works by artist-in-residence Shimon Attie, through Dec. 3. Lehigh University Art Galleries, 420 E. Packer Ave. luag.lehigh.edu/exhibitions/starstruck-american-tale, 610-758-3615. “The Works of a Mechanical Genius: The Legacy of John Fritz,” through Oct. 17. National Museum of Industrial History, 602 E. Second St. nmih.org, 610-694-6644....
lvpnews.com
Jeff Weiss, legend of theater; resident of Allentown, dies
A legend of the American stage has died. Jeff Weiss, a long-time Allentown resident, achieved his most noteworthy success in New York City, receiving Obie Awards for off-Broadway plays produced with his five decades collaborator and life partner Richard C. Martinez. The Weiss family, including brother Steve, and nephew, actor...
thebrownandwhite.com
Left behind, but forced to move on: Bethlehem schools reconcile pandemic learning losses
When the COVID-19 pandemic forced schools to amend their traditional teaching format, students lost the ability to consistently meet with peers and foster a sense of community. The aftermath of this transitional education period continues to impact students’ ability to learn. Children, including those across the Bethlehem Area School...
Cresco Welcomes New Gift Shop
Stagbrook Gifts, a locally owned gift shop focused on locally sourced and American-made items, has officially opened in Cresco. CRESCO, PA | On Friday, September 23, Stagbrook Gifts opened its doors to welcome friends, family, and all others in attendance to celebrate their grand opening. WATCH VIDEO.
thebrownandwhite.com
Lehigh recognized with DE&I award four years in a row
Lehigh University was awarded, for the fourth consecutive year, the Higher Education Excellence in Diversity (HEED) Award for continuous commitment to community diversification. INSIGHT Into Diversity, a diversity magazine and website, presents the award, in addition to other diversity programs and initiatives. They chose Lehigh as one of 104 honorees...
From Haunted Hayrides to Apple Cider Donuts, These Chester County Destinations Have it All for Fall
Pick from the large bounty of pumpkins at Colonial Gardens in Phoenixville.Image via Colonial Gardens. There are plenty of ways you can welcome in the spirit of spooky season, and luckily there’s an abundance of fall activities in Chester County for you and your family, writes Michelle Reese for the Philadelphia Inquirer.
Doylestown Jewish Deli, Restaurant Continues Operations to Create Namesake Dish for Recent Religious Holiday
The Doylestown eatery made a signature dish to celebrate the Jewish holiday. A Bucks County delicatessen and restaurant recently continued operations to create a signature dish for a major Jewish holiday. Matzah Balls, a recent addition to the Doylestown dining scene, has seemingly come back from their recent shuttering to...
wrnjradio.com
St. Luke’s Allentown Campus first in region to have AI-driven ethos cancer treatment
ALLENTOWN, PA (Lehigh County) – St. Luke’s Allentown Campus is the first in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware to acquire the Varian Ethos therapy system, advancing treatment for cancer patients in the Lehigh Valley and surrounding areas. “Ethos adaptive radiation therapy is a ground-breaking innovation in cancer treatment,”...
wlvr.org
Rosanna’s Restaurant to reopen as modern deli and bar, Rosa’s Corner, in downtown Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — A longstanding Italian eatery is taking on a new identity in downtown Bethlehem. Rosanna’s Restaurant, at 2 E. Broad St., which temporarily closed in February, is expected to reopen in winter with a new name, look and menu, co-owner Cara Paredes said. The new Rosa’s...
visitbuckscounty.com
What's Up This Weekend: 30+ Oktoberfests, Live Music, Fall Happenings And More
From exciting Oktoberfest celebrations to thrilling fall tours, Bucks County has just what you need to fall into this autumn season. Check out our guide below for details on this weekend’s must-see events around the County. Stay up-to-date on what’s coming up next week with our Upcoming Events Calendar.
A 24/7 shelter for single adults is coming to Pottstown. It may be the first of its kind in Montgomery County
Got a question about life in Philly’s suburbs? Our suburban reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send an idea for a story you think we should cover. A new 24/7 shelter for single adults is coming to Pottstown. The 45-bed shelter might also be...
Cozy Up to the Best Fireside Dining in Montgomery County
With the summer heat far in the background and unlikely to return, it’s ideal weather for alfresco dining, especially at locations with fire features. Here are some restaurants in Montgomery Country with fire pits and fireplaces where diners can cozy up for drinks, conversation, and ideal fall Instagram pictures.
wlvr.org
Nazareth schools opt out of national free breakfast for students
NAZARETH, Pa. – All Pennsylvania students will be entitled to a free school breakfast starting Monday, but at least one area school district says it won’t participate. Nazareth Area School District doesn’t currently provide breakfast to its students except for meals to a local alternative school. Food Services Director Donna Garr said she’s concerned about implementing the state program to the entire student population.
These Bucks County High Schools Are Competing For the Ranking of Best Marching Band
These Bucks County school are competing for the best marching band.Image via iStock. Several Bucks County high schools are neck and neck for the title of best marching band, and fans can vote for their favorites. Staff writers at 94.5 PST wrote about the local schools and their marching bands.
homenewspa.com
Northampton County trick-or-treat dates, Halloween parades
Bangor- Thursday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m. Bath- Tuesday, Oct. 18 at 7 p.m. (rain date Oct. 25) Catty/North Catty- Wednesday, Oct. 19 at 7 p.m. City of Bethlehem- Sunday, Oct. 30 at 2 p.m. Easton Phillipsburg- Sunday, Oct. 30 at 3 p.m. Hellertown- Sunday, Oct. 23 at 2 p.m.
See Which Three Bucks County School Districts Placed Among Top 50 in Pennsylvania for 2023
Bucks County is home to three of the top 50 school districts in Pennsylvania for 2023, according to a new ranking by Niche. To determine the 2023 Best School Districts in Pennsylvania, Niche performed an analysis of data provided by the U.S. Department of Education along with millions of reviews submitted by students and parents. Factors that were evaluated include state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ATC scores, teacher quality, and more.
wdiy.org
Roseto | What's in a Name?
On this episode of What’s in a Name?, Mike Flynn takes another dive into Lehigh Valley history as he visits the Northampton County borough of Roseto, founded by Italian immigrants in the late 19th century. As part of his investigation, Mike speaks with Dr. Judith Lasker, Professor Emerita in...
Raise a Glass to Montgomery County’s Best Bars
In a sea of good bars in the Philadelphia region, there some really stand out. Several, in fact, are right here in Montgomery County, according to a list by Philadelphia Magazine. Farm & Fisherman Tavern in Horsham has been recognized for its bar-restaurant combination. The farm-to-table eatery is well stocked...
PhillyBite
5 Best Bakeries in Pennsylvania
- When you want to savor a delicious baked good, the state of Pennsylvania is a great place to go. Some of the best bakeries in Pennsylvania are located in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. You can also check out Oakmont Bakery in Oakmont. In addition, if you're a fan of French pastries, you may want to visit Isgro Pastries in Philadelphia.
