Bucks County is home to three of the top 50 school districts in Pennsylvania for 2023, according to a new ranking by Niche. To determine the 2023 Best School Districts in Pennsylvania, Niche performed an analysis of data provided by the U.S. Department of Education along with millions of reviews submitted by students and parents. Factors that were evaluated include state test scores, college readiness, graduation rates, SAT/ATC scores, teacher quality, and more.

