FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The New England Wildlife Center Invites You to Carve - O - Rama!Camilo DíazWeymouth, MA
Family Fun For Everyone at Starland's Halloween Spooktacular PartyDianna CarneyHanover, MA
Ayanna Pressley, “The Squad” rallies supporters in SomervilleThe Tufts DailySomerville, MA
Commuter consternation: Stories and reactions to the latest Green Line Extension delayThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
The YMCA's 45th Annual Corn Festival Was a Successful Fall Day Of Fun!Dianna CarneyNorwell, MA
wheatoncollege.edu
Fostering connections for a positive school environment
Educator and restorative justice expert J D. Fergus ’01 shares insights with students. On a September morning in Professor of Education Scott Gelber’s “Education and Equality in the U.S” course, J D. Fergus ’01 demonstrated to Wheaton students ways to create a positive and welcoming atmosphere in the classroom.
wheatoncollege.edu
Experiential summer
More than 100 Wheaton students gained valuable skills through funded opportunities at nonprofits, medical facilities, government agencies, businesses, campus laboratories and more during the summer of 2022. As part of The Wheaton Edge, students are guaranteed access to internship funding to help position them for success after graduation. Six students shared details about their individual experiences, and how they support their long-term academic and career goals.
Wilmington Apple
Wilmington Public Schools Wants To Identify Wilmington Students At Private Schools Who May Qualify For Special Education Services, Free Screening Provided
Below is a notice submitted by Wilmington Public Schools:. It is the responsibility of the Wilmington Public Schools to identify any child who may have a disability who is either a resident of Wilmington or who attends a private school within the geographic boundaries of Wilmington even if the student is not a resident of Wilmington. This also includes students who are homeschooled.
These Massachusetts Public High Schools Rank In Top 5 Statewide, New Report Says
A publication has shared a new ranking of the best public high schools in Massachusetts. Niche, a website that creates ratings and reviews of schools and colleges across the United States, released its ranking of the "2023 Best public high schools in Massachusetts." Massachusetts Academy of Math & Science, located...
The Swellesley Report
Wellesley Public Schools issues health warning about ‘One Chip Challenge’
Wellesley Public School on Wednesday issued a warning to families and staff about a social media-fueled fad called the “One Chip Challenge” that has been making some kids sick across the country. The memo reads in part:. The challenge involves a person eating one extremely spicy tortilla chip...
These are the 10 best high schools in Mass. this year, Niche writes
Across the board, Massachusetts is known as a center for education in the U.S. and globally, however when it comes to the best high schools, private institutions largely prevail over public ones in the rankings, according to newly released data from Niche. For Niche’s list, nine out to the top...
bostonrealestatetimes.com
Habitat for Humanity of Greater Plymouth Acquires Property in Carver
CARVER, MA–Habitat for Humanity of Greater Plymouth announced the pending acquisition of a single-family property located at 11 Green Street, Carver, Massachusetts. The Greater Plymouth affiliate intends to rehabilitate the existing structure into a three-bedroom affordable home to be sold to an income-qualified purchaser, giving preference to a military Veteran.
Threats against 20 Mass. school districts prompt evacuations, lockdowns
GARDNER, Mass. — Threats that were directed at 20 schools districts in Massachusetts on Tuesday morning led to evacuations and lockdowns, officials said. Gardner High School was one of the districts mentioned in the threat, prompting the evacuation of students, Gardner Superintendent Mark J. Pellegrino said in a letter to the school community.
WCVB
Harvard researchers find Mass. hospitals at risk if hurricane were to strike
BOSTON — AsHurricane Ian wreaks havoc in Florida, new findings from Harvard climate researchers show Massachusetts hospitals can be at risk from flooding if hurricane storm surges come near. Three Harvard-affiliated researchers published a new study on GeoHealth this Thursday showcasing how hurricane storm surges can cause health care...
NECN
MAP: Where the Invasive Spotted Lanternfly's Been Seen in Mass.
Scientists in Massachusetts are closely tracking a growing presence of an invasive insect that's not only harmful to agriculture, but a pest to communities they infest. Spotted lanternflies, while not new to the Bay State, are being found in more communities across the commonwealth. Worcester this month became the fourth to identify an infestation of them.
Massachusetts town listed in Fortune’s 25 Best Places to Live for Families
BROOKLINE, Mass. — A Massachusetts town has been recognized in Fortune’s 25 Best Places to Live for Families. Fortune analyzed nearly 2,000 cities and towns across the United States to identify the top places that meet the needs of multigenerational families and Brookline, Mass. was ranked number 16 in Fortune’s top 25.
umassd.edu
Drew Attends the Bill Signing Ceremony that Ends Child Marriage in Massachusetts
UMass Law Professor Margaret Drew attended the invitation-only ceremonial signing of a bill that eliminates child marriage in Massachusetts. Professor Drew was part of the core group that initially drafted the legislation, which was co-sponsored by Rep. Kay Kahn and Senator Harriette Chandler. The bill, which enjoyed bipartisan support, took six years to pass. Massachusetts is now the 7th state in the US to ban marriage for those under the age of 18. Most residents of Massachusetts were not aware that children as young as 14 were permitted to marry in the state with parental and judicial consent. In most of those marriages, young girls were being married to older men, which resulted in high rates of sexual and other abuse.
New England has 2 of the 25 best places to live for families in 2022
Two New England places to live are among the best in the country when it comes to meeting the needs of multigenerational families, according to Fortune. Fortune released its inaugural 25 best places to live for families ranking on Wednesday, and South Portland, Maine, ranked No. 13 and Brookline ranked No. 16.
wgbh.org
Boston-area families could be in the red by $1,500 with soaring health care costs, report finds
A state agency is warning that Massachusetts runs the risk of letting its health care system become “increasingly unaffordable” and more inequitable without further action to control costs, citing new findings from its annual report. The Health Policy Commission was created under a 2012 law aimed at reining...
wheatoncollege.edu
A fun fall weekend
Friends and Family Weekend, which took place on Saturday and Sunday, September 23–24, featured a plethora of events and activities for everyone. The event offered an opportunity for the greater Wheaton community to visit various hubs on campus, including the Innovation Labs, the Filene Center for Academic Advising and Career Services, the Permanent Collection, the Beard and Weil Galleries, and more. A number of activities enlivened the campus as well. Associate Professor and Chair of Visual Art Kelly Goff led a tour of public art on campus; the Ultimate Frisbee team provided a fun, hands-on lesson on how to throw and catch a frisbee; a magic show with acclaimed Derek Hughes entertained guests; and an Arts Quad Party featured music, food trucks and more.
How much do you need to make to afford a starter home here?
With higher mortgage rates recently, the income it takes to purchase a starter home in the U.S. has risen by 86%, Realtor.com reports. The average cost of a starter home is up 48% nationwide, and the estimated gross income required to purchase one has jumped 86%, according to a report Realtor.com released Wednesday.
‘Making overdose crisis more severe’: Concerns over animal tranquilizer growing in Massachusetts
Boston – Health experts across Massachusetts are growing increasingly worried about an animal tranquilizer tainting the street drug supply. The non-opioid xylazine is spreading rapidly in drug samples across Massachusetts, and users don’t realize they’re taking it until it’s too late. The life-saving medicine Narcan does...
Another energy company serving Mass. issues winter rate-hike warning
Depending on energy use, a typical household can expect its bill to increase 75 to 78 percent, or $85 to $100. Another energy company serving Massachusetts has announced rate hikes ahead of the winter season. New Hampshire-based Unitil — which serves about 107,100 electric customers in the Granite State, Massachusetts,...
Former head of Mass. homeless shelter gets jail time for stealing from organization
BOSTON — The former head of a publicly funded nonprofit that ran homeless shelters in Massachusetts has been sent to jail for a year for stealing $1.5 million from the organization and lying under oath, prosecutors said. Manuel Duran, 70, was also sentenced Thursday to four years of probation...
Marion elementary school student claims she was followed by suspicious person, police investigating
MARION, Mass. — Authorities are investigating after a girl claimed she was followed on her walk to school by a suspicious person Thursday morning. The girl described the person as being about 6 feet tall and wearing dark clothing, according to Marion Police. Officials say at 8:40 a.m., a...
