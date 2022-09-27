ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norton, MA

Fostering connections for a positive school environment

Educator and restorative justice expert J D. Fergus ’01 shares insights with students. On a September morning in Professor of Education Scott Gelber’s “Education and Equality in the U.S” course, J D. Fergus ’01 demonstrated to Wheaton students ways to create a positive and welcoming atmosphere in the classroom.
NORTON, MA
Experiential summer

More than 100 Wheaton students gained valuable skills through funded opportunities at nonprofits, medical facilities, government agencies, businesses, campus laboratories and more during the summer of 2022. As part of The Wheaton Edge, students are guaranteed access to internship funding to help position them for success after graduation. Six students shared details about their individual experiences, and how they support their long-term academic and career goals.
NORTON, MA
Wilmington Public Schools Wants To Identify Wilmington Students At Private Schools Who May Qualify For Special Education Services, Free Screening Provided

Below is a notice submitted by Wilmington Public Schools:. It is the responsibility of the Wilmington Public Schools to identify any child who may have a disability who is either a resident of Wilmington or who attends a private school within the geographic boundaries of Wilmington even if the student is not a resident of Wilmington. This also includes students who are homeschooled.
WILMINGTON, MA
Habitat for Humanity of Greater Plymouth Acquires Property in Carver

CARVER, MA–Habitat for Humanity of Greater Plymouth announced the pending acquisition of a single-family property located at 11 Green Street, Carver, Massachusetts. The Greater Plymouth affiliate intends to rehabilitate the existing structure into a three-bedroom affordable home to be sold to an income-qualified purchaser, giving preference to a military Veteran.
CARVER, MA
MAP: Where the Invasive Spotted Lanternfly's Been Seen in Mass.

Scientists in Massachusetts are closely tracking a growing presence of an invasive insect that's not only harmful to agriculture, but a pest to communities they infest. Spotted lanternflies, while not new to the Bay State, are being found in more communities across the commonwealth. Worcester this month became the fourth to identify an infestation of them.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Drew Attends the Bill Signing Ceremony that Ends Child Marriage in Massachusetts

UMass Law Professor Margaret Drew attended the invitation-only ceremonial signing of a bill that eliminates child marriage in Massachusetts. Professor Drew was part of the core group that initially drafted the legislation, which was co-sponsored by Rep. Kay Kahn and Senator Harriette Chandler. The bill, which enjoyed bipartisan support, took six years to pass. Massachusetts is now the 7th state in the US to ban marriage for those under the age of 18. Most residents of Massachusetts were not aware that children as young as 14 were permitted to marry in the state with parental and judicial consent. In most of those marriages, young girls were being married to older men, which resulted in high rates of sexual and other abuse.
DARTMOUTH, MA
A fun fall weekend

Friends and Family Weekend, which took place on Saturday and Sunday, September 23–24, featured a plethora of events and activities for everyone. The event offered an opportunity for the greater Wheaton community to visit various hubs on campus, including the Innovation Labs, the Filene Center for Academic Advising and Career Services, the Permanent Collection, the Beard and Weil Galleries, and more. A number of activities enlivened the campus as well. Associate Professor and Chair of Visual Art Kelly Goff led a tour of public art on campus; the Ultimate Frisbee team provided a fun, hands-on lesson on how to throw and catch a frisbee; a magic show with acclaimed Derek Hughes entertained guests; and an Arts Quad Party featured music, food trucks and more.
NORTON, MA
How much do you need to make to afford a starter home here?

With higher mortgage rates recently, the income it takes to purchase a starter home in the U.S. has risen by 86%, Realtor.com reports. The average cost of a starter home is up 48% nationwide, and the estimated gross income required to purchase one has jumped 86%, according to a report Realtor.com released Wednesday.
BOSTON, MA

