Hypebae
AMBUSH’s Campaign for FW22 Is Out of This World
AMBUSH has revealed its Fall/Winter 2022 campaign captured by Harley Weir and styled by Carlos Nazario. Set on a lunar beach, echoes of magic realism exalt AMBUSH’s motto of “out of this world, on earth.” The awe-inspiring and otherworldly visuals were shot after the brand’s first runway presentation at Milan Fashion Week, which was a turning point for the house.
Hypebae
This Coperni SS23 Dress Was Made for Bella Hadid, Literally
Coperni has officially completed Paris Fashion Week, and we’re not even halfway through. The French womenswear brand turned heads with its Spring Summer 2023 collection, which ended in a scientific display starring model Bella Hadid. Coperni joined forces with Fabrican Ltd for a futuristic collaboration that resulted in live...
Hypebae
Kim Kardashian Is Launching a Home Accessories Collection
From her shapewear brand SKIMS and beauty line SKKN, to her unexpected private equity firm and Beyond Meat partnership, there’s literally nothing that Kim Kardashian hasn’t dipped her toes in. This time around, the reality star is launching a collection of home accessories through her skincare label. Fans...
Hypebae
'Stranger Things' Maya Hawke Poses in New Calvin Klein Campaign
Stranger Things‘ Maya Hawkes has her own Fast Times at Ridgemont High moment in Calvin Klein’s newest “Calvins or nothing” campaign. Captured by photographer Gray Sorrenti, the campaign is shot in the brand’s classic black and white composition The latest underwear collection emphasizes minimalist yet elevated styles, delivering a seductive lace bra. Elsewhere, Bonded Flex provides a supportive, wire-free fit in a seamless silhouette. Calvin Klein’s iconic underwear offerings are reimagined in an updated Modern Cotton fabric, while the Embossed Icon iteration features a new logo treatment.
Hypebae
Self-Portrait Delivers a Candy Colored Palette for SS23
London-based label Self-Portrait explored a new sartorial mood for its Spring/Summer 2023 collection. Under the helm of Han Chong, the brand presented a range of candy-colored pieces to welcome the new season. “I wanted to create a collection that was vibrant and sensual and full of energy, one that celebrates...
Hypebae
Youth to the People and DedCool Link Up To Drop the Most "Cosmic" Fragrance Collab
Cult-loved skincare brand Youth to the People and emerging fragrance brand DedCool have joined forces to create a new lane, a new territory with their perfume collaboration drop, “Cosmic Release.”. The two Los Angeles-based brands banned together to create an ethereal scent encompassing the teams’ respective identities. With violet,...
Hypebae
Vault by Vans Collaborates With Ukranian Brand TTSWTRS
Vault by Vans has teamed up with Ukranian brand TTSWTRS, presenting a nostalgic four-piece footwear collection. The OG Sk8-Hi LX sneaker is reminiscent of rebellious “Teenage Dirtbag” days, offering a peach-hued puffy silhouette with a gritty skull on the exterior. The OG Style 24 NTC LX calls to mind the excitement of getting your first tattoo, delivering a heavily illustrated light pink style.
Hypebae
NMIXX Is Loewe's Newest Brand Ambassador
Loewe is welcoming two new global brand ambassadors to its family — K-pop group NMIXX and Chinese actor Tang Wei. The news arrives just a few days ahead of creative director Jonathan Anderson‘s Spring/Summer 2023 show, which is set to take place on September 30 at Paris Fashion Week. The fashion house took to social media to share the announcement with images of the new ambassadors wearing pieces from the Fall/Winter 2022 collection such as the Puffer Goya and Puzzle bags.
Hypebae
Haider Ackermann Will Design the Next Jean Paul Gaultier Couture Collection
Following in the footsteps of sacai’s Chitose Abe, Balmain’s Olivier Rousteing and Y/Project’s Glenn Martens, Haider Ackermann is the next name to join Jean Paul Gaultier as the guest designer for the house’s upcoming Haute Couture collection. The creative’s range for JPG will be unveiled in...
Hypebae
3.PARADIS Takes Flight With SS23 Collection
Montreal-based label 3.PARADIS unveiled its Spring/Summer 2023 womenswear collection at Paris Fashion Week, presenting an avian-inspired array of fanciful garments. After designing menswear for nearly nine years, the brand has turned its attention to womenswear. Creative Director Emeric Tchatchoua shares that the venture is a “natural evolution in the brand’s mission of inspiring freedom and unity.” He continues, “Our intention has always been to design from an explorative place, using the world around us as inspiration. When I look outwardly, women are a reflection of life. Women deserve ‘paradis.’”
Hypebae
Anti Social Social Club Teases Collab With Jollibee
Anti Social Social Club has announced a new collaboration with Jollibee, the Filipino fast-food chain. The streetwear label took to Instagram to tease the upcoming drop, which is seemingly launching at Family Style Food Festival, an event in Los Angeles “celebrating the intersection of cuisine and streetwear.”. While not...
Hypebae
Everything Happening at Converse Right Now
Despite creating one of the world’s most recognizable sneaker silhouettes, Converse has made it its mission not to rely on its classics alone. The brand continues to evolve with designer partnerships and forward-thinking, sustainable silhouettes. Here’s a rundown of everything happening at Converse right now. Baby Keem Joins...
Hypebae
The adidas YEEZY 450 Is Arriving in a New "Stone Teal" Colorway
Adidas excites sneaker fans with the upcoming release of its new YEEZY 450 sneaker. Following its preceding iterations, the footwear brand and Ye’s collaborative design is set to receive a stone-colored update to give the silhouette a fresh edit. The latest drop is almost similar to previously-released color schemes...
Hypebae
Daniel Lee Confirmed as Burberry's New Chief Creative Officer
As last month, Daniel Lee has officially been appointed as Burberry‘s new Chief Creative Officer, replacing Riccardo Tisci, who has helmed the British heritage brand since 2018. Lee will be joining the fashion house on October 3, based at its London headquarters while reporting to the company’s new CEO...
Hypebae
Dove Launches Real Virtual Beauty To Shatter Beauty Stereotypes in Gaming
It’s no secret the gaming industry could be more welcoming towards women and femmes. Female avatars often look the same, perpetuating unrealistic beauty stereotypes for many of its players. A whopping 60 percent of girls and 62 percent of women do not feel represented by video game characters. Thankfully,...
Hypebae
Loewe SS23 Offers a Lesson in Phygital Fashion
Loewe presented its Spring/Summer 2023 offering at Paris Fashion Week, with a collection that centered around Anderson’s flower of the season: Anthuriums. Blurring the lines between physical and digital, SS23 probed its audience to consider “the reality of clothing,” through playful experimentation between silhouettes and shapes. Anderson’s showcase was complete with “shrunken” dresses, twisted knits and miniature leather jackets alongside enamel metal tops feeding further into this season’s floral motif.
Hypebae
JT Isn't Getting Enough Credit for Her Y2K Style
As one half of The City Girls, its easy to think of JT as a rapper and performer primarily. Although she is most certainly those things, she deserves her flowers for her off-stage style — a proudly sexy take on early aughts fashion that she delivers with ease. From...
Hypebae
Billie Eilish Is Set To Drop Second Fragrance This Fall
Billie Eilish just announced the release of her soon-to-be second fragrance, “Eilish No. 2.”. In a teaser Instagram post, the star exclaimed, “Eilish No. 2 …….. my new fragrance coming so soon!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! I’ve been WAAAITING to share this one with youuu ;)” The perfume is a sultry and sexy woody floral with notes of apple blossom, bergamot papyrus and black pepper topped off with palo santo and ebony for a cozy, dry down. The luxe metallic packaging was inspired by her favorite parts of the body: the chest, neck and decolletage.
Hypebae
Adidas and SOUL CAP Are on a Mission To Make Swimming More Accessible
Adidas taps London-based brand SOUL CAP for meaningful collaboration to make swimming more accessible. The duo has released a range of swim caps that can cater to different hair lengths and sizes. “We’re excited to collaborate with SOUL CAP to jointly tackle one of swimming’s biggest barriers: accessibility,” adidas’ Global...
Hypebae
Saint Laurent Embraces Radical Fluidity in SS23 Collection
Saint Laurent returned to Paris Fashion Week with its Spring/Summer 2023 collection. Showcased underneath the beam of the Eiffel Tower, creative director Anthony Vaccarello presented a range of floor-length dresses and masculine outerwear that captures true Parisian glamour. For this season, Vaccarello combined an essential attitude with the ultra-refined, elongated...
