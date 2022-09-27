ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
odusports.com

Minium: Father Jay Wagner is a True-Blue ODU Fan Who Held Mass for Arkansas State football team

NORFOLK, Va. – By the time Jay Wagner was awarded the first of two degrees he would earn from Old Dominion, he was a true-blue ODU sports fan. A Norfolk native raised in Ocean View, he purchased basketball season tickets before coach Sonny Allen won a national championship in 1975. He cheered Nancy Lieberman, Inge Nisson and Anne Donovan as the ODU women won two national titles.
NORFOLK, VA
odusports.com

ODU Athletics Moves Tailgating to Webb Center for Saturday

NORFOLK, Va. – The Old Dominion vs. Liberty football game scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1 at 6 p.m. remains unchanged, however, Kaufman Mall festivities will be moved inside The Webb Center. This indoor version of Kaufman Mall will be the place to be on Saturday for pregame entertainment. It...
NORFOLK, VA
odusports.com

Monarchs Host the Evie Odom Invitational This Week

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – After a pair of runner-up finishes to start its fall season, the Old Dominion women's golf team looks to continue its strong play as the Monarchs host the Evie Odom Invitational this week at Princess Anne Country Club in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Originally scheduled for...
NORFOLK, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Norfolk, VA
Sports
City
Staunton, VA
Norfolk, VA
College Sports
Local
Virginia Football
Local
Virginia Sports
City
Norfolk, VA
13newsnow.com

Special Thursday Night Huddle Edition: Week 6

NORFOLK, Va. — The Game Of The Week at Landstown saw Jason Williams throw 5 touchdowns for Salem in their 63-6 win over the Eagles. Meanwhile at Indian River, Oscar Smith had their closest district game in years. Down 17-13 at the half, the Tiger's offense didn't score in the second half, but a fumble six was enough to pull out a 2 point win over their rivals.
NORFOLK, VA
odusports.com

Women's Tennis Participates In Pair Of Events This Weekend

NORFOLK, Va. – The Old Dominion women's tennis team will head to a pair of national events starting this weekend as the team will participate in the Sea Pines College Tournament and the ITA All-Americans. Tatsiana Sasnouskaya and Sofia Johnson will venture to Cary, N.C. to participate in the...
NORFOLK, VA
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouse in Virginia

What's you favorite thing to order when you go out with your close friends or family members? If the answer is a nice steak and some vegetables on the side, then this article is for you because I have gathered three amazing steakhouses in Virginia that have outstanding online reviews.
VIRGINIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michelle Williams
Person
Ricky Rahne
musicconnection.com

Pharrell Announces Mighty Dream, a Multi-Day Forum

Today, GRAMMY Award-winning, Academy Award-nominated Musician and Filmmaker, Entrepreneur and Philanthropist Pharrell Williams announced his multi-day forum, MIGHTY DREAM. “Mighty Dream will foster the power of conversation, connection and forward thinking leaders to create an environment that will truly accelerate change. We live in a world where we so desperately need the tools to come together to forge strong relationships and inspire the next generation of leaders. I am so excited to host this incredibly special event and wholeheartedly believe that we can create some mighty change together.” - Pharrell Williams.
NORFOLK, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recruiting#American Football#College Football#William Mary#Division Ii#Arkansas State
WAVY News 10

Internet is going wild for 2 of Norfolk’s finest

NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A social post by the Norfolk Police Department is going viral. The department made a Facebook post on Sept. 19 celebrating September birthdays. There are about a dozen photos associated with the post, but one in particular is getting an insane amount of attention. It simply shows two officers eating barbeque. That picture has more than 30,000 comments.
NORFOLK, VA
birchrestaurant.com

13 Best Restaurants in Virginia Beach, VA

We go on vacation so we can enjoy the sights and the activities while enjoying sleeping on a bed we don’t have to make, and eating food we don’t have to cook. People come from all over the world to sample Southern cooking. They come especially to enjoy the best restaurants in Virginia Beach, VA.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Virginia Tech
WAVY News 10

IAHR: Don Roberts

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – After anchoring the morning news for WAVY-TV 10 for more than 30 years, Don Roberts is hanging up the mic. We meet the man behind the anchor desk in this week’s I Am Hampton Roads.
PORTSMOUTH, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy