Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouse in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Best Seafood Restaurants in Norfolk, Virginia (Opinion)Terry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
How to Start a Short-Term Rental in Norfolk, VA [2022]Scott Westfall CGP Real EstateNorfolk, VA
3 Towns in Virginia That Are a Must-Visit for a Weekend GetawayJoe Mertens
There's a Ghost Town Hidden Inside this Virginia State ParkTravel MavenVirginia State
Related
odusports.com
Minium: Father Jay Wagner is a True-Blue ODU Fan Who Held Mass for Arkansas State football team
NORFOLK, Va. – By the time Jay Wagner was awarded the first of two degrees he would earn from Old Dominion, he was a true-blue ODU sports fan. A Norfolk native raised in Ocean View, he purchased basketball season tickets before coach Sonny Allen won a national championship in 1975. He cheered Nancy Lieberman, Inge Nisson and Anne Donovan as the ODU women won two national titles.
odusports.com
ODU Athletics Moves Tailgating to Webb Center for Saturday
NORFOLK, Va. – The Old Dominion vs. Liberty football game scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 1 at 6 p.m. remains unchanged, however, Kaufman Mall festivities will be moved inside The Webb Center. This indoor version of Kaufman Mall will be the place to be on Saturday for pregame entertainment. It...
Notre Dame Offers 2023 Virginia Sleeper Brandyn Hillman
Notre Dame extended an offer to a rising 2023 prospect in Churchland standout Brandyn Hillman
odusports.com
Monarchs Host the Evie Odom Invitational This Week
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – After a pair of runner-up finishes to start its fall season, the Old Dominion women's golf team looks to continue its strong play as the Monarchs host the Evie Odom Invitational this week at Princess Anne Country Club in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Originally scheduled for...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
13newsnow.com
Special Thursday Night Huddle Edition: Week 6
NORFOLK, Va. — The Game Of The Week at Landstown saw Jason Williams throw 5 touchdowns for Salem in their 63-6 win over the Eagles. Meanwhile at Indian River, Oscar Smith had their closest district game in years. Down 17-13 at the half, the Tiger's offense didn't score in the second half, but a fumble six was enough to pull out a 2 point win over their rivals.
odusports.com
Women's Tennis Participates In Pair Of Events This Weekend
NORFOLK, Va. – The Old Dominion women's tennis team will head to a pair of national events starting this weekend as the team will participate in the Sea Pines College Tournament and the ITA All-Americans. Tatsiana Sasnouskaya and Sofia Johnson will venture to Cary, N.C. to participate in the...
3 Great Steakhouse in Virginia
What's you favorite thing to order when you go out with your close friends or family members? If the answer is a nice steak and some vegetables on the side, then this article is for you because I have gathered three amazing steakhouses in Virginia that have outstanding online reviews.
Adjusted high school football schedule due to weather
Local schools have adjusted their high school football schedules for this week, due to inclement weather from Hurricane Ian expected to impact Hampton Roads.
RELATED PEOPLE
musicconnection.com
Pharrell Announces Mighty Dream, a Multi-Day Forum
Today, GRAMMY Award-winning, Academy Award-nominated Musician and Filmmaker, Entrepreneur and Philanthropist Pharrell Williams announced his multi-day forum, MIGHTY DREAM. “Mighty Dream will foster the power of conversation, connection and forward thinking leaders to create an environment that will truly accelerate change. We live in a world where we so desperately need the tools to come together to forge strong relationships and inspire the next generation of leaders. I am so excited to host this incredibly special event and wholeheartedly believe that we can create some mighty change together.” - Pharrell Williams.
13newsnow.com
Maury, oldest high school in Norfolk, plans for a makeover
Generations of students have attended the school that was first built in 1910. Now, there are four proposals for how the city can renovate the building.
'Ready to go' | Virginia Task Force 2 on standby as Hurricane Ian wreaks havoc on Florida
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Starting days in advance with a deployment out of Virginia Beach with bags packed and trucks loaded, Virginia Task Force 2 (VATF-2) crews made it to south Florida by Sunday evening. Since then, the team has been training and preparing for the moment Hurricane Ian...
No school for some, activities canceled Friday due to inclement weather
Several local schools have announced they will be closed Friday due to the forecast.
IN THIS ARTICLE
'It just sucks' | Owner of nightclub shut down by City of Norfolk plans to fight closure
NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk city council members voted to shut down yet another downtown nightclub. Granby Street’s Scotty Quixx lost its Conditional Use Permit (CUP) last night. This means the business can’t serve alcohol or stay open until 2 am. One of the restaurant’s owners, Chris Johnson,...
WITN
ECSU names Vice Chancellor for new Office of Diversity and Inclusion.
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Elizabeth City State University has named a new assistant vice chancellor for diversity and inclusion. ECSU says Dr. Tiffany Hinton is the new assistant vice chancellor for diversity and inclusion as well as the new chief diversity officer. In these roles, WITN is told that...
WAVY News 10
Internet is going wild for 2 of Norfolk’s finest
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) – A social post by the Norfolk Police Department is going viral. The department made a Facebook post on Sept. 19 celebrating September birthdays. There are about a dozen photos associated with the post, but one in particular is getting an insane amount of attention. It simply shows two officers eating barbeque. That picture has more than 30,000 comments.
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Virginia Beach, VA
We go on vacation so we can enjoy the sights and the activities while enjoying sleeping on a bed we don’t have to make, and eating food we don’t have to cook. People come from all over the world to sample Southern cooking. They come especially to enjoy the best restaurants in Virginia Beach, VA.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAVY News 10
IAHR: Don Roberts
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – After anchoring the morning news for WAVY-TV 10 for more than 30 years, Don Roberts is hanging up the mic. We meet the man behind the anchor desk in this week’s I Am Hampton Roads.
‘I was shook’: Scotty Quixx employee now has to search for a new job
The City of Norfolk revoked Scotty Quixx's permit on Tuesday. The news left Joe Habr, a long-time employee, looking for a new job.
Virginia Beach man’s murder remains a mystery after 10 years
24-year-old Peller had a 2-year-old son, a loving family in Virginia Beach, and a bright future ahead of him. All of that was ripped away on Sept. 16, 2012, when was pronounced dead at Chesapeake Regional Medical Center from a gunshot wound to the neck.
Legacy Lounge owners speak out after Norfolk shuts down nightclub
The owner of Legacy Lounge speaks to 10 On Your Side for the first time about the Norfolk City Council's decision.
Comments / 0