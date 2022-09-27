Read full article on original website
Dorian Thompson-Robinson and UCLA commandeer the spotlight with win over Washington
Dorian Thompson-Robinson and UCLA delivered the ultimate rebuttal to the much-heralded rise of Michael Penix Jr. and Washington with an upset victory.
LSU vs. Auburn schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming info
LSU vs. Auburn schedule, game time, how to watch, TV channel, streaming infoHow to watchWhen: Sat., Oct. 1 Time: 7 p.m. Eastern TV: ESPN network Stream: fuboTV (Start your free trial) What you need to knowLSU: Brian Kelly has a shot to earn a crucial second win in SEC West play here after his ...
High school football: Skyridge scores 21 unanswered points, beats Lone Peak
Skyridge took down Lone Peak 31-30 Friday evening in a thrilling Region 4 showdown, using three fourth-quarter touchdowns to come from behind and defeat the reigning 6A state champions.
