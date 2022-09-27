ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Store clerk pistol-whipped during armed robbery in Albany Park

CHICAGO (CBS) — A violent armed robbery overnight in Albany Park. Police say three robbers pistol-whipped a clerk at a business near Montrose and Francisco. The suspects took miscellaneous items from the store and ran away. the clerk was taken to Illinois Masonic Hospital for his injuries. No one...
Man killed in South Side shooting

A man died in a shooting early Monday morning in Burnside on the South Side. Just before 2 a.m., officers found a man, 34, inside a vehicle in the 9500 block of South University Avenue with multiple gunshot wounds, Chicago police said. He was transported to the Unversity of Chicago...
Boy, 2, finds unsecured gun, shoots self in head, Joliet police say

JOLIET, Ill. (WLS) — Joliet police said a 2-year-old boy is in critical condition after finding an unsecured gun and shooting himself in the head. Police said they were called to a home in the 300-block of Comstock Street around 12:15 p.m. When they arrived they found the boy inside and began lifesaving measures.
Teen found shot to death inside car in Englewood

A 17-year-old boy was found shot to death inside a car early Sunday in Englewood on the South Side. Ariyon Washington was found in the passenger seat of a car with a gunshot wound to the left side of his head about 12:20 a.m. in the 7000 block of South Ada Street, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
1 in critical condition after shots fired inside Chicago police station

At least one person has been hospitalized in critical condition after shots were fired Monday inside a Chicago police station. The shooting occurred on the 5th floor of a Chicago Police Department facility on the city’s west side around noon local time, according to the Chicago Tribune. A male...
CFD: 2 seriously injured in South Side apartment building fire

CHICAGO (WLS) — Two people were seriously injured after a fire in a four-story apartment building in the Brainerd neighborhood Tuesday morning, the Chicago Fire Department said. The fire broke out just before 6 a.m. in the 1500-block of West 91st Street, fire officials said. A 33-year-old man was...
Eight-week health and fitness challenge kicks off in Garfield Park

A few West Side residents added something fast and furious to their Monday evening routine on this week: a cardio kickboxing class. The 20 adults are among those taking part in an eight-week health and fitness challenge starting this week in Garfield Park. Each week includes two fitness classes, a...
OSHA fines candy maker Ferrara $200,000 citing unsafe conditions

CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s a bitter rebuke for a sweet-toothed company based in the Chicago area. Federal officials are citing the candy maker Ferrara for multiple safety violations. The company makes popular sweets like Laffy Taffy’s and Black Forest Gummy Bears, among other candy favorites. The company...
