The family and I were sitting around trying to think of an activity we can all do together and that doesn't cost too much, even better if it's free! Now that things are starting to cool off some outside, a little fall family fun is in order. Well, after we started listing "things to do" hiking came up and everyone agreed we'd hit the trails out at the mountains. It's the perfect weekend activity and will get us all outdoors and moving.

LAWTON, OK ・ 4 DAYS AGO