Just Jeri: Once a Lawton High School Wolverine, Always a Wolverine!
I graduated from Lawton High School in 1977. I said what I said. I know I don't look - at least, to me - or feel like I have been out of high school for 45 years, but the numbers don't lie. I've had the pleasure of going back to...
Top 10 Oklahoma Scream Parks & Haunted Attractions to Check out This Halloween!
Fall is here and Halloween is fast approaching. If like me you enjoy haunted houses and scream parks you're in luck, the Sooner State has several. From truly terrifying to kid-friendly and everything in between. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE THE LIST OF OKLAHOMA'S TOP 10 HAUNTED HOUSES. The family and...
It’s Finally Cooling Off, Now is the Perfect Time to Hit the Trails and Go Hiking!
The family and I were sitting around trying to think of an activity we can all do together and that doesn't cost too much, even better if it's free! Now that things are starting to cool off some outside, a little fall family fun is in order. Well, after we started listing "things to do" hiking came up and everyone agreed we'd hit the trails out at the mountains. It's the perfect weekend activity and will get us all outdoors and moving.
Willkomen and Bienvenue to Cabaret in Lawton, Oklahoma!
Madames and Monsieurs, Lawton Community Theatre has invited us all to their production of "Cabaret!" In a Berlin nightclub, as the 1920's draw to a close, a garish Master of Ceremonies (Kristoffer Pendergraft) welcomes the audience and assures them they will forget all their troubles at the Cabaret. With the Emcee's bawdy songs as wry commentary, Cabaret explores the dark, heady, and tumultuous life of Berlin's natives and expatriates as Germany slowly yields to the emerging Third Reich. Cliff (Bryson Petersen), a young American writer newly arrived in Berlin, is immediately taken with English singer Sally Bowles (Mikki Hankins). Meanwhile, Fräulein Schneider (Morgan Dayley), proprietor of Cliff and Sally's boarding house, tentatively begins a romance with Herr Schultz (Bob Dickerson), a mild-mannered fruit seller who happens to be Jewish. Musical numbers include "Willkommen," "Cabaret," "Don't Tell Mama" and "Two Ladies."
Trail of Fear Scream Park in Lawton, OK. Opens This Week for It’s 25th Year of Terror!
Back for its 25th year of terror the Trail of Fear Scream Park in Lawton, OK. will officially open for the 2022 season this week. The wait is almost over, can't wait to see what's new for this year, and from what we've been hearing it's a lot! Trail of Fear is one of the biggest haunted attractions in Oklahoma and has been repeatedly voted the #1 haunted attraction in the entire state. We're lucky it's right here in our backyard!
newschannel6now.com
At least one injured in Old Iowa Park Road motorcycle wreck
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - At least one person was taken to a hospital on Tuesday after a motorcycle wreck on Old Iowa Park Road. Our photographer on scene said the wreck appeared to involve a motorcycle and one other vehicle. He was also able to see the motorcycle driver lifted into an ambulance.
kswo.com
Duncan High School says water gun caused Thursday morning lockdown
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Duncan High School officials said a water gun is responsible for an early morning lockdown. In a Facebook post, officials said they were notified of a possible threat at 8 a.m., forcing students and staff to be secured in classrooms while officials investigated the threat. Duncan...
kswo.com
Man transported to OU Medical following overnight accident
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One man was transported to the hospital in the early hours of Friday, following a severe crash just south of Lawton. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Cameron C. Brown, 29, was driving northbound on US-277 when he took a curve incorrectly, causing the vehicle to slide before departing the roadway and hitting a tree.
Small Butcher Shops Can Still Compete With The Big Box Stores
I had a coworker years ago named Tim that used to go on and on about how big grocery chains trick you into thinking they're the cheapest place to shop, but then give you the old banana in the tailpipe anywhere they could. The example he always gave was cereal....
texomashomepage.com
SWAT responding to situation in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJLT) — The Wichita Falls Police Department is responding to a situation on Taylor Street in Wichita Falls Thursday morning. Wichita Falls Police responded to a check suspicious person call that came in at 9:38 a.m. at 9th and Filmore. When police arrived the suspect apparently ran and apparently went into a house in the 1300 block of Taylor.
1600kush.com
Drunk driver admits shooting toward night club
(Stillwater, Okla.) — The driver of a flatbed pickup truck, who had been kicked out of the Blue Diamond Cabaret east of Stillwater along with his passenger, has admitted to returning and firing multiple rounds from a pistol in the direction of the club, while three or four people were standing outside at about 1 am on Feb. 2.
kswo.com
Active duty Army soldiers prepare for new payment schedule
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - There will now only be one payment schedule option for active duty soldiers, which starts on October 1. “When soldiers are financially solvent and financially independent, then they’re better able to focus on their mission,” said Daniel Farrell, a financial readiness specialist at Fort Sill.
kswo.com
City of Lawton introduces new alert messaging system, replacing previous system
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton launched a new texting service which officials hope will help put information in the hands of Lawtonians with the touch of a few buttons. The service, called “TextMyGov”, uses smart texting technology to provide immediate assistance and relay information back about different...
kswo.com
Residents concerned over bed bugs in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Bed bugs. They’re your worst nightmare they bite, they’re gross, and they’re hard to get rid of. This is what residents at one Lawton apartment complex said they’ve had to deal with for years. Cherita Young, is former military who has spent...
kswo.com
The City of Lawton urges residents to complete Customer Service Survey
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton has asked residents to complete a new customer service survey for the License & Permits and Utility Services departments, which was launched on Tuesday. It’s all part of a vision by the City’s Finance Director, Joe Don Dunham, to hear more about...
OHP: 2 Teens Killed In Caddo County Crash
Two teens were killed in a crash Wednesday night in Caddo County, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said this happened at around 7:08 p.m. on County Road 1320 near Fort Cobb, Okla. The cause of the crash is under investigation, according to OHP. Troopers said a 13-year-old and...
kswo.com
Family and Friends gather for Ely Newsom's Candlelight Vigil
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The paternal family of the 3-year-old Duncan boy who died last week held a candlelight vigil on Tuesday, to honor the short life of Ely Newsom. They shared memories of Ely, like his love for glow sticks, being outside, and how energetic he was. The night...
southwestledger.news
Building on a vision Mayor says business incentive deal could bring 2,300 jobs to Lawton
LAWTON – When Lawton was founded in 1901, its founders had a vision for prosperity and faith in each other, said Mayor Stan Booker. “This faith led them to bravely seize opportunity,” he said. “They followed their best light, demonstrating their commitment to each other and their love for their new community.”
kswo.com
Lawton shooting suspect faces additional charge
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man, who is still on the run for 2 charges of shooting to kill, now faces a separate charge. Lawton Police named Kenard Swearengin Jr. a suspect in the shooting which happened on September 1st, at an east-side convenience store. He now faces an additional charge of 3rd Degree burglary.
texomashomepage.com
Former Wichita County deputy found guilty, sentenced
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A six-man, six-woman jury found former Wichita County Deputy Gerald “Tony” Morgan guilty of invasive visual recording, Wednesday, after about 30 minutes of deliberation. Later the jury returned with the punishment of 180 days in state jail. The maximum sentence is two years.
