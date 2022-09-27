Fender partners with Johnny Marr for limited-edition Fever Dream Yellow version of his Jaguar signature model

Read full article on original website
Ozzy Osbourne was too drunk to recognise Randy Rhoads' talent when he first auditioned: “I thought, it’s never gonna work”
Fortunately, with a little hair of the dog, Ozzy steeled himself for Rhoads' rescheduled audition the following day, and the rest was history. Randy Rhoads remains one of the most influential metal guitarists of all time, his leads in Quiet Riot and under Ozzy Osbourne indelibly scribbled into the heavy metal history books.
Nancy Wilson releases touching Taylor Hawkins tribute song, Amigo Amiga
The Heart singer says she wrote the acoustic guitar-driven ballad in the days following the Foo Fighter drummer's death. Nancy Wilson has penned a heartfelt musical tribute to late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, entitled Amigo Amiga. The track – which arrives ahead of the band’s second large-scale tribute concert...
Jimi Hendrix-played Japanese double-cut guitar hits the auction block for a second time
The unstrung, unbranded guitar was reportedly used by Hendrix following his time in the US army in the early '60s. A rare Japanese-made, Jimi Hendrix-played 1960s electric guitar has hit the auction block for the second time, after apparently failing to meet its reserve price last time around. The guitar...
Watch Mdou Moctar shred with Gina Gleason, Richard Fortus, Marc Ribot and Lee Ranaldo in the first ever D’Addario Extended Play jam
The "Hendrix of the Sahara" shared the stage with special guests to perform tracks from his dazzling 2021 album, Afrique Victime. D’Addario has announced its new Extended Play jam series – a program that sees electric guitar and acoustic guitar stars from all genres and generations join forces for extended performances fueled by D'Addario products.
loudersound.com
Ozzy Osbourne admits that he used to be "arch-enemies" with Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi
Watch Ozzy Osbourne reflect on his stormy past with former Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, revealing that the guitarist "used to intimidate the sh*t" out of him. Ozzy Osbourne has reflected on his past relationship with Black Sabbath bandmate Tony Iommi, revealing that the pair used to be "arch-enemies". Speaking...
Watch Joan Jett and Travis Barker perform Cherry Bomb with Foo Fighters in heartfelt tribute to “beautiful soul” Taylor Hawkins
Joan Jett played Cherry Bomb and shared memories of friend and former tour mate Taylor Hawkins last night (September 27), as she appeared at the LA tribute show for the Foo Fighters drummer. Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*. Join now for unlimited access. US pricing $3.99 per...
Ozzy Osbourne’s Guitar Players: A Complete History 1979-2022
Few rock singers know how to recruit guitarists like Ozzy Osbourne. The Prince of Darkness was bound to have sky-high standards after spending a decade with Black Sabbath cohort Tony Iommi, whose down-tuned, doom-laden riffs and molten solos birthed an entire genre almost single-handedly. Perhaps that's why he auditioned Thin Lizzy virtuoso Gary Moore and Dokken shredder George Lynch for his solo band before landing on former Quiet Riot guitarist Randy Rhoads.
Taylor revamps two 500 Series acoustics with an all-new tonewood: Urban Ironbark
The responsibly sourced wood – described by Taylor as “highly dynamic” with “piano-like fidelity” – comes from red ironbark trees located in urban areas nearing the end of their natural lifecycle. Taylor has revamped its 500 Series of acoustic guitars, outfitting two models with...
Victory partners with Adrian Thorpe of ThorpyFX to repackage its revered tube amp tones into all-new V1 stompbox series
Over the years, boutique British amp builder Victory has assembled a remarkably well-received collection of tube amps and pedal amps, which have become synonymous with exceptional tone. Matt is a Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in...
Billboard
Ozzy Osbourne’s ‘Patient Number 9’ Is His Third Straight Rock Albums Chart Ruler
Ozzy Osbourne‘s Patient Number 9 launches as the rock icon’s third consecutive No. 1 on Billboard‘s Top Rock & Alternative Albums chart, debuting atop the Sept. 24-dated survey. The set starts with 56,000 equivalent album units earned in the tracking week ending Sept. 15, according to Luminate,...
Watch Wolfgang Van Halen shred like a master on a pair of Van Halen classics
Yet another highlight from the gift that keeps giving: the Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert
15 reclusive guitar greats who went off the grid
From once-in-a-generation talents to hair metal heavy hitters, here are some of the biggest unsung heroes of the guitar world whose time in the spotlight was all too brief. Over the decades, droves of unassuming six-stringers have ascended to heights once thought impossible. Once steeped in limelight, these guitar heroes...
Jimmy Page’s Skill in 1 Area Helped Him Lie to the Record Company When He Made Led Zeppelin’s ‘Coda’
Jimmy Page’s skill as a producer and engineer helped him get away with a lie to the label as he stitched together Led Zeppelin’s 'Coda.'
Walrus Audio completes a Five-States trifecta with new Eons fuzz pedal
Eons looks to let users dial in everything from well-rounded, traditional dirt to loud, angry and "rowdy" fuzz tones with heaps of gain. In 2020, Walrus Audio ushered in a new era of sorts for itself with the unveiling of its Ages overdrive pedal, which impressed with its five available gain modes. 2021, meanwhile, saw the arrival of Eras, a distortion pedal equipped with a blend knob and, like Ages before it, a quintet of flavors selectable via a five-position rotary switch.
Nick Zinner on the return of Yeah Yeah Yeahs: ditching amps, embracing EBow and his early love of Eddie Van Halen
The NYC garage-punk institution are back on grand, sweeping form with Cool It Down, their first album in nearly a decade – although their guitarist is still keeping his metal chops up with a thrash side-project or two…. A nearly 10-year gap sits between Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ Mosquito full-length...
Joanne Shaw Taylor premieres mournful new song, Fade Away, from forthcoming Joe Bonamassa, Josh Smith-produced album
Earlier this month, blues guitar titan Joanne Shaw Taylor announced Nobody's Fool, a new album produced by Joe Bonamassa and Josh Smith. At the time, we heard its first single, the soulful Just No Getting Over You (Dream Cruise), and now, Taylor has released another preview of the album, the moving Fade Away.
Ozzy Osbourne scores first number one album on Billboard chart with Patient Number 9
Ozzy Osbourne has landed his very first number one in the US with Patient Number 9. It's time to whack out the champagne as Ozzy Osbourne has just landed his first number one album in the US with Patient Number 9. The album made its way to the top of...
Improve your acoustic accessory arsenal and harness high-end tones with Kyser's Low-Tension Quick-Change® Acoustic Guitar Capo
The perfect companion for acoustic aficionados who favor lower actions – or those with a lighter touch – Kyser's Low-Tension Quick-Change® Acoustic Guitar Capo utilizes 25% lower spring tension for dependably robust tuning and intonation.
Make some noise this October with up to 25% off guitar gear and more in the Musician's Friend Rocktober sale
For many, the beginning of Fall conjures up thoughts of autumnal leaves, pumpkin spice lattes, and trick-or-treating. Over at Guitar World, we prefer a noisier October, full of high-octane electric guitars, ground-shaking combo amps, and beautiful acoustic guitars. Luckily, the good folks over at Musician's Friend feel exactly the same. The musical instrument retailer is currently running the aptly named Rocktober sale, giving you up to 25% off a range of music gear (opens in new tab) from the likes of Fender, Martin, Schecter, Taylor, and so much more.
