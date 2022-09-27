Fender partners with Johnny Marr for limited-edition Fever Dream Yellow version of his Jaguar signature model

Eons looks to let users dial in everything from well-rounded, traditional dirt to loud, angry and "rowdy" fuzz tones with heaps of gain. In 2020, Walrus Audio ushered in a new era of sorts for itself with the unveiling of its Ages overdrive pedal, which impressed with its five available gain modes. 2021, meanwhile, saw the arrival of Eras, a distortion pedal equipped with a blend knob and, like Ages before it, a quintet of flavors selectable via a five-position rotary switch.

ELECTRONICS ・ 1 DAY AGO