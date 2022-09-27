ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coeymans, NY

coeymans.org

INVITATION TO BID EXTENDED: Park Bathroom Construction bids are now due 10/13/22 2pm

ECTION C-111: INVITATION TO BID- DEADLINE EXTENDED. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sealed bids will be received by the Town of Coeymans, County of Albany,. State of New York on the 29th day of September 2022 at 2:00 PM EST 13th day of October at 2:00p.m. at Coeymans Town Hall located at 18 Russell Ave. Ravena, NY 12143, at which time and place bids will be opened and read in public for:
COEYMANS, NY
WNYT

Fort Edward considers dissolving police department

The future of the police department in the village of Fort Edward is now in question, after a special meeting. If the village opted to get rid of the police department, they would rely on the sheriff's office and state police. This comes as a possible solution for the...
FORT EDWARD, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Albany advocates for Clean Slate Act

Albany is continuing to try and gain support for the Clean Slate Moral Statewide Tour advocating for the Clean Slate Act. The Clean Slate Act clears a New Yorker's conviction record once they become eligible.
ALBANY, NY
County
Albany County, NY
City
Coeymans, NY
City
Albany, NY
Albany County, NY
Government
Coeymans, NY
Government
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Planning Board Proposes: Apartments, Townhouses, Workforce Housing

SARATOGA SPRINGS — An application proposing a multi-family residential project that would site four apartment buildings with more than 300 units in addition to nearly 50 new townhouses at Route 29 and Station Lane is under consideration by the city Planning Board this week. Proposed Action:. Construction of multi-family...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Protestors oppose new DOCCS package policy

- On Tuesday, protestors at the capitol opposing a package policy put in place by the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision. The directive forces packages sent to incarcerated people be purchased through specific vendors which some are saying is too costly.
ALBANY, NY
iheart.com

Report: Capital Holiday Lights in The Park May Not Happen This Year

It appears that a popular Capital Region holiday tradition may not be happening this year after all. According to reports organizers of the Capital Holiday Lights in the Park still don't have a place to hold the event. For years, it was at Washington Park in Albany but that's no longer feasible due to complaints about traffic and crowds from people living in the area. Alternative sites are being looked at but so far a replacement location has not been found. If a decision isn't made by mid-October, the light show might be scrapped for 2022.
spectrumlocalnews.com

After fallout, Port of Albany drops application for $29.5M federal offshore wind award

A historic $29.5 million federal grant will not be awarded to the Port of Albany for a offshore wind tower manufacturing project as expected. Officials with the port announced Wednesday it had withdrawn its application for the U.S. Maritime Administration funding to assist constructing the $357 million project on Beacon Island. Delaying the application process will allow more time for a state and federal review of various pending permits and environmental assessments needed to begin the work.
ALBANY, NY
WNYT

Mayfield woman ordered to pay $235k in neglected animal case

MAYFIELD – Sue Kelly has five days to pay bond, or she will forfeit the animals seized from Kelly's Haven. More than 50 dogs and other animals were seized from the property in July. After a two day hearing, the judge Thursday issued a bond of $235,000. The...
MAYFIELD, NY
glensfallschronicle.com

Our September 29 front page

Autumn Home Issue Glens Falls Rotary 100th. Seeks to turn King Neptunes into hotel. First take on Lapper-Stec race. A dog park in Glens Falls, at Haviland's Cove? World's Largest Garage Sale is back! in Wbarrensburg. Tony DeSare in Hudson Falls for Christmas at Strand. LG: American Legion Post 374 marks 100th. Glens Falls fails to post documents, but promises 'soon.' Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region's best Arts & Entertainment section!
GLENS FALLS, NY
101.5 WPDH

Remember When a Dog Ran For Mayor In This Upstate New York Town?

It's an election year, and we're already knee-deep in the back and forth political ads that won't stop until November. But do you necessarily have to be human to run for office in America? Not always. Would you ever vote for a canine to take office? Some may say this sounds crazy. But hey, they might do a better job than a lot of human officials.
SCHENECTADY, NY
Hot 99.1

No Bones About It! Must-See 'Skeleton House' in Rensselaer County

Is this the Most Spooktacular House in Rensselaer County? It could be... I guess you could say that this is one Halloween House in Rensselaer County putting the howl in Halloween, perhaps even the kill in Poestenkill. See the 80 + decorations outside of a house in Poestenkill that has become an annual drive-thru for families and is so popular, that it stops traffic!
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Travel advisory; Route 23A in Greene County

The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) is advising drivers to watch for flaggers and alternating flows of traffic on Route 23A between Palenville and Tannersville, Greene County, at the location locally known as Horseshoe Bend for maintenance work during daylight hours from Monday, October 3 to Friday, October 7, weather permitting.
GREENE COUNTY, NY

