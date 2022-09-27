Read full article on original website
The Best Small Town in Massachusetts for a Weekend GetawayTravel MavenStockbridge, MA
The Van Gogh Experience in Albany: Do or Don't?Alex RosadoAlbany, NY
Popular discount grocery store chain opening new location in New York state this monthKristen WaltersRotterdam, NY
Popular restaurant chain set to open another new location in New York stateKristen WaltersNorth Greenbush, NY
INVITATION TO BID EXTENDED: Park Bathroom Construction bids are now due 10/13/22 2pm
ECTION C-111: INVITATION TO BID- DEADLINE EXTENDED. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that sealed bids will be received by the Town of Coeymans, County of Albany,. State of New York on the 29th day of September 2022 at 2:00 PM EST 13th day of October at 2:00p.m. at Coeymans Town Hall located at 18 Russell Ave. Ravena, NY 12143, at which time and place bids will be opened and read in public for:
WNYT
Fort Edward considers dissolving police department
The future of the police department in the village of Fort Edward is now in question, after a special meeting. If the village opted to get rid of the police department, they would rely on the sheriff’s office and state police. This comes as a possible solution for the...
WRGB
Schenectady mayor says resident flooding concerns won't get extra attention in new budget
Schenectady, NY (WRGB) — Schenectady Mayor Gary McCarthy revealed the city's 2023 proposed budget on Friday, estimating about $104 million in total expenses, up from the $98 million allocated in 2022. The proposed tax rate will stay the same for the second straight year, and the city will add...
Albany advocates for Clean Slate Act
Albany is continuing to try and gain support for the Clean Slate Moral Statewide Tour advocating for the Clean Slate Act. The Clean Slate Act clears a New Yorker's conviction record once they become eligible.
Planning Board Proposes: Apartments, Townhouses, Workforce Housing
SARATOGA SPRINGS — An application proposing a multi-family residential project that would site four apartment buildings with more than 300 units in addition to nearly 50 new townhouses at Route 29 and Station Lane is under consideration by the city Planning Board this week. Proposed Action:. Construction of multi-family...
West Virginia fugitive arrested in Washington County
A Whitehall man who was allegedly wanted out of West Virginia was nabbed in Fort Edward on Wednesday. Police said James Marshall, 58, was wanted for felony burglary.
Hochul touts drop in shootings but picture is more complicated
Albany, N.Y. — Gov. Kathy Hochul on Wednesday touted a decline in shootings in New York this year from the same period a year ago, one that is outpacing a marginal drop nationwide. But the complete picture of crime levels is more complicated, according to state data. “Last year...
Protestors oppose new DOCCS package policy
- On Tuesday, protestors at the capitol opposing a package policy put in place by the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision. The directive forces packages sent to incarcerated people be purchased through specific vendors which some are saying is too costly.
98.3 TRY Social Dilemma: My neighbor’s tree damaged my roof; shouldn’t they pay?
"My neighbor's trees are growing over my garage. They have damaged my garage roof, and now I have to replace it and the gutters on the roof. Don't you think they should have to pay?"
Report: Capital Holiday Lights in The Park May Not Happen This Year
It appears that a popular Capital Region holiday tradition may not be happening this year after all. According to reports organizers of the Capital Holiday Lights in the Park still don't have a place to hold the event. For years, it was at Washington Park in Albany but that's no longer feasible due to complaints about traffic and crowds from people living in the area. Alternative sites are being looked at but so far a replacement location has not been found. If a decision isn't made by mid-October, the light show might be scrapped for 2022.
After fallout, Port of Albany drops application for $29.5M federal offshore wind award
A historic $29.5 million federal grant will not be awarded to the Port of Albany for a offshore wind tower manufacturing project as expected. Officials with the port announced Wednesday it had withdrawn its application for the U.S. Maritime Administration funding to assist constructing the $357 million project on Beacon Island. Delaying the application process will allow more time for a state and federal review of various pending permits and environmental assessments needed to begin the work.
Mayfield woman ordered to pay $235k in neglected animal case
MAYFIELD – Sue Kelly has five days to pay bond, or she will forfeit the animals seized from Kelly’s Haven. More than 50 dogs and other animals were seized from the property in July. After a two day hearing, the judge Thursday issued a bond of $235,000. The...
Our September 29 front page
Autumn Home Issue Glens Falls Rotary 100th. Seeks to turn King Neptunes into hotel. First take on Lapper-Stec race. A dog park in Glens Falls, at Haviland’s Cove? World’s Largest Garage Sale is back! in Wbarrensburg. Tony DeSare in Hudson Falls for Christmas at Strand. LG: American Legion Post 374 marks 100th. Glens Falls fails to post documents, but promises ‘soon.’ Concerts, comedy, shows… The Chronicle always has the region’s best Arts & Entertainment section!
Remember When a Dog Ran For Mayor In This Upstate New York Town?
It's an election year, and we're already knee-deep in the back and forth political ads that won't stop until November. But do you necessarily have to be human to run for office in America? Not always. Would you ever vote for a canine to take office? Some may say this sounds crazy. But hey, they might do a better job than a lot of human officials.
Turkey Troubles: Order now, pay more anyway
Local butchers suggest ordering your holiday turkeys sooner rather than later.
No Bones About It! Must-See ‘Skeleton House’ in Rensselaer County
Is this the Most Spooktacular House in Rensselaer County? It could be... I guess you could say that this is one Halloween House in Rensselaer County putting the howl in Halloween, perhaps even the kill in Poestenkill. See the 80 + decorations outside of a house in Poestenkill that has become an annual drive-thru for families and is so popular, that it stops traffic!
Chick-fil-A in Latham still in the early planning stages
After over a year, a Chick-fil-A location in Latham is still in the early planning stages. According to the Town of Colonie's Director of Planning and Economic Development Sean Maguire, Chick-fil-A has only submitted a sketch plan so far, not a full application.
This Berkshire Town Was Ranked One Of The Best In The US For Fall Foliage. Which One Got The Honor?
As all of us Berkshire County residents are well aware, our beautiful area is a regular stomping ground for leaf-peepers during that wonderful time of year when autumn begins and the foliage begins to turn. However, one Berkshire County town, in particular, has been specially named as one of the...
Mayor Sheehan announces final concept for pool
Mayor Kathy Sheehan unveiled the final concept for the Lincoln Park Pool. The pool is a community driven process where around 1,600 individuals provided their input and voiced support.
Travel advisory; Route 23A in Greene County
The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) is advising drivers to watch for flaggers and alternating flows of traffic on Route 23A between Palenville and Tannersville, Greene County, at the location locally known as Horseshoe Bend for maintenance work during daylight hours from Monday, October 3 to Friday, October 7, weather permitting.
