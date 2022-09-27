ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fantasy Football Week 4: Wide Receiver rankings

By Yahoo Sports Fantasy Staff, Yahoo Sports
Davante Adams is feeling "frustrated and angry" by the Las Vegas Raiders' 0-3 start to the season. His fantasy managers may be feeling the same way about his production lately after a stellar start to his Raiders career in Week 1 (10 catches, 141 yards, one touchdown).

Adams has totaled just 48 receiving yards and seven catches across the two games since then, averaging 6.9 yards per reception. Sure, Derek Carr has targeted him 34 times, but 17 catches to show for is probably not as efficient a number as you'd like to see there.

And then there's this to process: Mack Hollins is the Raiders' leading receiver right now at 240 yards with 17.1 yards per reception to Adams' 11.1 mark.

Hey, at least Adams has caught a touchdown in every game he's played as a member of the Raiders so far. Things could be going even worse, right?

Here's hoping we see a return to those Week 1 numbers sooner than later for Adams.

Our fantasy analysts are pretty scattered when it comes to ranking Adams among all wide receivers in Week 4, with two of them placing him as high as No. 5 and one as low as No. 11 going into a matchup with the Denver Broncos.

Is this a good bounce-back opportunity for Adams? The Raiders will be desperate to leave the ranks of the winless (it's just them and the Houston Texans at this point) and figure to try everything they can to beat the Broncos, whose defense ranks No. 3 in the league in passing yards allowed (510) and yards per attempt (5.4).

Adams checks in at WR7 this week, right behind Tyreek Hill and ahead of A.J. Brown.

Here's the wide receiver position — check out where Adams and the rest of the WRs landed in our analysts' rankings for Week 4:

