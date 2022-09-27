ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cass County, ND

School bus crashes into river with students on board

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago

LEONARD, N.D. — Investigators are working to determine what caused a school bus to crash into a river with students onboard.

Photos shared by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office on its Facebook page show the bus partially in the water. In a news release, deputies said the Enderlin Area School District bus was taking students home on Friday afternoon when it left the road, went through a guardrail and over an embankment before landing in the Maple River.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j90dJ_0iCaLSiA00

When the accident happened, there were seven students on the bus as well as the driver, KVLY reported. When officers arrived, two students were on the embankment while the other students and driver were still in the vehicle.

In an updated news release Tuesday, deputies said that the school district had given investigators the in-bus video footage.

The driver of the bus, identified as Andy Bunn, 62, had minor injuries, KVRR reported. Two students were taken to hospitals by ambulance, while a third was flown to a hospital. None of the injuries were described as life-threatening.

Deputies said they are working to determine how the accident happened, and no determination has yet been made referencing citations or criminal charges.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
kroxam.com

ARREST/FIRE REPORT – SEPTEMBER 30, 2022

The Crookston Fire Department (CFD) responded to the following calls on 9/29/2022 and 9/30/2022 – 10:15 a.m., the CFD responded to the 300 block of S Broadway for a report of a Carbon Monoxide detector activation. Upon arrival, the CFD investigated with gas monitoring tools, and there was Carbon Monoxide present in the home. The CFD ventilated the home, and upon further investigation, it was found that the stove was the issue. The CFD shut off the gas to the stove and turned over control to the occupant to address the issue. Once the area was deemed safe, the CFD cleared the scene.
CROOKSTON, MN
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

Law enforcement activity blocks HWY 75 in Moorhead

(Fargo, ND) -- A section of Highway 75 in Moorhead is blocked because of law enforcement activity. Moorhead Police officers and deputies from the Clay County Sheriff's Department are at the scene, just south of County Road 20. Unconfirmed reports indicate the incident involved a pursuit, with a suspect now...
MOORHEAD, MN
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: One arrested in police pursuit that ended in a standoff

MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - UPDATE: Officials say one man has been arrested in a police pursuit turned into a standoff. 38-year-old Tad Isaac Butcher from Moose Lake, MN is said to be facing a variety of criminal charges. The report states officers were sent to a disturbance near...
MOORHEAD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cass County, ND
Cass County, ND
Crime & Safety
City
Enderlin, ND
Cass County, ND
Accidents
wdayradionow.com

Stealthy, black North Dakota Highway Patrol vehicle harder for drivers to spot on Fargo area highways

(Fargo, ND) -- The North Dakota Highway Patrol is using a new, stealthy patrol vehicle on Fargo area highways that is harder for drivers to see. "We'll see what kind of reaction we get from the public, how well we do when it comes to enforcement on these aggressive driving behaviors out there, the distracted drivers, if it is making a difference for us," said Captain Bryan Niewind.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Moorhead man arrested for child neglect during traffic stop

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - While on patrol in the 2900 block of 7th St. N. Wednesday night, Fargo Police Officer Vegel observed an idling vehicle near a building that was known to be involved in previous incidents related to criminal activity. Inside the vehicle was one passenger and, as the driver entered the vehicle, Officer Vegel made a decision to verify the license plates through an in-car computer system. This process found the plates and the description of the registered car did not match— which led to a traffic stop based on the fictitious registration.
FARGO, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Kvly#Cox Media Group
kvrr.com

Crews put out West Fargo apartment fire

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Firefighters knock down an apartment fire. It happened around 10:45 Wednesday night on the 2900 block of Bluestem Drive. Crews say when they arrived there was a small fire on the deck. They quickly extinguished it within minutes. The fire department says the building...
WEST FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Fargo man booked for murder

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo man is booked in the Cass County Jail awaiting formal charges, but details on the case remain scarce. 30-year-old Joshua Brooks was booked into jail on Sept. 27 shortly before 6 p.m. Cass County Jail records show he is being held on a violation of failing to pay a fine on a previous charge, as well as two new charges of intentional murder and criminal conspiracy.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Two people ejected, several hurt in rollover crash

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Multiple people were thrown from a vehicle that crashed in Grand Forks. The Grand Forks Police Department were dispatched for a single-vehicle crash at 3400 Demers Ave. They discovered that the vehicle was traveling West on Demers Ave. when it left the road...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
kvrr.com

Man Pleads Not Guilty In Fatal I-94 Crash Into Stalled Tow Truck

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — A Minot man charged in the death of a woman in a crash on I-94 near Tower City in January has pleaded not guilty. 43-year-old Mario Butler is charged with reckless endangerment, driving under suspension, and driving without liability insurance. Butler is accused of leaving...
TOWER CITY, ND
kvrr.com

Man Hit & Killed By Train In Downtown Fargo Identified

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The man hit and killed by a passing train in downtown Fargo last week is identified as 35-year-old Matthew Scott. Police say he is not from the area. Emergency crews responded to the 400 block of Broadway just after midnight Friday after BNSF train operators told them a person was hit on the tracks.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

North Dakota couple finds home in old Hunter school building

HUNTER, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The old school building in Hunter, North Dakota has worn well, considering it dates back to the early 1900′s. It was in 1997 Northern Cass opened its doors down the road on Highway 26, combining all the schools in the area. For three years, the school house sat empty.
HUNTER, ND
valleynewslive.com

Fargo school leaders consider consolidating 3 northside elementary schools

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - (UPDATE): The Fargo School Board Tuesday approved an updated facility plan, which includes the possibility of consolidating three elementary schools. The plan would combine Horace Mann, Roosevelt and Madison Elementary schools into a new building. Horace Mann and Roosevelt have shared the same campus...
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Well-known East Grand Forks diner closed

EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A well-known East Grand Forks Diner that made the news for several different reasons is now closed. Joe’s Diner posted on Facebook saying “It is with a heavy heart that I am announcing the permanent closure of all Joe’s Diner locations as well as The Wake ‘N Bak’n Cafe when we close this evening.” This evening refers to Tuesday, Sept. 27.
EAST GRAND FORKS, MN
valleynewslive.com

Fargo trucker set to receive national award derailed by Hurricane Ian

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Mike Hill’s not just a truck driver for Spartan Nash, he’s been a driver for them for nearly 4 decades. Over his 39 year career, Hill has driven nearly 4 million miles, delivered 250 million pounds of food and all without one single accident.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Fargo Public School staff to receive $1,500 retention bonuses

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Staff at Fargo Public Schools are getting a little boost for their their hard work over the last couple of years. The Fargo School Board approved retention bonuses for eligible employees at their meeting on Tuesday, September 27. Administrators say the district utilizes federal...
FARGO, ND
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
26K+
Followers
88K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy