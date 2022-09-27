Read full article on original website
Ian’s Lessons: Historic Storm Surge, Record Flooding
(TNS) - Hurricane Ian came ashore with devastating near-Category 5 winds that peeled the roofs off homes and uprooted trees. But for most of Florida, the greatest hurricane threat was the water. The combination of epic storm surge along the coast and unprecedented rains inland flooded homes across a huge...
‘Monstrous’ Cat 4 Hurricane Ian to Make Florida Landfall
(TNS) - Ian strengthened early Wednesday into an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane, with 155 mph winds just a tick below Cat 5 strength and a wind field that covered almost half of the state. The hurricane is forecast to whip most of Florida with catastrophic winds, flooding rain and life-threatening storm surge as it gets closer to a west coast landfall Wednesday afternoon.
Possible ‘Life-Threatening' Storm Surge on Georgia Coast
(TNS) - Ian has weakened to a tropical storm but could restrengthen to a hurricane as it creeps toward Georgia’s coast, bringing the potential for “life-threatening” storm surge, high winds and heavy rain. A Storm Surge Warning remained in effect Thursday, Sept. 29, for parts of the...
Florida Officials Warn of ‘Historic Flooding’ Ahead of Ian
(TNS) - Rick Gossett, 63, puffed on a 305 cigarette outside the entrance gate to Apopka High School, where he expected to spend at least the next two days and nights. ”No smoking on campus,” he shrugged Wednesday afternoon as a drizzle turned to a steadier rain. Homeless, the...
State CIO: Gov Tech at ‘Forefront of Identifying and Building Solutions’
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. Technologists are making key progress in driving digital solutions to some of the state’s most vital issues, California’s...
Michigan Pilot to Test Potential of In-Road EV Charging
Cabstands, loading docks and even bus lanes could ultimately become locations for wireless, invisible electric vehicle charging. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) — in coordination with several other partners — has begun a five-year project to develop and test a one-mile stretch of in-road, wireless EV charging. The project will address a number of key questions around what are the best use cases for in-road charging, charging speeds and how does the electric infrastructure work within the larger power grid and energy demands on an area, say officials.
IT Leaders, Projects Recognized as State’s Best
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. The “Best of California” Awards during last week’s California Digital Government Summit acknowledged high-achieving state IT officials and...
Tech Professionals Weigh In on Priorities, Values
At last week’s California Digital Government Summit, attendees were given an opportunity to weigh in on six questions related to work, the workplace culture in IT, data and modernization. The results, listed in descending order from most to least popular, are in.
New Law Bars California Tech Firms from Sharing Abortion-Related Data
California is attempting to stymie abortion prosecutions in other states by making it illegal for Silicon Valley giants and other businesses based in the Golden State to hand over the personal information of abortion seekers to out-of-state authorities. A new law signed last week by Gov. Gavin Newsom forbids California-based...
Broadband Gaps Linger in New York State’s Small Towns
(TNS) — Claire Hardwick moved to this southern Albany County hilltown this summer from New York City. She hoped to work remotely in the bucolic community and care for a horse that was in her family. But when she moved in, she quickly realized the satellite-based Internet could be used only for a cursory Google search and little else.
Water Conservation Shopping Cart: Santa Clara Valley Water District
The Santa Clara Valley Water District (SCVWD) provides drinking water and flood protection to more than 3 million residents in California’s Silicon Valley and surrounding areas. Because the entire state of California is in an extreme drought emergency, the district has launched a new website, known as the Water Conservation Shopping Cart, to quickly and easily distribute water-conserving devices to residents.
Commentary: Good Design Helps Connect Residents to Services
The following question-and-answer interview was conducted by the California Department of Technology with Artem Khomishen, the manager of statewide web development and design for the department. It was first published in the CDT Tech Blog. The challenge of connecting government services to residents is magnified in a state as diverse...
Indiana EV Charging Plan Gets Green Light, $100M from USDOT
(TNS) — Indiana's plan to use nearly $100 million in federal funds for an electric vehicle charging network has been approved by the U.S. Department of Transportation, releasing more than $36 million as the state continues planning to build its share of the government's goal of 500,000 charging stations across the country by 2030.
Florida CIO: Digital Service Moving from 'Startup to Scale Up'
The Florida Digital Service (FLDS) has been establishing itself since launching two years ago. The young agency has been working to fill positions and earn trust and now faces the next challenge: ramping up. “We have survived startup phase … . ’Startup phase’ is ‘do you have a solution to...
St. Paul, Minn., Names Interim Director of Tech Department
(TNS) — The St. Paul City Council filled two director-level openings in the city’s library and technology departments on Wednesday by approving interim appointments. Barb Sporlein was sworn in as interim director of the St. Paul Public Libraries, replacing Catherine Penkert, who resigned this month after nearly five years in the role. Sporlein has been the library system’s deputy director of operations for three years, and previously held deputy commissioner, planning or managerial roles with Minnesota Housing, the city of Minneapolis and the St. Paul Public Housing Agency.
