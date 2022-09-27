Cabstands, loading docks and even bus lanes could ultimately become locations for wireless, invisible electric vehicle charging. The Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) — in coordination with several other partners — has begun a five-year project to develop and test a one-mile stretch of in-road, wireless EV charging. The project will address a number of key questions around what are the best use cases for in-road charging, charging speeds and how does the electric infrastructure work within the larger power grid and energy demands on an area, say officials.

DETROIT, MI ・ 11 HOURS AGO