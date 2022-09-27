Read full article on original website
Enough Fentanyl To Kill 220,000 seized in Louisville, 600,000 LBS Of Drugs Seized Nationwide In FY22Lauren JessopLouisville, KY
New Grocery Store Locations Permanently ClosingCadrene HeslopNew Albany, IN
A Perfect Long Weekend in Louisville, KentuckyMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Louisville, KY
5 of the Most Amazing Caves in Indiana You Must SeeTravel MavenIndiana State
This Entire Neighborhood In Indiana Was Totally AbandonedTravel MavenCharlestown, IN
wdrb.com
Kentucky's 1st school to teach nail techs celebrates a milestone
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Makeup, hair, and nails are the big three for beauty, and a Louisville woman is creating opportunity with a first-of-its-kind school in Kentucky. NailChella Nail Academy in the Park Hill neighborhood is giving its students a purpose that goes beyond nails. It's a dream and a goal for Kentraya Johnson, who started the school.
US News and World Report
The 10 Best Restaurants in Louisville, Kentucky
Louisville is well known for its long list of eclectic restaurants and eateries, serving everything from bourbon-inspired cuisine to authentic Mayan and Cuban fare. To help you narrow down your choices, U.S. News researched dozens of review sites, including restaurant, dining and travel industry review sites, to bring you the best restaurants in this top Kentucky destination. Fill up your belly at one of these award-winning eateries, then work off the calories by exploring Louisville's top attractions.
wdrb.com
Grand opening ceremony held for new locally owned restaurant in downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A family operated restaurant has moved into downtown Louisville. The owner, his family and Mayor Greg Fischer cut the ribbon on Chef Shaq Kitchen on Friday. The restaurant sits on South 5th Street downtown. The owner, Shaquan McDonald, has helped in 22 other restaurant openings throughout...
WLKY.com
Against the Grain closing downtown Louisville sandwich shop
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — Against the Grain Sandwich Emporium permanently closed its doors in Downtown Louisville this week, but there’s still a way for customers to get its sandwiches,according to Louisville Business First. The sandwich shop posted on its Instagram Monday, sharing that it was closing its...
WLKY.com
Topgolf in Louisville: Staff talks hiring blitz, 'unique' features of site
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The first Topgolf in Louisville is nearing completion and getting closer to opening. Topgolf representatives announced a hiring blitz Wednesday to fill 500 positions for the 65,000-square-foot entertainment venue they say will be open before the holidays. "In all spectrum's, hourly managers, our administrators, cooks, bartenders,...
wdrb.com
Louisville organizations collaborate to keep U.S. military veteran in home
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An elderly U.S. military veteran will be able to stay in his home thanks to the collaboration of Louisville-area organizations. With an inspection looming at a rental assistance apartment, Amy Luckett, Social Service Program Coordinator at Louisville Metro Office of Resilience and Community Services, feared the veteran would be evicted.
money.com
Jeffersonville, Indiana
Walk along the Ohio River at night and you’ll catch an impressive view: Jeffersonville's Big Four Bridge is illuminated by rainbow LED lights that wrap around the entire structure, brightening the downtown crossing from Jeffersonville to Louisville, Kentucky. In the 1800s, Jeffersonville developed as a shipbuilding town. Today, the...
wdrb.com
Louisville Water Tower abruptly cancels all indoor events, weddings for 2023
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- All indoor events and weddings at the Louisville Water Tower have been canceled for 2023, according to a spokeswoman for the Louisville Water Company. Kelley Dearing Smith said the decision was made to cancel the event space rentals after the $6.2 million renovation currently underway at...
Wave 3
Employees and performers blindsided by Butchertown bar’s sudden closure
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Employees at a Butchertown bar and music venue were employed one day, then had no job the following day. The Whirling Tiger closed suddenly without an explanation Monday, raising eyebrows from the people who are now out of work. Beth Dunn is the founder of the...
wdrb.com
Belle of Louisville hosting several fall, Halloween cruises in October
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Belle of Louisville is getting ready to set sail on some special fall cruises. There will be several themes to the cruises. The first will explore the Ohio River's connection to the Underground Railroad. From 4-5 p.m. on Oct. 8, guests will board the Mary M. Miller to learn about the role the river played in getting enslaved people to freedom. Tickets cost $10 for adults and seniors, $5 for children age 5-14, and free for kids age 4 and under.
wdrb.com
OSHN program encouraging Louisville men of color to get free mental health help in October
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville's Office for Safe and Healthy Neighborhoods is encouraging men of color to get mental health help in October. OSHN's Trauma Resilient Communities initiative is offering free counseling for Black, Hispanic and Indigenous men suffering from "mental distress caused by daily exposure to environmental violence, poverty and racial injustice," according to a news release from OSHN on Friday.
WLKY.com
Louisville-area startup to expand headquarters, add 175 jobs
NEW ALBANY, Ind. (Haley Cawthon) — A fast-growing startup will establish an expanded headquarters in the Louisville region,according to Louisville Business First. RxLightning expects to add up to 175 new jobs over several years in New Albany, Indiana, paying nearly twice the average wage in Floyd County, according to a news release. The company will invest heavily in software, hardware and more in a three-story historic building at 227 Pearl St., at the corner of Market and Pearl streets.
wdrb.com
NAACP Louisville calls for resignation of Kentucky AG Cameron over Breonna Taylor investigation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) is calling for Daniel Cameron to resign as Kentucky's attorney general. The group said Cameron did not conduct a fair and impartial investigation into the death of Breonna Taylor, pointing to the recent federal indictment against four former Louisville Metro Police officers.
wdrb.com
First Down Friday Scores -- Week 7
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football season is more than halfway through, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river. Below are all the final scores for Week 7. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana, click...
wdrb.com
Goodwill of Kentucky opens the state's first high school for adults
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Goodwill of Kentucky opened the state's first high school for adults on Wednesday. The tuition-free Excel Center is now open for adults on Preston Highway, near Fern Valley Road. Anyone 18 or older who dropped out of high school can apply to the Excel Center to...
5 Louisville nonprofits will receive millions for supportive housing
The funding will come from an $80 million block of federal COVID-19 relief city officials set aside for housing services last year.
wdrb.com
Bullitt County receiving over $1.6 million for 3 infrastructure projects
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bullitt County is receiving over $1.6 million to fund three infrastructure projects that will expand internet access, repair roads and provide clean water. Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman announced the $1,651,015 in funding on Friday. "We are investing in our communities like never before to help them...
styleblueprint.com
5 Charming Waterfront Towns in Kentucky
Summer may have officially come to an end, but it’s never too late to enjoy the beauty and charm of waterfront towns around the South. And while the Commonwealth of Kentucky is a landlocked state, that doesn’t mean it’s lacking in beautiful bodies of water. Whether you’re looking to picnic, birdwatch, enjoy the scenic views, attend a festival or waterside concert, or even take a Bourbon Boat Tour (seriously!), these five waterfront towns in Kentucky offer all of that and more.
wdrb.com
9-year-old JCPS student going on concert tour, moving to California to pursue big dreams
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The morning announcements have turned out to be a Jefferson County Public Schools (JCPS) student's big break. Last year, a student from Bates Elementary became social media famous for singing the National Anthem during the morning announcements. And 9-year-old D'Corey Johnson hasn't stopped there. He also...
wdrb.com
MEOW | Louisville brewery enlists rescue cats to keep pests away
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After last call at Gravely Brewing Company, when the bartender turns down the punk rock music and the drinkers are over "turning up," there's a secret team slinking into place. "They put in a lot of hours when I'm at home sleeping," Gravely bartender, Andrew Harbourne...
