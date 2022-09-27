ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dotesports.com

When does Wrath of the Bride start in Overwatch 2?

While Overwatch 2 might be switching things up with its new seasonal structure and battle pass cosmetics system, that doesn’t mean it’s left everything in the past. Seasonal events will be making a return to celebrate real-world holidays and more, just like in the first game. While they won’t be exactly the same as base Overwatch’s events, that’s something to celebrate: like the game itself, they’re evolving.
dotesports.com

Ninja recounts humorous encounter with TSA agent not impressed by his Fortnite charm

Fortnite is undoubtedly one of the biggest battle royales and live-service games in the world, drawing in millions of players every year. But that hasn’t stopped it from being the butt of the joke for many older gamers. In many ways, it’s looked at in the same way as TikTok, something that the younger generation is in love with for some reason.
dotesports.com

Fans can now vote for the 10 Overwatch League MVP nominees

Every year, the Overwatch League has an MVP, and players are invited and encouraged to participate in the voting process. This year’s MVPs are now available to vote for, and fans are invited to start casting their pick for the best player in the OWL for 2022. Voting can...
dotesports.com

Solo tanking in Overwatch 2 is more pressure than I’ve felt in a game in years, but I love it

Grouping up on the payload feels quite a bit differently now when you’re a tank main in Overwatch 2. And it took me a long while to figure out how I felt about it. The earth-shattering change from six-vs-six to five-vs-five in the FPS sequel from Blizzard is truly felt in the tank position. In Overwatch 2’s role system, the game now asks for two supports, two damage, and one tank hero.
dotesports.com

Not even Rick Sanchez can keep MultiVersus’ numbers afloat

Finally joining his grandson Morty in the all-star crossover brawler game MultiVersus is Rick Sanchez, a character that has been highly anticipated to join the colorful roster of the game, especially since his partner-in-crime and grandson Morty has been chilling in the MultiVersus without his mad scientist of a grandfather.
dotesports.com

Aya Nakamura will close out the Fortnite Soundwave Series

Fortnite is at the front of pop culture, with Epic Games frequently using its platform to shine a spotlight on different artists and musicians. The Soundwave Series has brought some of the greatest international acts to the stage in Fortnite, with performers like Gen Hoshino, Tones and I, Emicida, and Mohamed Hamaki. Epic Games has just unveiled the last act in this Series, Aya Nakamura.
