Forget Dua Lipa, fans are really shocked by just how old Trevor Noah is
Pictures of the late-night comedian Trevor Noah and singer song-writer Dua Lipa emerged online showing the two out for dinner and kissing in New York which has sparked romance rumors that the pair are together. The coupling, however, is not exactly what has people on the internet shaken though, but more the revelation of Noah’s age.
Cher glows in latex bodysuit during surprise appearance at Paris Fashion Week show
Cher surprised fans on Wednesday, Sept. 28, when she closed Balmain's show at Paris Fashion Week. The 76-year-old singer appeared onstage during Balmain's spring/summer 2023 show, wearing a silver latex bodysuit, black leggings and black boots. Cher joined Balmain's creative director, Olivier Rousteing, to walk down the runway to her...
Kate Hudson Wore Thigh-High Boots Underneath Her Dress For An Unexpected Look
Kate Hudson is on a mission to bring back nostalgic footwear trends. Back in April 2022, she wore a pair of barely-there PVC heels in a campaign for Stuart Weitzman. Now Hudson’s thigh-high boots, which she wore earlier this week, may very well inspire a legion of fans, and fellow celebs, to follow suit in rocking the style for fall. The actor incorporated the extra tall shoe into her recent outfit, thus giving the sultry yet timeless footwear her stamp of approval.
Curious facts about the iconic Jayne Mansfield
Slide 1 of 27: She is often remembered for her signature platinum blonde look and flirtatious personality, but Hollywood star Jayne Mansfield was much more than just a pretty face. She was highly intelligent, she had a shrewd business acumen, and she knew exactly how to build a public personality.Check out this gallery to learn all about Hollywood's smartest blonde.You may also like: 30 hilarious panoramic photo fails.
Ant Anstead Shares Rare Photo Of Daughter Amelie As He Celebrates Her 19th Birthday
Ant Anstead’s oldest daughter Amelie looked so grown up in a red dress in one of the throwback photos he proudly shared to mark her 19th birthday!. Ant Anstead is so proud of his daughter Amelie! The Celebrity Joyride: IOU host took to Instagram to celebrate her 19th birthday, sharing a sweet set of throwbacks on Thursday, Sept. 29. “NINETEEN!!! @amelieanstead how are you 19!!!????” he exclaimed at the beginning of his post. “Feels like only yesterday you were a baby! And now look at you!” he penned. Amelie is one of two children that Ant shares with ex-wife Louise Storey: the two are also parents of her brother Archie, 16.
‘I had to grow up so quickly’: Olivia Cooke on auditions, ageing, and House of the Dragon
There’s nothing the modest Mancunian actor likes more than a chat in her local café. But now she’s starring in the new Game of Thrones prequel, her mum is determined to set her up with a Hollywood A-lister…… by Elle Hunt
London Marathon 2022 — live
Join Daniel Harris for all the latest from this year’s London Marathon
First trailer for Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons' new biopic movie
The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons is back with a brand new film project, Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies, which has finally received a trailer. The film casts the actor as American entertainment industry journalist Michael Ausiello alongside Fleabag and The Long Call's Ben Aldridge as photographer Kit Cowan, and focuses on their relationship as the latter is diagnosed and later dies from a terminal illness.
Miles Teller Admits He Broke the Etiquette Rules When Meeting Prince William & Kate Middleton
It was love at first sight for Miles Teller when he looked into Prince William‘s ocean blue eyes — or something like that! Just like anyone else who’s met literal royalty, Teller was a bit disarmed during his first meeting with the Prince of Wales and his wife, Kate Middleton — which caused him to make a royal whoopsie.
James Gunn and Jennifer Holland tie the knot in front of loved ones
Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn and his partner Jennifer Holland shared intimate snaps of their star-studded wedding to their respective social media accounts on Friday. The 56-year-old filmmaker and the 34-year-old actress were joined by several of their friends, family members and collaborators during the celebratory event. The...
A time traveling action thriller endures as a stone-cold modern classic 10 years later
There’s so much sci-fi content on offer through film, television, video games, and countless other forms of media, that breaking out from the pack to put a fresh spin on a familiar genre has grown increasingly difficult. Rian Johnson’s Looper was far from groundbreaking or completely unique from a narrative point of view, but it nonetheless secured instant classic status.
