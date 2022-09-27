ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Comments / 0

Related
msn.com

Forget Dua Lipa, fans are really shocked by just how old Trevor Noah is

Pictures of the late-night comedian Trevor Noah and singer song-writer Dua Lipa emerged online showing the two out for dinner and kissing in New York which has sparked romance rumors that the pair are together. The coupling, however, is not exactly what has people on the internet shaken though, but more the revelation of Noah’s age.
CELEBRITIES
msn.com

Kate Hudson Wore Thigh-High Boots Underneath Her Dress For An Unexpected Look

Kate Hudson is on a mission to bring back nostalgic footwear trends. Back in April 2022, she wore a pair of barely-there PVC heels in a campaign for Stuart Weitzman. Now Hudson’s thigh-high boots, which she wore earlier this week, may very well inspire a legion of fans, and fellow celebs, to follow suit in rocking the style for fall. The actor incorporated the extra tall shoe into her recent outfit, thus giving the sultry yet timeless footwear her stamp of approval.
APPAREL
msn.com

Curious facts about the iconic Jayne Mansfield

Slide 1 of 27: She is often remembered for her signature platinum blonde look and flirtatious personality, but Hollywood star Jayne Mansfield was much more than just a pretty face. She was highly intelligent, she had a shrewd business acumen, and she knew exactly how to build a public personality.Check out this gallery to learn all about Hollywood's smartest blonde.You may also like: 30 hilarious panoramic photo fails.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Geri Horner
Person
Victoria Beckham
msn.com

Ant Anstead Shares Rare Photo Of Daughter Amelie As He Celebrates Her 19th Birthday

Ant Anstead’s oldest daughter Amelie looked so grown up in a red dress in one of the throwback photos he proudly shared to mark her 19th birthday!. Ant Anstead is so proud of his daughter Amelie! The Celebrity Joyride: IOU host took to Instagram to celebrate her 19th birthday, sharing a sweet set of throwbacks on Thursday, Sept. 29. “NINETEEN!!! @amelieanstead how are you 19!!!????” he exclaimed at the beginning of his post. “Feels like only yesterday you were a baby! And now look at you!” he penned. Amelie is one of two children that Ant shares with ex-wife Louise Storey: the two are also parents of her brother Archie, 16.
CELEBRITIES
msn.com

First trailer for Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons' new biopic movie

The Big Bang Theory star Jim Parsons is back with a brand new film project, Spoiler Alert: The Hero Dies, which has finally received a trailer. The film casts the actor as American entertainment industry journalist Michael Ausiello alongside Fleabag and The Long Call's Ben Aldridge as photographer Kit Cowan, and focuses on their relationship as the latter is diagnosed and later dies from a terminal illness.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#The Spice Girls#Posh Spice#Sporty Spice#Too Much#Virgin Records#Spice Girls Party Mix
msn.com

James Gunn and Jennifer Holland tie the knot in front of loved ones

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn and his partner Jennifer Holland shared intimate snaps of their star-studded wedding to their respective social media accounts on Friday. The 56-year-old filmmaker and the 34-year-old actress were joined by several of their friends, family members and collaborators during the celebratory event. The...
CELEBRITIES
msn.com

A time traveling action thriller endures as a stone-cold modern classic 10 years later

There’s so much sci-fi content on offer through film, television, video games, and countless other forms of media, that breaking out from the pack to put a fresh spin on a familiar genre has grown increasingly difficult. Rian Johnson’s Looper was far from groundbreaking or completely unique from a narrative point of view, but it nonetheless secured instant classic status.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy