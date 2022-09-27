Read full article on original website
WandaVision's Elizabeth Olsen reacts to Scarlet Witch return rumours for Agatha spinoff
Elizabeth Olsen has addressed rumours that she could return as Scarlet Witch again in the upcoming WandaVision spin-off Agatha: Coven of Chaos. The star was last seen in the MCU in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, where her character's fate was left somewhat uncertain after letting the rubble of Mount Wundagore crash on her.
How She-Hulk episode 7 sets up Marvel's Blade reboot
She-Hulk episode 7 spoilers follow. She-Hulk took Jen to a silent retreat this week, but there's actually whole lot of chatter around the fun supervillain cameos that popped up during her visit. There's one in particular that gives Blade fans something important that they can sink their teeth into. *Jen-style...
Deadpool 3's Ryan Reynolds addresses Wolverine confusion in fun new video
Ryan Reynolds has comically addressed any confusion surrounding Wolverine's appearance in Deadpool 3. Reynolds and Hugh Jackman jointly announced their second coming together on the big screen as Wade Wilson and Logan yesterday (September 27), in director Shawn Levy's third Deadpool film. Following the definitive demise of Jackman's berserker in...
Marvel fans believe Ryan Reynolds has already revealed Deadpool 3's plot
It's been a big week for Marvel after the confirmation that Wolverine will be making an appearance in Deadpool 3, but eagle-eyed fans believe Ryan Reynolds has already revealed the upcoming film's plot. Fans referenced a tweet made by Reynolds in January 2021 where he discussed the possibility of a...
Peaky Blinders boss gives promising update on movie spin-off
Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight has given fans an update regarding the highly-anticipated movie, which is set to carry on the story beyond the sixth and final series that aired earlier this year. The first part of the update is about how far the script has come along, with Knight...
The Old Man – how to watch the Jeff Bridges thriller series
Jeff Bridges is on the run in action-thriller drama series The Old Man, which after releasing earlier this year in the US, has now arrived on Disney+ for UK audiences. Dan Chase (Bridges) lives off the grid in Upstate New York after abruptly leaving the CIA, but when an assassin breaks into his home and tries to take him out, Chase must go into hiding and use all the skills he tried to leave behind to ensure his future.
First trailer for Star Wars and Marvel stars' new movie
Star Wars icon Ewan McGregor and Marvel's Ethan Hawke are half-brothers in the first trailer for Raymond & Ray. Coming exclusively to Apple TV+ on Friday, October 21, this one boasts one hell of a creative team behind it too, including director Rodrigo García (The Affair) and producer Alfonso Cuarón (a two-time Oscar winner).
Ozark star returns to Netflix for thriller movie
Ozark's Jason Bateman is moving behind the camera once again for Netflix thriller Dark Wire. According to Deadline, the Marty Byrde actor has been hired to direct an adaptation of Joseph Cox's upcoming book, which unravels the truth behind how the FBI operated a fake telecom company and became the phone service provider to some of the world's most notorious gangs.
Community movie is finally confirmed with original stars returning
A Community movie has finally been confirmed. While the quote "six seasons and a movie" has been ever-popular with the show's fanbase over the years, there was never anything to back it up – until now. Streaming service Peacock has ordered Community: The Movie, which will be overseen by...
Why Hocus Pocus 2 didn't bring back Dani, Max and the others
The long-awaited sequel to Disney's 1993 cult-classic Hocus Pocus is finally here, just in time for the spookiest month of the year. While the original tale brought the Sanderson sister's back to Salem in 1993, the sequel follows three young women who accidentally reawaken them in a modern-day Salem, where they must figure out how to stop the child-hungry witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on the world.
First trailer for Stranger Things star's new Netflix movie
Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo will voice an adorable dragon in a new animated movie for Netflix. The Dustin Henderson actor is part of a star-studded cast in the streamer's upcoming film My Father's Dragon. Inspired by the book of the same name from author Ruth Stiles Gannett, the movie...
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story potential release date, cast, plot and everything you need to know
All hail our Queen! In the first ever Bridgerton spin-off, Queen Charlotte is getting her backstory told – and as you can imagine, it's a love story for the ages. While we know the Queen loves a good ol' gossip (and can't imagine that changing in the spin-off), we still know very little about how she found her place in society and how well she knows the other mums in the Ton… or if they even have secret connections we didn't know about.
Killing Eve and Fleabag stars join Olivia Colman's new movie as filming starts
Killing Eve's Anjana Vasan and Fleabag's Hugh Skinner are part of latest cast members set to join Olivia Colman's upcoming film Wicked Little Letters. Also joining the project are Timothy Spall (Harry Potter), Joanna Scanlan (Notes On A Scandal), Malachi Kirby (Small Axe), Gemma Jones (Bridget Jones), Lolly Adefope (Ghosts), Eileen Atkins (The Crown) and Alisha Weir (Matilda!).
Hocus Pocus 2 ending explained: What does the post-credit scene mean?
Hocus Pocus 2 ending spoilers follow. Hocus Pocus 2 and Top Gun: Maverick have more in common than one might expect – which is nothing. There's the length of time it took between the originals and subsequent sequels, the positive reactions from critics, and more. (And, of course, that both films feature flying.)
Now You See Me 3 gets big update with Venom director
Now You See Me 3 has found its director in Ruben Fleischer. More widely known for working on Venom and this year's video game blockbuster Uncharted, followers of Fleischer's career will recognise the significance of his latest gig, delivering a Zombieland reunion as he will be teaming up with Jesse Eisenberg and Woody Harrelson again.
Succession and Spider-Man star lands next movie role
Succession and Spider-Man: No Way Home actor Arian Moayed has landed his next movie role, joining the cast of the psychological thriller House of Spoils. According to Variety, the actor, who plays private equity investor Stewy Hosseini on Succession, has been cast alongside West Side Story’s Ariana DeBose and Euphoria’s Barbie Ferreira in the film.
American Horror Story finally confirms season 11 theme and release date following leak
American Horror Story has officially confirmed the new theme for the upcoming season, putting an end to weeks of speculations, leaks and wild fan theories. The new chapter in the anthology horror series created by Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk will be set in New York, as Murphy's production company confirmed on Twitter.
Power Book 2: Ghost star's Netflix superhero show dropped before airing
Despite the success of Power Book II: Ghost, star Abubakr Ali will not see his upcoming superhero project realised. The actor was due to lead Netflix’s Grendel, but the streaming service has now cancelled the eight-episode order (via Deadline). Despite being midway through filming, Netflix has decided to pull...
