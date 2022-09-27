Make your outdoor time so much better with the Sylvox Deck Pro QLED smart outdoor TV. With an IP55 waterproof rating, it ensures you don’t have to worry about it getting a bit wet from sprinkling rain. Moreover, it has an anti-scratch design so it stays safe outdoors. Additionally, built-in Amazon Alexa makes it so easy to navigate the smart TV system, even if you’re busy in the pool or at the grill. Furthermore, it also boasts an air mouse and antireflective as well as anti-UV design. Offering an incredible experience that merges audio and video, this 4K smart television not only offers streaming but also screencasting. With 700 nits of brightness, it’s easy to see even in the afternoon sun, and its 178-degree viewing angle is from the left, the right, up, and down. Finally, it operates between -22º and 122ºF, making it suitable for use all year round!

ELECTRONICS ・ 10 DAYS AGO