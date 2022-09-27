Read full article on original website
Moment 3D Printed Drop-in Lens Mount for iPhone 14 ensures you achieve optical alignment
Attach the brand’s lenses comfortably on your new phone with the Moment 3D Printed Drop-in Lens Mount. This collection offers optical alignment in a sleek design. Additionally, it is also compatible with the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. In fact, all you have to do is choose the right option for your phone. It comes in 2 versions: the first supports the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus, and the second supports the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. They may be less durable than the projection mounts. However, they easily hold the lenses in place for a long time. In fact, if you want to take your iPhoneography skills to the next level, they are totally worth a try.
Polaroid P2 wearable music player is portable and works with the Polaroid Music app
Wrap the Polaroid P2 wearable music player’s strap around your wrist and head out. This wearable gadget has a retro feel and boasts up to 15 hours of playback time. Plus, you can even pair a couple of these players together if you want to enjoy stereo sound at home or on the go. With a compact size, it boasts quite a bit of power—twice as much as the P1 has. Plus, it works with all the features that the Polaroid Music app offers. So you can connect it to the app and play your favorite playlists. Simply spin the analog dial on the music player to switch up the song. Overall, weighing only 23.3 ounces, it’s easy to take anywhere you go.
Sony PlayStation PS5 Gray Camouflage Collection offers a matching set of accessories
Upgrade your gaming setup with peripherals that match when you go for the Sony PlayStation PS5 Gray Camouflage Collection. This series includes a new DualSense wireless controller, PS5 console covers, and a Pulse 3D wireless headset. Providing a unique aesthetic, just like the galaxy-inspired color lineup did, it offers PS5 console covers for the PS5 with the Ultra HD Blu-ray disc drive and the PS5 Digital Edition. Boasting a reimagined camouflage pattern, it has a more contemporary feel. And you’ll notice the iconic PlayStation Shapes incorporated into the pattern. Whether or not you already have these necessary accessories, the new colors will add a fun and fresh feel. Go for the controller to hold camo in your hand and the console covers to change your aesthetic. Finally, the headset enhances your look.
Turtle Beach Recon Cloud Hybrid Controller is designed for mobile and Xbox gaming
Gaming on the go is better with the Turtle Beach Recon Cloud Hybrid Controller. Designed specifically for both Xbox and cloud gaming, it has a gamepad design you’re comfortable with. Great for mobile gamers who use compatible Android devices, it boasts a whopping 30-hour battery life. Not only that, but it also has play-and-charge capability, which lets you enjoy day-long gaming as you’re out and about. Simply connect it to your Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, or Windows PC using the 10′ braided USB cable. Furthermore, Superhuman Hearing, custom audio presets, and other features offer impressive audio abilities. With an ergonomic shape, cooling grips, and adjustable phone clip, it’s super comfortable for all-day use. Plus, it securely mounts on all compatible Android phones. And then just detach the clip to use it as a stand.
Native Union Universal Wrist Sling for iPhone 14 works with any closed-bottom case
Accessorize your new smartphone with the Native Union Universal Wrist Sling for iPhone 14. A shorter version of the Universal Sling, it simply wraps around your wrist for easy everyday carry. Available in 4 fun colors—black, sage, kraft, and oxyfire—it works with any closed-bottom case. In fact, you just use the adapter to connect it and then unclip it when you want to go Sling-free. So, you don’t have to use it for your iPhone 14, but you can. Designed to provide protection against drops and falls, it can provide even more functionality when you pair it with the Clic (Re)Classic case. Moreover, its durable construction keeps your phone safe, yet it’s comfortable to wear thanks to its thick strap design. The optimized strap length makes it easy to use, and the 100% recycled polyester material is made from plastic bottles.
Kemove K68 mechanical keyboard has a hot-swappable-switch design that you can program
Enhance your work or gaming setup with a uniquely designed product: the Kemove K68 mechanical keyboard. Offering hot-swappable switches, this gadget lets you program it with macro settings. Additionally, it has 3 modes available: Type-C Wired, Bluetooth 5.1, and 2.4 GHz. With a 65% layout, it has 68 keys in a compact design that has a unique wrap-around light strip. This stripe produces 5 RGB backlights, and the keyboard also has 19 RGB special lighting effects. Immersing you with colorful lighting effects, it lets you change how your layout looks in an instant. Match your mood, personal style, or desktop aesthetic with a colorful glow. Moreover, the K68 has low-profile double-shot PBT keycaps. These ergonomic keycaps give you a soft and comfortable experience along with durability.
Logitech Zone Vive 100 wireless over-ear headphones are ideal for both work and play
Go for a unique style even while working with the Logitech Zone Vive 100 wireless over-ear headphones. These headphones make a great option for both work and play. In fact, they are compatible with common video meeting platforms you use every day. Plus, they provide a level of audio quality that supports both work needs as well as gaming or streaming needs. In fact, these headphones come in 25% post-consumer recycled plastic for a more sustainable option. Additional features include a flip-to-mute noise-canceling mic. This minimizes background sounds so you’re heard clearly. You can also enjoy immersive audio, thanks to the 40 mm speakers driving full, rich sound. With 20 hrs of listening time and 18 hrs of talk time on a full charge, these headphones give you complete wireless freedom.
Sonos Sub Mini curvy subwoofer produces balanced bass beats great for smaller spaces
Enhance the sound in any room with the Sonos Sub Mini curvy subwoofer. Producing powerful yet balanced bass, it’s ideal for everything from gaming to watching movies and listening to music. Choose from matte black or matte white finish options and enjoy its compact cylindrical shape based on the Sonos Sub. Crafted with dual custom woofers, it produces dynamic low beets that have zero rattling or buzzing thanks to its advanced processing. Designed to immerse you in anything you listen to or watch, it has an acoustically sealed cabinet. Inside, both woofers face inward. This creates a force-canceling effect that neutralizes distortion. Moreover, using advanced digital signal processing, this device ensures you hear full-toned low frequencies. You’d expect these from a larger subwoofer, but the Sub Mini delivers.
Logitech Brio 500 1080p HDR webcam supports hybrid work with Show Mode for sharing
Look your best no matter the lighting or time of day with the Logitech Brio 500 1080p HDR webcam. Designed for remote and hybrid workers, it has a stylish look in 3 colors: Off-White, Graphite, and Rose. Offering business-level quality, this affordable webcam has Show Mode, which lets you share easily. If you need to present designs, sketches, or other objects, this is your webcam. Great for videoconferencing, it has an innovative mounting system as well as a built-in sensor. You can tilt the camera down to focus on objects, and the camera automatically flips the image so viewers see the correct orientation. Furthermore, RightSight technology automatically frames you even when you move. Likewise, RightLight automatically corrects poor lighting.
Native Union iPhone 14 Universal Sling is a recycled cross-body strap for everyday use
Carry your iPhone 14 comfortably on the go with the Native Union iPhone 14 Universal Sling. This 100% recycled cross-body strap is a must-have for everyday use. In fact, this sling is compatible with the Native Union CLIC (RE)Classic Case. With 4 colors to choose from, this sling makes a great everyday carry item. You can easily attach it to closed-bottom cases via the adapter and simply unclip to go Sling-free. Additionally, the durable construction makes it a product you can use for a long time. Thanks for the adjustable length and thicker straps, the sling also makes a comfortable everyday accessory. You can easily personalize them with the 4 color options and make your iPhone 14 even more versatile on the go.
Amazon All-new Kindle (2022 release) eReader has a 6” 300 ppi high-resolution display
Enjoy reading anywhere and everywhere when you have the Amazon All-new Kindle (2022 release) eReader. With a 6-inch 300 ppi high-resolution display, it produces clear images and crisp text. Additionally, it provides you with 16 GB of storage, holding thousands of books. This is twice as much space as the previous generation! With a compact design in 2 colors—black and denim—it has a lightweight construction that’s comfortable to hold as long as you want to read. Moreover, the glare-free display has a paper-like quality. Additionally, its front light adjusts for effortless reading, and its dark mode is great for day and night use. Furthermore, charge it with a USB-C cable to get up to 6 weeks of battery life. Finally, made with 30%–75% recycled plastics and 90% recycled magnesium, it comes in 100% recyclable device packaging.
HOTO multifunctional rotary tool kit has a 50-minute battery life and 5 speed adjustments
Pack your toolkit with a powerful gadget: the HOTO multifunctional rotary tool kit. In fact, this 35-in-1 device has a super long battery life of up to 50 minutes. That’s a result of the 2,000 mAh high-capacity lithium battery. Moreover, it offers 5 speed adjustments from 5,000 to 25,000 rpm. So you can use it for different needs and materials. Use it for everything from carving and engraving to grinding and polishing. Additionally, with a powerful 380 reinforced motor, it offers performance equivalent to the effect an 8-volt motor offers. Furthermore, weighing only 240g, it’s lightweight and comfortable to hold as you work. With 35 high-performance accessories, it can do a ton of things: cutting, grinding, milling, cleaning, polishing, drilling, sanding, and engraving. Finally, great for DIYers and professionals alike, it also has a gear memory setting to remember the last gear you used, resulting in an uninterrupted working session.
RoboHeart AR smartphone racer is an engaging toy that interacts with virtual objects
Enjoy a product that infuses AR with embedded systems when you have the RoboHeart AR smartphone racer. This unique toy actually interacts with virtual objects. The developers replaced the PCB in the original toy with an in-house-developed PCB. This makes it a versatile gadget because the PCB works as a development board in any other embedded application. You will enjoy building your RC car and making it interact with AR games! So, if you love gaming with Augmented Reality, this AR gadget will work with your smartphone. Or, if you enjoy making and have a hobby of working on electronics projects, this is the next thing you’ll love. In fact, this ESP32-based development board has an onboard IMU, motor drivers, and battery charging capabilities. Overall, it’s a compact board with a multitude of applications.
Apogee BOOM 2 IN & 2 OUT USB Audio Interface beautifully tone-shapes your recordings
Take your audio-making skills to the next level with the Apogee BOOM 2 IN & 2 OUT USB audio interface. Whether you are a podcaster, musician, or streamer, this audio interface will beautifully tone-shape your recordings. In fact, the Apogee BOOM comes with the legendary Apogee sound quality. You can easily dial in rich analog tone thanks to the onboard DSP FX with ECS channel strip. Additionally, the preamp powers mics like the Shure SM7B with up to 62 dB of clean, noiseless gain. Also, the zero-ohm headphone output offers studio-grade sound quality for everything from in-ear monitors to high-impedance headphones. You can easily bring multiple audio sources together with this interface. As a result, it’s easy to blend and tune your analog inputs. Use audio from video games, Spotify playlists, DAW, chat notifications, and more.
millo air new-generation motorless magnetic blender is portable, powerful, and silent
Millo air is powered by the revolutionary Magnetic Air Drive, aka MAD. With its astonishing 450W peak power and German-designed blades, it can crush ice, nuts, or a full-size carrot in seconds. Super light at just 3 lbs, absolutely quiet at only 65 dBA, and waterproof, millo air is your ideal portable blender that can make 10 smoothies on the go. Blend in places you never imagined you could: the gym, office, or even beach. With millo air, maintaining a healthy lifestyle is easy. Put your favorite ingredients into the cup, select a blending preset, and have your drink silky smooth in less than a minute. Cut the e-waste and switch to this MAD tech. Millo air steps towards a new kind of sustainable kitchen—where a single drive works for many appliances. The company may also launch a range of accessories for the base.
Sylvox Deck Pro QLED smart outdoor TV is IP55 waterproof and has built-in Amazon Alexa
Make your outdoor time so much better with the Sylvox Deck Pro QLED smart outdoor TV. With an IP55 waterproof rating, it ensures you don’t have to worry about it getting a bit wet from sprinkling rain. Moreover, it has an anti-scratch design so it stays safe outdoors. Additionally, built-in Amazon Alexa makes it so easy to navigate the smart TV system, even if you’re busy in the pool or at the grill. Furthermore, it also boasts an air mouse and antireflective as well as anti-UV design. Offering an incredible experience that merges audio and video, this 4K smart television not only offers streaming but also screencasting. With 700 nits of brightness, it’s easy to see even in the afternoon sun, and its 178-degree viewing angle is from the left, the right, up, and down. Finally, it operates between -22º and 122ºF, making it suitable for use all year round!
Native Union W.F.A Sleeve for MacBook 16″ has a durable exterior & recycled interior
Protect your most important device when you have the Native Union W.F.A Sleeve for MacBook 16″. With a refined design, this member of the Work from Anywhere series provides snug protection for your MacBook. Offering a bold color contrast in either Black or Kraft options, it provides sleek yet understated everyday protection. Additionally, the exterior consists of a hardwearing textile, while the interior uses a recycled padding. Together, this 360-degree protection keeps your MacBook Pro 16″ or MacBook Pro 15″ safe. Using 100% recycled polyester (rPET) from plastic bottles, the sleeve also has a coating that provides a water-repellent finish. The recycled leather accents and zipper give it a complete look, and it weighs only 10.23 ounces for an easy carry.
SteelSeries Arctis 7X+ gaming headset comes with a compact USB-C dongle for versatility
Enjoy versatility while you play with the SteelSeries Arctis 7X+ gaming headset. Designed for Xbox Series X⎸S, it also works with Xbox One, PlayStation, PC, Oculus Quest 2, Android, Switch, and USB-C iPads. What’s more, transitions between gaming platforms are simple thanks to the included USB-C dongle. Meanwhile, the 30-hour battery life ensures you can play all night on just a single charge. Then, a 15-minute quick charge equals a whopping 3 hours of playtime. And, with the same premium speaker drivers as the Arctis 7 Series, this headset emphasizes even subtle sounds, giving you an advantage in any game. Moreover, the ClearCast noise-canceling microphone retracts and has a bidirectional design, making your voice sound natural and clear. Finally, the steel headband is durable yet lightweight, and a ski-goggle style fabric band eliminates pressure points and distributes weight.
LG Ultra PC 2022 laptop lineup includes 2 slim models that solely focus on productivity
Enjoy a more convenient work and play experience with the LG Ultra PC 2022 laptop lineup. It includes 2 screen sizes: the 17” 17U70Q and the 16” 16U70Q. In fact, both these laptops have a design that is portable and sleek. The light construction ensures you can work comfortably on the go without compromising performance. Additional features include a long battery life that will keep your work life charged up on the go. The 17-inch model comes with the latest Intel Core processor, NVIDIA RTX 3050, Gen4 NVMe SSD, and DDR5 RAM. The 16-inch model, on the other hand, has a new screen size for 2022 that features the latest AMD Ryzen processor, NVMe SSD, and LPDDR4 RAM. Together with AI-based software and sleek features, these laptops are a must-have for your life on the go.
Danvas Series G digital art display shows off your purchases in a large 4-foot square
Showcase your NFTs and other purchases when you have the Danvas Series G digital art display. Unlike other displays, this one boasts a super large size at 48 inches wide and 48 inches tall. This shows off every detail in an unparalleled way, and the frame stands out from your wall. Choose from matte black, crisp white, or North American maple frame materials, each of which is crafted in the US. Designed to meet museum-quality standards, it offers a MicroLED display that remains clear at every angle. This provides deep colors, striking contrast, and true blacks—all without glare no matter the light conditions. Connect it to your NFT wallet to showcase your artwork’s authenticity with a blue light indicator at the bottom. Its hand-carved curved channel provides ideal sound performance, and the frame works with the Danvas app, where you can cast your digital artwork or NFT.
