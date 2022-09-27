ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NAFLD Linked to Increased Risk of Metabolic Syndrome in Patients Without MAFLD

Among individuals without metabolic-associated fatty liver disease (MAFLD), those with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) had a higher risk of developing metabolic syndrome. Patients with nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) but without metabolic-associated fatty liver disease (MAFLD) have a higher risk of developing metabolic syndrome compared with patients who do...
Higher A1C Levels in Diabetes Linked to Trigger Finger

The hand disorder known as trigger finger is more common in people with diabetes who have a higher A1C level (a measure of long-term blood glucose control), according to a new study published in the journal Diabetes Care. As the study authors noted, diabetes is known to increase the risk...
Study finds increased risk of type 2 diabetes after hysterectomy especially in younger women

Women (especially those aged younger than 45 years) who have undergone a hysterectomy may be at greater risk of developing type 2 diabetes (T2D), according to a study of more than 83,000 middle-aged French women who were followed for an average of 16 years, being presented at this year's European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) Annual Meeting in Stockholm, Sweden (19-23 Sept).
Nonalcoholic Fatty Liver Disease (NAFLD) & NASH

Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is a condition in which fat builds up in your liver. Nonalcoholic fatty liver (NAFL) and nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) are types of NAFLD. If you have NASH, you have inflammation and liver damage, along with fat in your liver.
Early Rhythm Control Outcomes in Patients With Multiple Comorbidities

Based on subanalyses of participants with multiple cardiovascular comorbidities in the EAST-AFNET 4 trial, researchers suggested a CHA2DS2-VASc score of 4 was an effective indication for early rhythm control (ERC) to reduce adverse cardiovascular outcomes in recently diagnosed patients with atrial fibrillation and risk factors for stroke; however, patients with a lower comorbidity burden may achieve less favorable outcomes.
Blood Type Linked to Risk of Stroke Before Age 60

According to a new meta-analysis, gene variants associated with a person’s blood type may be linked to their risk of stroke before age 60. The study included all available data from genetic studies that included young adult ischemic stroke, which is caused by a blockage of blood flow to the brain. The meta-analysis was published recently in Neurology, the medical journal of the American Academy of Neurology.
Adults with ADHD more than twice as likely to develop heart disease

SOLNA, Sweden — ADHD is usually synonymous with fidgety students and wandering minds, but this extremely common neurodevelopmental disorder may also be connected to a number of heart concerns for adults. New research out of Sweden suggests adults with ADHD are more than twice as likely to develop a form of heart disease than those without the condition. Researchers from the Karolinska Institutet and Örebro University conducted a large observational study to reach this conclusion.
Association of self-reported chronic fatigue and retinal microcirculation in post-COVID-19 syndrome patients

In a recent study posted to the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers investigated the potential association between self-reported chronic fatigue (CF) and retinal microcirculation among post-COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019) syndrome (PCS) patients. Background. PCS refers to persistent (>12 weeks) sequelae after severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infections, and CF...
Chronic HCV Patients do not Have Significant Gut Microbiota Differences

The investigators found minor differences in the microbial community structure between the control group and the chronic HCV group. There is not much differences in gut microbiota between patients with chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV) and healthy control individuals. A team, led by Pao-Yuan Huang, Division of Hepato-gastroenterology, Department of...
Empagliflozin use associated with decreased rate of macroalbuminuria

1. In this post-hoc analysis of a randomized controlled trial, empagliflozin use in patients with heart failure (HF) was associated with decreased rate of new onset macroalbuminuria and increased rate of sustained remission from macroalbuminuria, which is an important variable in assessing severity of chronic kidney disease. Evidence Rating Level:...
Your Cholesterol Levels Mean More Than You Think

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, approximately 71 million people in the United States have high cholesterol levels. However, many people are unaware of exactly what cholesterol is and the effects of high cholesterol levels on the body. Cholesterol is one of the so-called dietary fats and a vital body substance. Healthline states that it serves as a building block in the formation of sex hormones, bile acid, and human tissues. It also plays a vital role in forming vitamin D and substances that aid digestion, per MedlinePlus.
New Research Links Red Meat Consumption to a 22% Higher Risk of Heart Disease

Blood sugar, general inflammation, and microbiome-related metabolites like TMAO seem to be more crucial in regulating heart disease risk than blood pressure or cholesterol levels. Is there a link between consuming more meat, particularly red and processed meat, and an increased risk of cardiovascular disease? If so, why? The effects...
COVID-19 Complication Risk Low for Atopic Dermatitis Patients

The majority of patients treated with systemic therapies were treated with dupilumab, while 3.2% patients received a combination of systemic therapies. The rate of COVID-19 complications is low for patients with atopic dermatitis, according to new research. A team led by, A. H. Musters, Department of Dermatology, Amsterdam UMC, location...
5 Signs of Dehydration

As our bodies age, our sense of thirst may not be as obvious as it once was. Here are five signs of dehydration to watch for in yourself and loved ones.
HEALTH
Calcium supplements for adults under 35 improve bone mineral density, study shows

Calcium plays an important role in bone health; deficiencies can result in reduced bone density and cause conditions such as osteoporosis. Calcium supplementation later in life only slightly decreases the risk of osteoporosis or fracture. Recently, researchers completed a systematic review to summarize the evidence of the effect of calcium...
