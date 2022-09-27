Read full article on original website
Related
newslj.com
Cowgirls Finish Seventh at CSU Colonel Wollenberg Ptarmigan Ram Classic
Fort Collins, Colo. - (Sept. 27, 2022) – The Wyoming Cowgirl golf squad wrapped up play at the CSU Colonel Wollenberg Ram Classic on Tuesday with the final 18 holes of play. Kyla Wilde and Samantha Hui both recorded top 25 finishes for the third straight tournament leading the Cowgirls to a seventh-place finish.
3 Great Steakhouses in Colorado
What do you usually like to order when you go out to a nice restaurant with your family or friends? If the answer is a nice cooked steak then keep on reading because this article is for you. That's because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Colorado that are known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. All of them are highly praised by both local people and travellers and it would be a pity not to visit them if you happen to live in the area. Are you curious to see which places made it on the list? Here are the three amazing steakhouses in Colorado that serve insanely good food:
newslj.com
Here is a Kuralt-like spectacular Wyoming road trip
Apparently, I love windshield time. Long road trips around Wyoming seem to be my specialty. They have been a consistent part of my Cowboy State life for over 50 years. Last weekend, a new colleague, Greg Johnson, kidded me about all the miles I drive. “You are like the Charles Kuralt of Wyoming,” he said.
coloradosun.com
4 takeaways from the first Colorado gubernatorial debate between Jared Polis and Heidi Ganahl
PUEBLO — Colorado’s first 2022 gubernatorial debate was a tale of two states. According to Democratic Gov. Jared Polis, Colorado is coming out of a stretch of hardships — the COVID-19 pandemic, record-breaking wildfires, global inflation — in a position of strength. “Record economic growth, record...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Junk King of Fort Collins and Boulder Welcomes New Ownership
Junk King Veteran to Lead Eco-Friendly Junk Removal Service in Fort Collins and Boulder. Northern Colorado residents rejoice as Junk King expands its kingdom in Fort Collins and Boulder under the rule of Paul Durant. The addition of Junk King Fort Collins and Junk King Boulder will bring the brand’s unrivaled customer service and eco-friendly approach to more people throughout Colorado.
lamarledger.com
Three revealing moments from Jared Polis, Heidi Ganahl’s first debate of the Colorado governor’s race
Gov. Jared Polis and University of Colorado Regent Heidi Ganahl faced off in Pueblo for the first time Wednesday, and the Republican challenger came out swinging while the Democratic incumbent pushed his record. The debate comes as a recent poll, commissioned by FOX31, found Polis with a 17 percentage point...
capcity.news
Crash, vehicle fire forces I-80 closure in Wyoming; westbound Cheyenne–Laramie travel closed
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Westbound travel along Interstate 80 is closed between Laramie and Cheyenne as of 11:50 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Department of Transportation. The closure is due to a crash and a vehicle fire, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol. “Please use alternate routes if possible,”...
capcity.news
Two men sentenced to pay for damage done to BLM land in Wyoming
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Two men have been sentenced for causing damage to property on public land in Wyoming. Steven J. Bledsoe and Matthew L. Hurley were sentenced by Nancy D. Freudenthal today to three years’ probation, and they have to pay $41,140.21 each in restitution for damages done.
IN THIS ARTICLE
capcity.news
F.E. Warren Air Force Base to conduct exercise Sept. 28 and 29
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents may hear additional emergency response vehicles, sirens and announcements Wednesday and Thursday. The 90th Missile Wing will conduct an exercise at the F.E. Warren Air Force Base to test wing readiness, the base’s 90th Public Affairs Office announced on Tuesday. There will also...
KKTV
City of Colorado Springs approves minimum of $100,000 settlement tied to arrest at a protest in 2020
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs City Council approved a settlement of at least $100,000 in connection to the arrest of a woman more than two years ago. KKTV 11 News was at the scene on June 2, 2020 in the downtown Colorado Springs area when Tara Hadam reportedly confronted police officers during a protest along S. Nevada Avenue. Video of the incident in question can be watched at the top of this article. 11 News confirmed with the law firm representing Hadam, Frank Law Office LLC., that the vote in city council on Tuesday was tied to her arrest.
cpr.org
There’s no Space National Guard. Colorado’s lawmakers want to change that, but others question why the U.S. needs it
As Colorado’s congressional delegation continues to fight to keep U.S. Space Command in Colorado Springs, another effort is underway to establish a Space National Guard; an endeavor looking increasingly unlikely as this year’s Pentagon budget shapes up. Not only are the majority of guardians — the name for...
coloradosun.com
A quarter of Colorado’s 981 orphan wells went dormant when one natural gas gathering system was shut down
Vic Behrens drives the dusty, dirt roads of Adams and Arapahoe counties looking after other people’s oil wells. Behrens used to have his own wells but his business ran aground and his wells ended up in the state’s orphan well program. Behrens was also left with a $165,000...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
coloradotimesrecorder.com
Conservative Nonprofit Says It Plans To Hire Indicted CO Clerk To Spread Big Lie
Conspiracist clerk Tina Peters, who faces multiple felony charges for election-fraud-related crimes, answered questions at a pair of screenings of the faux-documentary “Selection Code” last week in Pueblo and Colorado Springs. The conspiracy movie, which stars Peters herself, makes debunked claims that not only the 2020 presidential election but also the 2021 Grand Junction municipal election were stolen from the rightful conservative winners.
Nearly 60 cars stolen in 2 theft rings
GREELEY, Colo. — More than 50 vehicles were stolen as part of two separate theft operations that targeted dealerships and Kia and Hyundai owners in northern Colorado and the Denver metro area. Last year, Greeley, Loveland and Windsor police launched an investigation into thefts occurring at northern Colorado car...
Classic movie has town busting out changes to lewdness law
DENVER (AP) — A Denver suburb’s plan to show the movie “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” at its arts center has officials scrambling to revamp the town’s indecency laws. The Denver Post reports that the city of Parker plans to show the 1975 cult classic...
KKTV
Colorado Springs firefighters rescue lost hikers at Blodgett Peak Open Space Sunday night
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters rescued lost hikers in northwestern Colorado Springs Sunday evening. Colorado Springs firefighters say hikers got lost on a trail at Blodgett Peak Open Space. Rescue crews began trying to make contact Sunday evening around 8:30. They were later able to find the hikers. Fire...
KDVR.com
57 cars stolen during large auto theft schemes across Colorado
GREELEY, Colo. (KDVR) — Police say suspects in two auto theft schemes stole more than 50 vehicles from northern Colorado and metro Denver. From April until June 2021, Greeley Police Department, Windsor Police Department and Loveland Police Department began investigating an auto theft scheme targeting northern Colorado car dealerships. Police called the investigation “The Endless Test-Drive” case.
'Sophisticated' explosive device found at Colorado grocery store
According to the Littleton Police Department, a report of a possible explosive device behind the Safeway grocery story at 181 West Mineral Avenue was received on Tuesday at about 12:36 PM. The Littleton Police Department, along with the Arapahoe County Sheriff Bomb Squad, investigated the claim and determined that the device was indeed an explosive. The team was able to deactivate the explosive. The scene has been since determined to be safe. This announcement went out at roughly 4 PM. ...
Six Colorado Arby’s Locations to Undergo Upgrades
The Flynn Restaurant Group-owned franchise locations are being modernized and renovated
9News
Pilot claimed mechanical issues in plane crash over Horsetooth Reservoir, investigators found none
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A flight instructor who was in a plane that crashed over Horsetooth Reservoir this month told investigators they had mechanical issues, but investigators were unable to find any "binding or mechanical anomalies," a preliminary report says. The instructor's brother was on the plane with him....
Comments / 0