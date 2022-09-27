2022 Sanderson Farms Championship Thursday tee times, TV and streaming info

Photo by Spruce Derden/USA TODAY Sports

After an exciting week of match play at the Presidents Cup, the PGA Tour returns with the Sanderson Farms Championship at The Country Club of Jackson.

Sam Burns, who played well at Quail Hollow Club, enters as the betting favorite at +1000 and is also the defending champion. At +2000 are Sahith Theegala, Russell Henley, Denny McCarthy and J.T. Poston.

The Country Club of Jackson is a par-72 track that will measure about 7,400 yards all week.

Theegala is one of the popular picks, as he started the new season with a T-6 at the Fortinet Championship in Napa, California, and was the 54-hole leader in Jackson last season before finishing T-8.

Sanderson Farms: PGA Tour Live on ESPN+

First round tee times

1st hole

Tee time Players

8:00 a.m.

Dylan Frittelli, Adam Hadwin, Ryan Moore

8:11 a.m.

Patton Kizzire, Adam Schenk, Hayden Buckley

8:22 a.m.

Andrew Putnam, Vince Whaley, Alex Smalley

8:33 a.m.

Garrick Higgo, Jim Herman, Ricky Werenski

8:44 a.m.

Chez Reavie, Stewart Cink, Tyler Duncan

8:55 a.m.

Robert Streb, Nick Taylor, Brendon Todd

9:06 a.m.

Adam Long, Nick Watney, Stephan Jaeger

9:17 a.m.

Matthew NeSmith, Greyson Sigg, Justin Suh

9:28 a.m.

Kyle Westmoreland, Trevor Werbylo, Cole Hammer

9:39 a.m.

Scott Harrington, Nicholas Lindheim, Tyson Alexander

9:50 a.m.

Ben Griffin, Philip Knowles, Alejandro Tosti

10:01 a.m.

Dean Burmester, Brent Grant, Wilson Furr

12:55 p.m.

Ben Martin, Wyndham Clark, Zac Blair

1:06 p.m.

Nate Lashley, David Lingmerth, Lee Hodges

1:17 p.m.

Russell Henley, Patrick Rodgers, Adam Svensson

1:28 p.m.

Sam Burns, Chad Ramey, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

1:39 p.m.

Trey Mullinax, Luke List, Sahith Theegala

1:50 p.m.

Peter Malnati, Davis Riley, Justin Lower

2:01 p.m.

Ryan Armour, Jimmy Walker, Brian Stuard

2:12 p.m.

Brendan Steele, Chris Stroud, John Huh

2:23 p.m.

Joseph Bramlett, Taylor Montgomery, Carl Yuan

2:34 p.m.

Will Gordon, Thomas Detry, Trevor Cone

2:45 p.m.

Austin Eckroat, Carson Young, Quade Cummins

2:56 p.m.

Robby Shelton, Davis Thompson, Jackson Suber

10th hole

Tee time Players

8:00 a.m.

Cody Gribble, Brandon Wu, Max McGreevy

8:11 a.m.

Mackenzie Hughes, Vaughn Taylor, Matthias Schwab

8:22 a.m.

Jason Dufner, Denny McCarthy, Kramer Hickok

8:33 a.m.

J.T. Poston, Sepp Straka, Joel Dahmen

8:44 a.m.

Seamus Power, Harris English, Gary Woodland

8:55 a.m.

Keegan Bradley, Kevin Streelman, Scott Stallings

9:06 a.m.

C.T. Pan, Kevin Tway, Aaron Rai

9:17 a.m.

Michael Kim, Brice Garnett, Taylor Moore

9:28 a.m.

Anders Albertson, Brandon Matthews, Ben Silverman

9:39 a.m.

Sam Stevens, Augusto Nunez, Nico Echavarria

9:50 a.m.

Kevin Yu, Matti Schmid, S.H. Kim

10:01 a.m.

Vincent Norrman, Kevin Roy, Joseph Hanko

12:55 p.m.

Martin Trainer, David Lipsky, Callum Tarren

1:06 p.m.

Scott Piercy, Chris Kirk, Austin Smotherman

1:17 p.m.

Russell Knox, Byeong Hun An, Sam Ryder

1:28 p.m.

Lucas Glover, Martin Laird, Michael Thompson

1:39 p.m.

Ryan Brehm, Andrew Landry, Emiliano Grillo

1:50 p.m.

William McGirt, Rory Sabbatini, Mark Hubbard

2:01 p.m.

Austin Cook, Chesson Hadley, Henrik Norlander

2:12 p.m.

Harry Higgs, MJ Daffue, Harrison Endycott

2:23 p.m.

Nick Hardy, Ben Taylor, Harry Hall

2:34 p.m.

Michael Gligic, Zecheng Dou, Erik Barnes

2:45 p.m.

Eric Cole, Tano Goya, Sam Murphy

2:56 p.m.

Dylan Wu, Paul Haley II, Brice Wilkinson

How to watch

You can watch Golf Channel for free on fuboTV. ESPN+ is the exclusive home for PGA Tour Live streaming. All times Eastern.

Thursday, September 29th

TV

Golf Channel: 3:30-6:30 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 1-6:30 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Peacock: 3:30-6:30 p.m.

Friday, September 30th

TV

Golf Channel: 3:30-6:30 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 1-6:30 p.m.

STREAM

ESPN+: 8 a.m.-6:30 p.m.

Peacock: 3:30-6:30 p.m.

Saturday, September 31st

TV

Golf Channel: 4-7 p.m.

Radio

SiriusXM: 2-7 p.m.

STREAM

Peacock: 4-7 p.m.

Sunday, October 1st

Radio

SiriusXM: 2-7 p.m.

