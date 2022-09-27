Read full article on original website
Downtown Evanston to host annual Fall Fest on Oct. 9
Downtown Evanston is hosting the second annual Fall Fest on Sunday, October 9 from 12 – 5 p.m. The street fest will take place in the heart of downtown at Fountain Square. Downtown Evanston is expanding the event footprint on Sherman Avenue between Davis and Grove streets. There will be a mix of entertainment including live music by Georgia Rae Family Band, Daniel Jackson Band, and DJ Johnny Price, art activities for kids and adults, live t-shirt printing, and the Swing Set Drum Kit, an internationally traveled music activation created by local artist Dave Ford. Other kids activities include special guest Dinosaurs Wild featuring Winston the Baby T-Rex, a hoola hoop artist and Lucky Henna Designs.
Latest news from Evanston: Your Friday daily digest
Happy Friday morning, Evanston. Urban forest expert Cherie LeBlanc Fisher (center) leads a group through the Ladd Arboretum. Instead of just identifying trees, she taught how to measure their diameter and estimate their monetary value using the online National Tree Benefit Calculator. “Trees have a lot of social and environmental and economic benefits” in addition to aesthetic value, Fisher said. It was the first of four fall stewardship classes sponsored by the Evanston Ecology Center. (Photo by Richard Cahan)
MIC celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month with quartet performance Oct. 15
The Music Institute of Chicago kicks off the Nichols Concert Hall 2022–23 season with the world-renowned Cuarteto Latinomericano at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 15 at Nichols Concert Hall, 1490 Chicago Ave. This concert, presented in partnership with the International Latino Cultural Center of Chicago, celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month and features classical works for string quartet by composers from Central and South America. The performance will also be available via livestream.
Picturing Evanston
Have you ever strolled down Howard Street? Did you know there is a cabaret theater named Theo Ubique at 721 Howard St.? The theater’s newest show, Refuge, will run from Oct. 7 to Nov. 13. (Photo by Joerg Metzner) Joerg Metzner is a photographer and graphic designer from Germany...
Spirit of Evanston, Future of Evanston award nominations due Oct. 3
DEADLINE TO SUBMIT A NOMINATION IS MONDAY, OCTOBER 3. Do you know someone who embodies the spirit of Evanston? Is there someone you know who gave in an extraordinary way to our community during the pandemic? Someone who is infused with a powerful commitment to help our community?. The Spirit...
Books: ‘Detective Blue & the Crew’ takes kids on a K-9 ride-along
More than 100 people joined local author Curtis Wideman on Sept. 25 at Levy Senior Center for a celebration of his new children’s book, Detective Blue & the Crew. The book was available for purchase at the event, along with Wideman’s first book, Top Dog, published in 2016. The atmosphere was festive, with free food, a balloon artist for the kids and a chance for families to socialize on a beautiful autumn afternoon.
City adopts new bird-friendly building design ordinance
Evanston skies will be safer for the approximately 280 species of resident and migratory birds that visit the city each year following the City Council’s adoption of a new Bird-Friendly Building Design ordinance. Approved unanimously on September 12, the ordinance establishes bird safe standards for new development projects and...
‘They’re not newspapers’: The not-so-mysterious publications in your mailbox
Earlier this month, retired middle school history teacher and longtime Evanston resident Leslie Yamshon picked up what looked like a newspaper delivered to her home. The paper was titled “North Cook News,” with a slogan at the top featuring the phrase “Real data. Real news.”. Before reading...
Artists Book House seeks delay in meeting Harley Clarke mansion fundraising goals
Artists Book House, the nonprofit organization that in 2021 signed a 40-year lease for the Harley Clarke mansion, is asking City Council to modify some of the terms of the lease. Council members approved the matter for introduction on Tuesday, Sept. 27, and will consider the matter at a subsequent...
Letter to the editor: Supporting Margarita Inn is a mistake
Because of the Connections for the Homeless “hands off” approach towards substance abuse, I oppose their purchase of the Margarita Inn as a permanent shelter. Shelter guests who are “using” are a danger to themselves, their fellow guests, CFTH staff and the larger community. I would gladly support a well–managed, “clean and sober” facility.
COVID-19 update as of Sept. 29: Evanston and Cook County rated ‘low’ risk
The State of Illinois announced Thursday, Sept. 29, it is launching a pilot program to analyze school wastewater for COVID-19. The project, which will also test for influenza A and B, is an expansion of the Illinois Wastewater Surveillance System a partnership between the Illinois Department of Public Health and the University of Illinois’ Discovery Partners Institute. The project is assisted by Shield T3, a University of Illinois System spinoff.
Need affordable rental housing? Get on a waiting list, agency urges
Twenty years ago Joy Grizzard moved to Evanston, hoping to get a better education for her kids. She succeeded on that front, “but I left because it was expensive – is expensive,” Grizzard said at a meeting on affordable housing last week. She lived on Chicago’s South...
City looks at buying fire-damaged Howard Street property for mixed-income housing and business development
Evanston staff and City Council are currently looking into the idea of purchasing a property at Howard Street and Elmwood Avenue, where a fire occurred in July and displaced multiple residents and local businesses, Council member Devon Reid (8th Ward) said at a virtual ward meeting Thursday, Sept. 29. The...
Comcast to award grants to small businesses owned by women and people of color in Cook County
Comcast has announced it will award $10,000 grants to 100 small businesses owned by women and people of color in Cook County through its Comcast RISE Investment Fund. Cook County is one of five locations selected for this new round of the grants program. Other locations include Miami, Oakland, Seattle and Washington D.C. Comcast will award a total of $1 million in grants in Cook County alone – $5 million across the five locations – in this round. This brings the total amount of Comcast RISE Investment Fund grants awarded to $21 million nationwide to date. This is the second time Comcast has opened the fund to Cook County businesses.
Noise and trash bug Fifth Ward residents
Thursday’s virtual Fifth Ward meeting focused on two persistent complaints in the community: noise and trash. Residents said they are fed up with loudspeakers blasting music all hours of the night. Many expressed frustration that the police department is not more aggressively enforcing the city’s noise ordinance. The...
Council grants reprieve to three planned developments
City Council members at their Sept. 27 meeting gave developers of a mixed-use development, a residential project and an office building an additional 18 months to obtain building permits. Several factors delayed construction on the planned developments at 1012 Chicago Ave., 1900 Sherman Ave. and 605 Davis St., according to...
Letter to the editor: Is Evanston’s Climate Action Plan sustainable?
If your city had an ambitious, nationally recognized program to address climate change, how many people would you hire to get it implemented? And what if that program had a clear timeline that called for carbon neutrality and zero waste by 2050 to stave off the projected dire results of climate change? How many people would you hire … three? Five?
ETHS boys golf: Wildkits advance behind regional champ Low
Kieran Low’s coming out party continued Wednesday at the Loyola Academy Regional tournament. That should serve as a fair warning to the rest of the high school golfers still alive in the Class 3A state tournament field. Low became the first Evanston golfer in at least 60 years to...
Evanston man charged in robberies of two postal carriers
On Sept. 26, at approximately 4:05 p.m. Evanston Police officers responded to the 1600 block of Monroe Street for a call of a robbery. Upon arrival officers spoke with the victim, a U.S. Postal Service carrier, who stated he was robbed by two offenders. On Sept. 27, at approximately 11:55...
District 65 still having payroll issues
Evanston/Skokie School District 65 teachers received their first paychecks for the 2022-23 school year on Monday, Sept. 12, but not without some problems. One teacher who left the district entirely and is now teaching in another suburb received a District 65 paycheck for the first two weeks of school. And...
