makeuseof.com
How to Use the SMALL Function in Google Sheets
The SMALL Function's primary objective is to provide the range's nth-lowest value. Apart from this, you can utilize the SMALL Function in several other ways when working with Google Sheets. In this guide, we will discuss the SMALL function in detail, provide some examples, and show how it can be...
makeuseof.com
How to Create an Affinity Diagram Using Google Jamboard
Generating ideas can be overwhelming. Having to sort through those ideas can be even more overwhelming. Luckily, there are a number of tools and techniques to help you cut through the excess noise to find the core idea or theme within a set of information. To sort your ideas and...
makeuseof.com
How to Create a Next.js Markdown Blog Using react-markdown
Low-code tools like WordPress simplify the blog creation process. You can use a pre-made theme and start writing blog posts in a matter of hours. If you want more control over your code and have some time on your hands, it's better to build your blog from scratch. You can even use a framework like Next.js to simplify the process.
makeuseof.com
How to Add a Hyperlink to a Powerpoint Presentation
PowerPoint is a great tool used for presentations and collaborative projects. But sometimes, you might need a bit more than bare slides in your presentation. If you want to make your PowerPoint presentations more effective and informative, adding a hyperlink is a great way to do that. When your presentations...
makeuseof.com
How to Rename a Network Adapter on Windows 11
By default, Windows assigns generic names to all your network adapters. However, if you find those names confusing, you can always change them later. Giving your network adapters descriptive names makes it easier to identify them. Here we show you six different ways to rename a network adapter on Windows 11.
makeuseof.com
How to Extract IMDb Data With Python and Cinemagoer
The Internet Movie Database (IMDb) is the largest online database containing information related to films, television series, home videos, video games, and streaming content. The online database contains millions of accurate records that you can use to perform data analysis. Cinemagoer (formerly known as IMDbPY) is a Python library for...
makeuseof.com
6 Ways to Fix “This App Does Not Support the Contract Specified” Error on Windows
Just when you’re about to open your favorite app, you bump into an error message that reads, “This app does not support the contract specified.”. Fortunately, there are solutions to this problem to help you get back into your apps. So, let’s dive in and explore all the easy ways to resolve the issue at hand.
makeuseof.com
6 Practical Ways to Use Google Sheets
Sometimes the exact software you need is already at your fingertips. It just takes a bit of tinkering and coloring outside the lines to build your own solution. While accounting may be the first thing that comes to mind when you think of spreadsheet software, there are many more possibilities beyond that. So, what are other practical ways you can use Google Sheets? Read on to find out.
makeuseof.com
Safari Keeps Crashing on Mac? 5 Ways to Fix It
Safari is the go-to browser for almost all Mac users. It works well and is faster than other browsers due to its integration with macOS. But just like any other browser, Safari is prone to error, too. It often tends to freeze or crash, sometimes getting stuck on the dreaded spinning beach ball and displaying the "Safari quit unexpectedly" error.
makeuseof.com
6 Ways to Fix the “CHKDSK Cannot Continue in Read-Only Mode” Error on Windows
Running the check disk (CHKDSK) tool on Windows can help you troubleshoot tons of issues. However, it's frustrating when this tool displays error messages like, “CHKDSK cannot continue in read-only mode.” How do you tackle such issues?. We’ll help you out by exploring the six easy methods you...
makeuseof.com
What Does the Shell Infrastructure Host Process Do on Windows? How to Fix Its High Resources Consumption
Is the Shell Infrastructure Host process in the Task Manager consuming a lot of your computer's resources, causing it to be slower and laggy? Is the resource consumption higher when you open a particular app, or does it remain the same all the time?. Generally, this process becomes resource-hungry when...
makeuseof.com
How to Choose a Projector Screen
If you'd like to create a cinema experience in your own home, a projector is the only option. Televisions are now wider than ever, but they cannot compete with the immersive experience provided by a high-quality projector. Projectors now have a range of features designed to increase image quality. Another...
makeuseof.com
GTA6 Hack Arrest, Tech Jobs You Can Do Without Coding, and What Is Ethereum Merge?
Ever wanted to join the tech industry, but think you can't get a job because you don't know how to code? You couldn't be more wrong! In this week's podcast we show you the options for getting a non-programming job in the IT world, plus the usual news and recommendations.
makeuseof.com
How to Turn On Voice Access in Windows 11
The voice access feature belongs to the accessibility tools family of Windows and allows users to control their computers using just their voice. For instance, you can open new apps, close some, and navigate through them using spoken commands. Let's explore the different methods of enabling voice access on Windows...
makeuseof.com
What Is Container Security and Why Do You Need It?
The slightest loophole is all cybercriminals seek to launch damaging attacks. While most people are aware of this danger, they struggle with identifying and implementing effective cybersecurity measures. Container security offers great help in restricting cyber threats by blocking malicious entities from infiltrating your wider network. As the name implies,...
makeuseof.com
9 Windows Processes You Can End Safely to Improve Performance
Having processes running is an unavoidable part of using Windows. Some are essential for the smooth running of the OS and should be left alone. Others represent apps or services that don't need to be running and can be ended safely. Ending even a few resource-hungry processes can really help...
makeuseof.com
How to Live Monitor YouTube Views and Google Analytics With a Raspberry Pi
People who make YouTube videos or produce web content often set up dedicated displays to monitor performance statistics live, such as YouTube Analytics and Google Analytics. The live analytics data can give an insight of trending content, while the statistics can be used to quickly tweak and optimize related content.
makeuseof.com
How to Use Gameslists to Keep Your PS5 Games Organized
The ease and convenience of downloading games digitally have led to a massive increase in sales of digital games over the past few years. And with the release of the Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition which don’t feature a disk drive at all, these sales are only going to continue to rise.
makeuseof.com
How to Search Open Page Tabs in Chrome, Edge, and Firefox
Microsoft, Google, and Mozilla have improved tab management features in recent years. Users have relied heavily on tab management extensions in the past. So, it's reassuring to see that Chrome, Firefox, and Edge now have built-in tab search features. Tab search boxes are undoubtedly useful when you’ve got a multitude...
makeuseof.com
How 3D Printing Is Reshaping Manufacturing as We Know It
The '90s digital revolution was inevitable, considering how an internet-connected PC was all it took to create a Google or Apple. But Manufacturing isn't as easy—that's why there hasn't been a Silicon Valley-Esque renaissance in the consumer durables industry. However, that is gradually changing with the advent of companies...
