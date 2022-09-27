ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

KFYR-TV

15 year old author sells book at Hostfest

MINOT N.D. (KFYR) - Not many 15-year-olds can say they have written a 10-page paper, let alone an over 300-page book. However, Lindsey Undlin can. Undlin is selling her first novel, “Stolen,” at Norsk Hostfest this week. The book details a girl wanting to regain her position on the varsity basketball team. What inspired her to write the book was her love for looking inside the character’s mind.
SuperTalk 1270

Get To Know The North Dakota Interstate Highway Nobody Knows

Just about everybody who has spent some time in North Dakota or has lived here knows about Interstate 94 and Interstate 29. I-94 cuts across the state from the Montana border through Dickinson, Bismarck, Jamestown, and finally Fargo. From there it takes a southeast direction through Minnesota and eventually into Minneapolis-St. Paul, and then heads east across Wisconsin.
KFYR-TV

Wachter Middle School discusses National Orange Shirt Day

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -Friday, Sept. 30, was Orange Shirt Day, established to acknowledge and honor the memory of Indigenous children who never returned home from residential schools. Speakers at Wachter Middle School’s pep rally explained why tribal flags are displayed in the cafeteria. Students painted orange handprints on a...
US 103.3

Bismarck’s Taco Del Mar Looking For New Owners

Seems like yesterday that a friend of mine and I attended a graduation party over the summer at a co-worker's house in Lincoln - walking into his garage where tables were set up for guests, the welcome aroma of Mexican food directed me toward an array of eye-catching ( stomach immediately growling ) goodies - I had never tried Taco Del Mar before, and this catered affair was through the roof awesome - no doubt the best guacamole I've had in a long time - I put a quick GPS in my brain to make sure I visited their restaurant located at 1024 S 12 St., and I've been a regular 2-time a week customer.
wdayradionow.com

Audit shows questioned costs from Stenehjem, lawmaker in Bismarck involved

(Bismarck, ND) -- A state auditor's investigative report is showing hundreds of thousands of dollars in "questioned costs" related to a nearly two million dollar overrun on a building project initiated under late North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem. The report also indicated that a Bismarck state lawmaker co-owned several...
kvrr.com

Man Pleads Not Guilty In Fatal I-94 Crash Into Stalled Tow Truck

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — A Minot man charged in the death of a woman in a crash on I-94 near Tower City in January has pleaded not guilty. 43-year-old Mario Butler is charged with reckless endangerment, driving under suspension, and driving without liability insurance. Butler is accused of leaving...
KFYR-TV

Nikki Entzel trial day four; Nikki’s brother testifies for the state, says she called Earl Howard the night of the crime

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As the first week of trial for Nikki Sue Entzel wraps up, the state continues to build out their case. They say Nikki and a man named Earl Howard plotted to kill Nikki’s husband and light their home on fire. Now, state’s attorney Julie Lawyer is working to connect the pair together and place them at the crime scene.
Hot 97-5

Carino’s Bismarck Lonely Parking Lot – Classy Goodbye Post

It was only a week ago Bismarck and Mandan's residents woke up to a broken heart. The rumors were flying last Saturday about another popular restaurant permanently closing its doors. On their Facebook page, nothing was said or even hinted that they were indeed shutting down for good. However, a phone call to Carino's the very next morning ( last Sunday ) sadly confirmed what so many were afraid of - "....we are closing on the 25th of this month..." an employee told me. In the past week, it's been hard for everyone. I can't even imagine the pain and sorrow the staff and managers must have felt, one of them, in particular, was telling me what hurt so much was knowing how many would be out of work. She is now doing her best to steer her "family" towards new possibilities in town. Yes, as much as you might think the word "family" is corny, it is absolutely not. Unless you have ever worked in a restaurant, you won't understand the bond you feel with each other. Fast-paced, and teamwork is so critical for a successful restaurant.
KX News

Train hits and kills woman in Bismarck

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A 40-year-old Bakersfield, CA woman was found dead near the 2100 block of the train tracks in Bismarck around 3:45 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 27. According to the Bismarck Police Department, police received a call from BNSF employees regarding the train striking a woman while she was sitting on the train […]
KFYR-TV

New restaurant coming to the Kirkwood Mall

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Shoppers at the Kirkwood Mall will have another new restaurant soon. Kirkwood Mall General Manager Jennifer Wilson said Suzzy’s Island Twist is the mall’s first authentic Jamaican eatery. “Every time a new tenant opens it’s like day one and a fresh start for someone...
Hot 97-5

Hot 97-5

ABOUT

Hot 975 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Bismarck, North Dakota.

