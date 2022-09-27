Read full article on original website
Chase Hurdle’s story coming to Paramount+ docuseries ‘Never Seen Again’
Never Seen Again Director and Producer Anthony Cantor was looking through Facebook groups across each state in an effort to find missing persons whose stories don't get that "wall-to-wall" national coverage when he stumbled upon a story from KX about Chase.
15 year old author sells book at Hostfest
MINOT N.D. (KFYR) - Not many 15-year-olds can say they have written a 10-page paper, let alone an over 300-page book. However, Lindsey Undlin can. Undlin is selling her first novel, “Stolen,” at Norsk Hostfest this week. The book details a girl wanting to regain her position on the varsity basketball team. What inspired her to write the book was her love for looking inside the character’s mind.
A bus load of concerns: One parent worried about the school bus schedule
One parent shares her concerns about the ongoing problem.
Get To Know The North Dakota Interstate Highway Nobody Knows
Just about everybody who has spent some time in North Dakota or has lived here knows about Interstate 94 and Interstate 29. I-94 cuts across the state from the Montana border through Dickinson, Bismarck, Jamestown, and finally Fargo. From there it takes a southeast direction through Minnesota and eventually into Minneapolis-St. Paul, and then heads east across Wisconsin.
A Look Inside Bismarck’s Spectacular Parade Of Homes
The 2022 Fall Parade Of Homes, presented by the Bismarck-Mandan Home Builders Association.
Four Or More Cats/Dogs, You Need Special Bismarck License
So in Bismarck you can't have more than 3 dogs/cats in a household? Who wants to confess?
10 things to do in the fall in North Dakota
Autumn is full of adventures, activities, and lively events.
Bismarck’s Dakota Chapter Beer Memorabilia Show Is This WEND
I was a collector growing up as a boy. I collected, stamps, baseball, football, and hockey cards. Comic books and yes BEER CANS! This was before the era of smartphones so we had to find other ways to keep ourselves entertained. One of my most prized collections growing up was...
Amazing Turnaround - Story Of Hope & Prayers In Bismarck
"...I'll always be by your side no matter what"
Wachter Middle School discusses National Orange Shirt Day
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -Friday, Sept. 30, was Orange Shirt Day, established to acknowledge and honor the memory of Indigenous children who never returned home from residential schools. Speakers at Wachter Middle School’s pep rally explained why tribal flags are displayed in the cafeteria. Students painted orange handprints on a...
Bismarck’s Taco Del Mar Looking For New Owners
Seems like yesterday that a friend of mine and I attended a graduation party over the summer at a co-worker's house in Lincoln - walking into his garage where tables were set up for guests, the welcome aroma of Mexican food directed me toward an array of eye-catching ( stomach immediately growling ) goodies - I had never tried Taco Del Mar before, and this catered affair was through the roof awesome - no doubt the best guacamole I've had in a long time - I put a quick GPS in my brain to make sure I visited their restaurant located at 1024 S 12 St., and I've been a regular 2-time a week customer.
Audit shows questioned costs from Stenehjem, lawmaker in Bismarck involved
(Bismarck, ND) -- A state auditor's investigative report is showing hundreds of thousands of dollars in "questioned costs" related to a nearly two million dollar overrun on a building project initiated under late North Dakota Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem. The report also indicated that a Bismarck state lawmaker co-owned several...
Bismarck Named One Of The Least ______ Cities In The Country
What are the people of Bismarck known for? Any guesses?
Man Pleads Not Guilty In Fatal I-94 Crash Into Stalled Tow Truck
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — A Minot man charged in the death of a woman in a crash on I-94 near Tower City in January has pleaded not guilty. 43-year-old Mario Butler is charged with reckless endangerment, driving under suspension, and driving without liability insurance. Butler is accused of leaving...
Nikki Entzel trial day four; Nikki’s brother testifies for the state, says she called Earl Howard the night of the crime
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As the first week of trial for Nikki Sue Entzel wraps up, the state continues to build out their case. They say Nikki and a man named Earl Howard plotted to kill Nikki’s husband and light their home on fire. Now, state’s attorney Julie Lawyer is working to connect the pair together and place them at the crime scene.
Carino’s Bismarck Lonely Parking Lot – Classy Goodbye Post
It was only a week ago Bismarck and Mandan's residents woke up to a broken heart. The rumors were flying last Saturday about another popular restaurant permanently closing its doors. On their Facebook page, nothing was said or even hinted that they were indeed shutting down for good. However, a phone call to Carino's the very next morning ( last Sunday ) sadly confirmed what so many were afraid of - "....we are closing on the 25th of this month..." an employee told me. In the past week, it's been hard for everyone. I can't even imagine the pain and sorrow the staff and managers must have felt, one of them, in particular, was telling me what hurt so much was knowing how many would be out of work. She is now doing her best to steer her "family" towards new possibilities in town. Yes, as much as you might think the word "family" is corny, it is absolutely not. Unless you have ever worked in a restaurant, you won't understand the bond you feel with each other. Fast-paced, and teamwork is so critical for a successful restaurant.
Train hits and kills woman in Bismarck
BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A 40-year-old Bakersfield, CA woman was found dead near the 2100 block of the train tracks in Bismarck around 3:45 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 27. According to the Bismarck Police Department, police received a call from BNSF employees regarding the train striking a woman while she was sitting on the train […]
What BPD says you can do about local car vandalism
The biggest tip Officer Clint Fuller gave is to park your car near a location where surveillance is. Or you can simply park it in a lit parking lot or garage.
New restaurant coming to the Kirkwood Mall
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Shoppers at the Kirkwood Mall will have another new restaurant soon. Kirkwood Mall General Manager Jennifer Wilson said Suzzy’s Island Twist is the mall’s first authentic Jamaican eatery. “Every time a new tenant opens it’s like day one and a fresh start for someone...
