ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
uoregon.edu

UO releases its annual Clery report on campus crime

The University of Oregon has released its annual Campus Security and Fire Safety Report for 2022, as required by the federal Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act, also called the Clery Act. The document, known informally as the annual security report and posted on...
EUGENE, OR
KOIN 6 News

OSU apologizing for sign at USC game

Oregon State University is apologizing for fan behavior at the Sept. 24 football game against the University of Southern California, where a group of college-aged OSU fans were seen draping a crass sign over the endzone wall in the student section at Reser Stadium.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

University of Oregon ‘taking a number of actions’ to address fan behavior; Oregon State apologizes for sign at USC game

The University of Oregon is continuing to address fan behavior expectations at football games in response to the vulgar, anti-Mormon chants from a portion of the student section during the game against BYU earlier this month at Autzen Stadium. UO says it will be sending a message to all students before Saturday night’s game against Stanford “that clearly outlines behavior expectations.”
EUGENE, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Education
Local
Oregon Education
uoregon.edu

Community Safety External Review – Final Report

In late 2021, the University of Oregon hired 21CP Solutions (21CP), a nationally recognized consultant, to provide an independent, outside review of campus safety and develop recommendations on how to further improve university police policies and practices. I am pleased to share the final report from 21CP on Recommendations for the University of Oregon Regarding Campus Well-Being Topics.
EUGENE, OR
uoregon.edu

Learn about PNW Indigenous foodways at the Clark Lecture

Indigenous scholar Charlotte Coté will share stories from her Tseshaht community as part of the annual Robert D. Clark Lecture on Oct. 6. Her talk, “The River That Runs Through Us,” will be at 7 p.m. in Room 282, Lillis Hall. It is free and open to the public.
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The University Of Oregon#Linus College#Ducks#Gpa
fishduck.com

Oregon’s Red Zone Woes Are on Dillingham

Kenny Dillingham’s offense has taken fans by storm and is a breath of fresh air after the previous administration. His system is dynamic and gets players into space to make big plays, but Dillingham is also not afraid to put in a jumbo formation and power the ball forward in short-yardage situations. It is a nightmare for opposing teams to prepare for, as it is a rather complicated offense.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

How to Watch: No. 13 Oregon vs. Stanford

The No. 13 Oregon Ducks (3-1, 1-0) began conference play with a win over Washington State (3-1, 0-1) in a thriller, converting two massive plays in the final few minutes to give them a 44-41 win. Oregon will look to continue its three-game win streak as they host Stanford (1-2,...
EUGENE, OR
kqennewsradio.com

ROSEBURG 150 EVENTS BEGIN SUNDAY

The City of Roseburg officially turns 150 years old on Monday, and a month full of activities begin on Sunday. *Roseburg 150 Run/Walk: The 5K event will take place in Stewart Park. It will begin at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, presented by Thrive Umpqua with partners including Roseburg Parks and Recreation, the YMCA of Douglas County and Adapt. Advance registration is at: https://form.jotform.com/222216973666160?fbclid=IwAR3u1ibUKim7ugPM_Ftga_ce_hlKajSBzlSSqer9siVAfPuP7UDwj4Y8pew. Sunday in-person registration goes from 7:30 a.m. to 8:15 a.m.
ROSEBURG, OR
gotodestinations.com

The 10 Best Breakfast Spots in Eugene, Oregon

If you’re looking for the best breakfast spots in Eugene, Oregon, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve compiled a list of some of our favorite local eateries, each serving up delicious morning meals that will start your day off right. From traditional comfort foods to healthy...
EUGENE, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Channel 6000

Funnel cloud spotted in Oregon before a fabulous Friday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We had a cold-core funnel cloud on Thursday in Independence, Oregon. Beautiful, right? If you’re questioning the validity, don’t worry I did my homework. This is not one of those “sharks in the subway” photos you may have seen recently on the internet....
INDEPENDENCE, OR
Lebanon-Express

Small towns in Linn, Benton counties feeling snubbed

Earlier this summer, the organization that lobbies on behalf of Oregon cities in Salem asked city councils across the state to select their top legislative priorities for the coming year. Choosing from a menu of options, a number of smaller municipalities struggled to find more than a few that resonated.
LINN COUNTY, OR
kezi.com

Police investigating threat against Eugene middle school

EUGENE, Ore. – Parents, students and staff were on edge Friday after a threat was made towards Kennedy Middle School on social media the night before. Nichole Armas, a parent of a student at Kennedy Middle School, said she received an email from the principal on the night of Thursday, September 29 saying there was a threat made towards the school. She did not hesitate to keep her kids home Friday. Armas said the threat was made on an Instagram post Thursday night. The poster said they had a gun, and would come to the middle school during its fourth hour.
EUGENE, OR
hh-today.com

On the riverfront: What kind of development?

With nothing more urgent on my plate, I stopped on the Albany riverfront Tuesday evening to look around. What I saw was nothing sensational or new, but it prompted me to say:. Here’s what I was talking about when I mentioned what looked like a “flying man” down on a gravel bar:
ALBANY, OR
kqennewsradio.com

TEEN CITED FOR THEFT AT ROSEBURG HIGH SCHOOL

A teen was cited for second-degree theft at Roseburg High School on West Harvard Avenue Wednesday. A Roseburg Police report said at about 1:15 p.m. the 15-year old male allegedly stole a phone from another student. He tried to conceal the phone by placing it in a trash can in a restroom.
ROSEBURG, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy