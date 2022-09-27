Read full article on original website
uoregon.edu
UO releases its annual Clery report on campus crime
The University of Oregon has released its annual Campus Security and Fire Safety Report for 2022, as required by the federal Jeanne Clery Disclosure of Campus Security Policy and Campus Crime Statistics Act, also called the Clery Act. The document, known informally as the annual security report and posted on...
OSU apologizing for sign at USC game
Oregon State University is apologizing for fan behavior at the Sept. 24 football game against the University of Southern California, where a group of college-aged OSU fans were seen draping a crass sign over the endzone wall in the student section at Reser Stadium.
Sabrina Ionescu returns to Oregon to coach kids’ basketball camp
Sabrina Ionescu, the former Oregon Duck basketball player who’s now breaking records in the Women’s National Basketball Association, is returning to Eugene in October to help share her skills with the players of the future.
University of Oregon ‘taking a number of actions’ to address fan behavior; Oregon State apologizes for sign at USC game
The University of Oregon is continuing to address fan behavior expectations at football games in response to the vulgar, anti-Mormon chants from a portion of the student section during the game against BYU earlier this month at Autzen Stadium. UO says it will be sending a message to all students before Saturday night’s game against Stanford “that clearly outlines behavior expectations.”
Tyrone Williams, nation’s leading junior college scorer, joins Oregon men’s basketball program
Tyrone Williams, the leading scorer in junior college basketball each of the past two seasons, has officially enrolled at Oregon and joined the men’s basketball program. The 6-foot-5, 200-pound guard, who was the No. 3 junior college prospect last year in the 247Sports Composite, signed with UO last fall and recently completed summer school work.
uoregon.edu
Community Safety External Review – Final Report
In late 2021, the University of Oregon hired 21CP Solutions (21CP), a nationally recognized consultant, to provide an independent, outside review of campus safety and develop recommendations on how to further improve university police policies and practices. I am pleased to share the final report from 21CP on Recommendations for the University of Oregon Regarding Campus Well-Being Topics.
uoregon.edu
Learn about PNW Indigenous foodways at the Clark Lecture
Indigenous scholar Charlotte Coté will share stories from her Tseshaht community as part of the annual Robert D. Clark Lecture on Oct. 6. Her talk, “The River That Runs Through Us,” will be at 7 p.m. in Room 282, Lillis Hall. It is free and open to the public.
Oregon Ducks could address biggest recruiting need this weekend
Under the leadership of Mario Cristobal, the Oregon Ducks offensive line recruiting haul thrived and set a new standard for the program, led by NFL first-round pick Penei Sewell. This spring, it appeared Dan Lanning, offensive line coach Adrian Klemm and crew bridged that gap with the ...
fishduck.com
Oregon’s Red Zone Woes Are on Dillingham
Kenny Dillingham’s offense has taken fans by storm and is a breath of fresh air after the previous administration. His system is dynamic and gets players into space to make big plays, but Dillingham is also not afraid to put in a jumbo formation and power the ball forward in short-yardage situations. It is a nightmare for opposing teams to prepare for, as it is a rather complicated offense.
247Sports
How to Watch: No. 13 Oregon vs. Stanford
The No. 13 Oregon Ducks (3-1, 1-0) began conference play with a win over Washington State (3-1, 0-1) in a thriller, converting two massive plays in the final few minutes to give them a 44-41 win. Oregon will look to continue its three-game win streak as they host Stanford (1-2,...
kqennewsradio.com
ROSEBURG 150 EVENTS BEGIN SUNDAY
The City of Roseburg officially turns 150 years old on Monday, and a month full of activities begin on Sunday. *Roseburg 150 Run/Walk: The 5K event will take place in Stewart Park. It will begin at 8:30 a.m. Sunday, presented by Thrive Umpqua with partners including Roseburg Parks and Recreation, the YMCA of Douglas County and Adapt. Advance registration is at: https://form.jotform.com/222216973666160?fbclid=IwAR3u1ibUKim7ugPM_Ftga_ce_hlKajSBzlSSqer9siVAfPuP7UDwj4Y8pew. Sunday in-person registration goes from 7:30 a.m. to 8:15 a.m.
gotodestinations.com
The 10 Best Breakfast Spots in Eugene, Oregon
If you’re looking for the best breakfast spots in Eugene, Oregon, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve compiled a list of some of our favorite local eateries, each serving up delicious morning meals that will start your day off right. From traditional comfort foods to healthy...
WWEEK
Three Oregon Hospital Systems Sue State Over Failure to Accommodate Civilly Committed Patients
Three Oregon hospital systems today sued Oregon Health Authority director Pat Allen in U.S. District Court in Eugene, alleging that OHA is failing to meet its legal obligation to serve Oregonians who have been civilly committed. Legacy Health, Providence Health & Services, and PeaceHealth jointly brought the lawsuit in federal...
Channel 6000
Funnel cloud spotted in Oregon before a fabulous Friday
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We had a cold-core funnel cloud on Thursday in Independence, Oregon. Beautiful, right? If you’re questioning the validity, don’t worry I did my homework. This is not one of those “sharks in the subway” photos you may have seen recently on the internet....
Lebanon-Express
Small towns in Linn, Benton counties feeling snubbed
Earlier this summer, the organization that lobbies on behalf of Oregon cities in Salem asked city councils across the state to select their top legislative priorities for the coming year. Choosing from a menu of options, a number of smaller municipalities struggled to find more than a few that resonated.
OSU-Cascades audience members voice reactions after spirited gov debate
Betsy Johnson, Tina Kotek and Christine Drazan took the stage for a spirited gubernatorial debate on Tuesday evening before a packed room of about 80 people at Tykeson Hall on the OSU-Cascades campus. The post OSU-Cascades audience members voice reactions after spirited gov debate appeared first on KTVZ.
kezi.com
Police investigating threat against Eugene middle school
EUGENE, Ore. – Parents, students and staff were on edge Friday after a threat was made towards Kennedy Middle School on social media the night before. Nichole Armas, a parent of a student at Kennedy Middle School, said she received an email from the principal on the night of Thursday, September 29 saying there was a threat made towards the school. She did not hesitate to keep her kids home Friday. Armas said the threat was made on an Instagram post Thursday night. The poster said they had a gun, and would come to the middle school during its fourth hour.
WWEEK
Arcimoto, Maker of Electric Three-Wheeled Vehicles, Cuts Jobs as Stock Dives
Arcimoto, the Eugene-based maker of three-wheeled electric vehicles, says it will use a combination of layoffs and furloughs to slash payroll expenses by one-third as its formerly high-flying stock speeds toward zero. Shares of the company, once one of the most valuable in Oregon, last traded at $1.39, down from...
hh-today.com
On the riverfront: What kind of development?
With nothing more urgent on my plate, I stopped on the Albany riverfront Tuesday evening to look around. What I saw was nothing sensational or new, but it prompted me to say:. Here’s what I was talking about when I mentioned what looked like a “flying man” down on a gravel bar:
kqennewsradio.com
TEEN CITED FOR THEFT AT ROSEBURG HIGH SCHOOL
A teen was cited for second-degree theft at Roseburg High School on West Harvard Avenue Wednesday. A Roseburg Police report said at about 1:15 p.m. the 15-year old male allegedly stole a phone from another student. He tried to conceal the phone by placing it in a trash can in a restroom.
