Honolulu, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

Ohana Matters: Discussing kidnappings and abduction with your kids

Fur-Angel Foundation foundation to hold the annual 'K9 and Keiki Carnival'. The Fur-Angel Foundation is holding its second annual "K9 and Keiki Carnival" on Saturday. Funds will go toward helping underprivileged dogs. UHERO executive director discusses new economic forecast. Updated: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:00 AM HST. UHERO Executive...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Woman and child seriously injured following crash in Kaimuki

HNN News Brief (Sept. 30, 2022) Hurricane Ian made landfall in South Carolina as a Category 1 storm. With Saturday marking International Coffee Day, Casey Lund explores Hawaii's coffee industry at a farm in Wahiawa. Sunrise News Roundup (Sept. 30, 2022) Updated: 9 hours ago.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

From San Diego to Honolulu: There's a new rhino in town

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There's a new rhino in town!. An Eastern black rhinoceros named "Aria" was just flown in from the San Diego Zoo Safari Park on Thursday. She received a police escort through the Waikiki to the Honolulu Zoo. The 8-year-old rhino was born in Florida....
HONOLULU, HI
imagesofoldhawaii.com

Arrival of the Young Brothers

In 1899, Herbert, William, Jack and Edgar Young were at Catalina Island; the year, before they started taking fishing parties out daily and conducting excursions to the coral gardens. Some suggest this was the beginning of charter fishing; likewise, this marked the beginning of the famous glass-bottom boat rides which...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

James Kaupena Wong, tradition-bearer and master of Hawaiian chant, dies at 93

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - James Kaupena Wong, a master chanter who was honored with a Lifetime Achievement award from the Hawaii Academy of Recording Arts has died. He was 93. Wong died Saturday afternoon, according to his niece Haunani Denhart of Oakland, California. Among his many accolades, winning Na Hoku Hanohano...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Hawaii police investigates suspected fentanyl-related overdoses

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii police seized hundreds of fentanyl pills in a recent drug bust. This comes as the department is investigating three suspected fentanyl-related overdoses within the last week. "We are generally concerned for our community and the people within our community," said Lt. Edwin Buyten, Area II Vice Section. Police said two milligrams […]
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Storm coverage of Hurricane Ian as it approaches Florida

HNN News Brief (Sept. 28, 2022) Eligible people who did not receive the monkeypox vaccine were 14 times more likely to become infected with the virus than those who were vaccinated, according to the federal government. City prosecutor discusses impact of Hawaii Supreme Court ruling on felony cases. Updated: 6...
FLORIDA STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins

Hurricane Ian reminds us how powerful and devastating water can be especially so close to sea level. Damaging winds and rain are lashing Florida as Hurricane Ian is set to make landfall. Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins. Updated: Sep. 27, 2022 at 10:00 PM HST. Trade winds...
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Hawaii reports 12,755 COVID cases, 7 deaths

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health reports 12,755 coronavirus cases and seven new deaths in the last week. DOH said the week's count includes 10,995 historic reinfection cases, which have been recorded since the beginning of the pandemic, according to DOH. They also noted that they cleaned up historic data, which added an […]
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Nearly 13,500 pounds of illegal fireworks confiscated at Honolulu Harbor

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nearly 13,500 pounds of illegal fireworks were recently discovered at a port in Hawaii, the U.S. Coast Guard said. Officials said the street-value of the illegal fireworks found at Honolulu Harbor was estimated at $2.7 million. The Coast Guard said the fireworks were removed in a safe...
HONOLULU, HI

