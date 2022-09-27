Read full article on original website
Lawton Will Poll The Citizens On Unpopular Sports Complex
It was last December that Lawton announced the idea to build a standalone sports complex down in Elmer Thomas Park. While it went mostly unnoticed until March when the design details were given, it was instantly and almost unanimously unpopular among residents. "If we're going to spend $40-million in tax...
kswo.com
Residents concerned over bed bugs in Lawton
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Bed bugs. They’re your worst nightmare they bite, they’re gross, and they’re hard to get rid of. This is what residents at one Lawton apartment complex said they’ve had to deal with for years. Cherita Young, is former military who has spent...
kswo.com
The City of Lawton urges residents to complete Customer Service Survey
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton has asked residents to complete a new customer service survey for the License & Permits and Utility Services departments, which was launched on Tuesday. It’s all part of a vision by the City’s Finance Director, Joe Don Dunham, to hear more about...
kswo.com
Duncan High School says water gun caused Thursday morning lockdown
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - Duncan High School officials said a water gun is responsible for an early morning lockdown. In a Facebook post, officials said they were notified of a possible threat at 8 a.m., forcing students and staff to be secured in classrooms while officials investigated the threat. Duncan...
It’s Finally Cooling Off, Now is the Perfect Time to Hit the Trails and Go Hiking!
The family and I were sitting around trying to think of an activity we can all do together and that doesn't cost too much, even better if it's free! Now that things are starting to cool off some outside, a little fall family fun is in order. Well, after we started listing "things to do" hiking came up and everyone agreed we'd hit the trails out at the mountains. It's the perfect weekend activity and will get us all outdoors and moving.
kswo.com
City of Lawton introduces new alert messaging system, replacing previous system
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The City of Lawton launched a new texting service which officials hope will help put information in the hands of Lawtonians with the touch of a few buttons. The service, called “TextMyGov”, uses smart texting technology to provide immediate assistance and relay information back about different...
southwestledger.news
Building on a vision Mayor says business incentive deal could bring 2,300 jobs to Lawton
LAWTON – When Lawton was founded in 1901, its founders had a vision for prosperity and faith in each other, said Mayor Stan Booker. “This faith led them to bravely seize opportunity,” he said. “They followed their best light, demonstrating their commitment to each other and their love for their new community.”
yukonprogressnews.com
New York duo busted for drugs in Yukon
A New York state duo face drug trafficking charges after Yukon Police found 143 pounds of marijuana in their rental vehicle. Rochester, N.Y.’s Zacha Deliz Cruz Ayala, 28, and Erika Yvette Sanchez, 25, were arrested after a traffic stop late last Saturday night on Interstate 40 in Yukon. Yukon...
‘Evil Dead the Musical’ Returns to the ‘Trail of Fear’ in Lawton, OK. This October!
If you haven't heard the news yet Evil Dead the Musical is returning to Lawton, Fort Sill by popular demand to the Trail of Fear on select dates throughout the month of October. Evil Dead the Musical takes elements from Evil Dead, Evil Dead 2, and Army of Darkness and mixes them all together for what's been rightfully called one of the funniest, craziest, goriest, and bloodiest musical experiences in the history of musicals!
Willkomen and Bienvenue to Cabaret in Lawton, Oklahoma!
Madames and Monsieurs, Lawton Community Theatre has invited us all to their production of "Cabaret!" In a Berlin nightclub, as the 1920's draw to a close, a garish Master of Ceremonies (Kristoffer Pendergraft) welcomes the audience and assures them they will forget all their troubles at the Cabaret. With the Emcee's bawdy songs as wry commentary, Cabaret explores the dark, heady, and tumultuous life of Berlin's natives and expatriates as Germany slowly yields to the emerging Third Reich. Cliff (Bryson Petersen), a young American writer newly arrived in Berlin, is immediately taken with English singer Sally Bowles (Mikki Hankins). Meanwhile, Fräulein Schneider (Morgan Dayley), proprietor of Cliff and Sally's boarding house, tentatively begins a romance with Herr Schultz (Bob Dickerson), a mild-mannered fruit seller who happens to be Jewish. Musical numbers include "Willkommen," "Cabaret," "Don't Tell Mama" and "Two Ladies."
1600kush.com
Drunk driver admits shooting toward night club
(Stillwater, Okla.) — The driver of a flatbed pickup truck, who had been kicked out of the Blue Diamond Cabaret east of Stillwater along with his passenger, has admitted to returning and firing multiple rounds from a pistol in the direction of the club, while three or four people were standing outside at about 1 am on Feb. 2.
kswo.com
Man transported to OU Medical following overnight accident
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - One man was transported to the hospital in the early hours of Friday, following a severe crash just south of Lawton. According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, Cameron C. Brown, 29, was driving northbound on US-277 when he took a curve incorrectly, causing the vehicle to slide before departing the roadway and hitting a tree.
kswo.com
Grassfire now contained in northeast Comanche County
COMANCHE COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - UPDATE: As of 6:35 p.m. officials say the fire has been contained. Firefighters tell 7news that the fire jumped Northeast 135th twice, but fire crews were able to shut down the fire’s progression. No injuries or structure damage was reported as a result of this fire.
Oklahoma lawmakers approve $125 million investment in new psychiatric hospitals
Oklahoma lawmakers approved $125 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding to support two new state behavioral health hospitals on Thursday.
kswo.com
Family and Friends gather for Ely Newsom's Candlelight Vigil
DUNCAN, Okla. (KSWO) - The paternal family of the 3-year-old Duncan boy who died last week held a candlelight vigil on Tuesday, to honor the short life of Ely Newsom. They shared memories of Ely, like his love for glow sticks, being outside, and how energetic he was. The night...
yukonprogressnews.com
Yukon man sentenced to 40 years in deadly shooting
A Yukon man who was high on PCP when he shot two roommates, killing one of them, has been sentenced to 40 years in prison. Patrick Allen Matthews, 26, entered a “blind” plea Sept. 26 at an hour-long sentencing hearing in Canadian County District Court. Matthews was charged...
Purcell Register
No more years for Stitt
Instead of the chant “four more years” for Kevin Stitt, it should be “no more years.”. We had questions about him from the first time we heard him speak at the Oklahoma Press Association meeting in the summer of 2018. You could almost tell that he was...
kswo.com
Lawton shooting suspect faces additional charge
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Lawton man, who is still on the run for 2 charges of shooting to kill, now faces a separate charge. Lawton Police named Kenard Swearengin Jr. a suspect in the shooting which happened on September 1st, at an east-side convenience store. He now faces an additional charge of 3rd Degree burglary.
stormininnorman.com
Oklahoma football: Sooner nation reacts to the shocking news regarding DJ Hicks
Oklahoma football was the clear leader for the services of five-star DL DJ Hicks, who stunned many in the industry when on Wednesday he chose Texas A&M on live TV. Hicks had been silently committed to Oklahoma for a few months and even did a commitment interview with 247Sports OUinsider Brandon Drumm just a few days prior.
kswo.com
Lawton teen who pled guilty in 12-year-old’s death receives sentence
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A teenager who pled guilty to shooting and killing a 12-year-old in 2021 was set to officially be sentenced Wednesday, but that did not happen as expected. 16-year-old Prayeon Jackson pled guilty in April to Manslaughter in the death of 12-year-old Erick Berry in July of...
