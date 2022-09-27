Read full article on original website
Shocking scans show cancer patient’s tumours ‘disappear after taking class B drugs’
A WOMAN'S cancerous tumour appeared to vanish after taking illegal party drugs, scientists claim. Medics have said the drugs could have an important role to play in cancer treatment in the future. The unnamed 49-year-old was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer in September 2018. Scans, revealed it had spread...
Baby paternity mystery solved after infant revealed to have webbed toes like his biological father
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my grandmother, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My great-grandmother worked as the sole midwife in a small fishing village on an island in the Atlantic Ocean in the 1920s. She was a young widow in her early thirties who already had five children when her husband passed away.
physiciansweekly.com
Acetaminophen and Immunotherapy Effectiveness in Cancer Patients
Use of acetaminophen (APAP) has been linked to weakened immunological responses to vaccinations. For a study, researchers evaluated the effect of APAP on the effectiveness of immunotherapy in cancer patients. Plasma analysis was used to measure exposure to APAP and link it with clinical outcomes in 3 separate cohorts of...
Doctors Find 55 Batteries In Woman's Body — 'Highest Reported Number' Ever
The terms “emergency” and “AAA” typically connote a roadside incident. Certain doctors in Dublin, however, are unlikely to ever associate those terms with anything but a recent surgery — during which they found dozens of batteries in a 66-year-old woman’s colon and stomach. A...
MedicalXpress
Aspirin could increase survival in cancer
Does aspirin increase survival in cancer patients? UK researchers say that despite the smaller side-effects of aspirin, taking the drug has an overall positive effect on survival for people with cancer. The team reviewed past research on aspirin and say that it can reduce cancer-related inflammation, abnormal clotting, abnormal blood vessel growth, and enhance cellular repair processes.
Scientists Find 'Hidden Killer' Causing Cancer Deaths
Air pollution may explain why non-smokers have been vulnerable to lung cancer, according to scientists' findings presented at the European Society for Medical Oncology conference in Paris last weekend. London-based Francis Crick Institute facilitated a study that found car fumes contain fine particulates, also known as PM2.5, with the capacity...
MedicalXpress
Lung experts aim to combat COPD more effectively worldwide
Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) is the most common chronic respiratory disease worldwide and the third leading cause of death. In Germany, about 10% of the population is affected. Fatigue, coughing and persistent massive shortness of breath are among the predominant symptoms. When these occur, COPD is usually already clearly progressed. There is no cure. However, the disease is preventable. The main causes include smoking and air pollution.
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
Survival With Parkinson’s Tied to Age at Onset, Cognition in Study
Older age at onset, a faster rate of disease progression, and severe cognitive impairment are key factors in poorer survival rates for people with Parkinson’s disease, a study that followed patients in northern China for 10 years found. Fatigue may also be an indicator of poorer survival, while physical...
Nature.com
Quantitative lung ultrasound detects dynamic changes in lung recruitment in the preterm lamb
Lung ultrasound (LUS) may not detect small, dynamic changes in lung volume. Mean greyscale measurement using computer-assisted image analysis (Q-LUSMGV) may improve the precision of these measurements. Methods. Preterm lambs (n"‰="‰40) underwent LUS of the dependent or non-dependent lung during static pressure"“volume curve mapping. Total and regional lung volumes were...
survivornet.com
Study Shows The Drug Lumakras Increases Progression-Free Survival For Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Patients, But It’s Success Increasing Overall Survival Is Still In Question
Promising Results for a Subset of Lung Cancer Patients. A potential treatment option that has shown some positive results for KRAS gene mutated non-small cell lung cancer patients is called sotorasib (brand name Lumakras). KRAS is a gene that makes a protein involved in cell growth, cell mutation, and cell...
Medical News Today
What to know about the cancer antigen 125 test
The cancer antigen 125 (CA-125) test is a blood test. It measures a protein in the bloodstream that can indicate various health conditions. These include certain types of cancer, such as ovarian cancer, and some benign conditions, such as endometriosis. The CA-125 test measures a certain protein in the blood...
MedicalXpress
Weed killer detected in Australian urine samples
Dr. Sarit Kaserzon and Ph.D. candidate Garth Campbell from UQ's Queensland Alliance for Environmental Health Sciences led a team which tested urine samples from more than 1,800 Australians and compared them with 27 samples from New Zealand farmers. "We detected low levels of glyphosate, the world's most commonly used herbicide...
News-Medical.net
Plasma proteome signature predictive of occurrence of persistent symptoms following SARS-CoV-2 infection
In a recent study published in eBioMedicine, researchers performed a proteomic multiple-reaction monitoring analysis of 91 pre-selected proteins using the plasma samples of 156 healthcare workers (HCW) in the United Kingdom (UK). In addition, the team showed how plasma proteome signatures could help track coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) symptom severity...
MedicalXpress
Anti-sedative could alleviate cancer therapy side effects, study suggests
Researchers in China have discovered that inhibiting a protein called the GABAA receptor can protect intestinal stem cells from the toxic effects of chemotherapy and radiotherapy. The study, published in the Journal of Experimental Medicine (JEM), suggests that the FDA-approved anti-sedative flumazenil, which targets GABAA receptors, could alleviate some of...
tctmd.com
INOCA Exerts Heavy Toll on Daily Life: Survey
Ischemia with no obstructive coronary arteries (INOCA) produces symptoms that affect physical functioning, mental health, and quality of life, a new survey of patients diagnosed with the condition makes clear. Many saw their relationships with loved ones affected and their careers stalled. The results, from nearly 300 respondents belonging to...
Scientists want to use a mineral to detect nuclear exposure in space
According to a recent study published in the Materials Horizon journal in September, researchers have just discovered a unique and novel intelligence property of hackmanite called gamma exposure memory. The finding could allow hackmanite as a radiation detector- including applications in space. Plans for a UV radiation detector to be...
Blood test spots multiple cancers without clear symptoms, study finds
Doctors have told health services to prepare for a new era of cancer screening after a study found a simple blood test could spot multiple cancer types in patients before they develop clear symptoms. The Pathfinder study offered the blood test to more than 6,600 adults aged 50 and over,...
News-Medical.net
Primary vaccinations and boosters effective in reducing COVID-19 severity during Delta and Omicron predominance
In a recent study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, researchers analyzed coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccination and surveillance data to understand the effect of primary vaccinations, boosters, and prior severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) infections on severe COVID-19 outcomes and subsequent infections. Background. Global...
WSOC Charlotte
tctmd.com
Another DOAC Fails in the Setting of Mechanical Heart Valves
The PROACT Xa trial has been halted prematurely after it was found that apixaban (Eliquis; Bristol Myers Squibb) carried a greater risk of blood clots leading to stroke when compared with warfarin in patients with the On-X mechanical aortic valve, device maker Artivion announced last week. The trial’s data and...
