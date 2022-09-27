CO Lottery
DENVER (AP) _ These Colorado lotteries were drawn Tuesday:
Cash 5
14-16-17-20-31
(fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty, thirty-one)
Estimated jackpot: $20,000
Lucky For Life
02-10-38-42-47, Lucky Ball: 4
(two, ten, thirty-eight, forty-two, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: four)
Mega Millions
08-14-24-43-51, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 3
(eight, fourteen, twenty-four, forty-three, fifty-one; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: three)
Estimated jackpot: $355,000,000
Pick 3 Evening
5-0-4
(five, zero, four)
Pick 3 Midday
8-0-9
(eight, zero, nine)
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: 300,000,000
