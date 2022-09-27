CO Lottery

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

DENVER (AP) _ These Colorado lotteries were drawn Tuesday:

Cash 5

14-16-17-20-31

(fourteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty, thirty-one)

Estimated jackpot: $20,000

Lucky For Life

02-10-38-42-47, Lucky Ball: 4

(two, ten, thirty-eight, forty-two, forty-seven; Lucky Ball: four)

Mega Millions

08-14-24-43-51, Mega Ball: 9, Megaplier: 3

(eight, fourteen, twenty-four, forty-three, fifty-one; Mega Ball: nine; Megaplier: three)

Estimated jackpot: $355,000,000

Pick 3 Evening

5-0-4

(five, zero, four)

Pick 3 Midday

8-0-9

(eight, zero, nine)

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: 300,000,000

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

