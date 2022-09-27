Read full article on original website
milwaukeeindependent.com
Jail-to-deportation pipeline: ACLU report details the thriving collaborating of Wisconsin sheriffs with ICE
Relationships, both formal and informal, between Wisconsin sheriff’s offices and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) cause immigrants to be deported for even minor offenses such as traffic violations while making immigrant communities more fearful of law enforcement in general, a report from the Wisconsin ACLU found. The report,...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Violent’ attack at Wisconsin jail, correctional officer injured
RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin inmate described as ‘dangerous’ and ‘unpredictable’ and in jail for serious crimes was caught on camera attacking a correctional officer. On September 27 around 12:20 a.m., an inmate at the Racine County Jail was seen on camera assaulting a...
cwbradio.com
Two Wisconsin Doctors File Lawsuit Over Vaccine Firings
(Raymond Neupert, WRN) Two Wisconsin doctors fired for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine are now suing. Two anesthesiologists, Doctors Kathryn Wolff and Douglas Grove allege the Medical College of Wisconsin Affiliated Hospitals refused to take their Catholic beliefs seriously, in denying their exemption requests. The suit filed in Milwaukee...
wearegreenbay.com
‘Ignorance and disrespect for life caused this’: Wisconsin bar closes due to violence
KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – One bar in Wisconsin decided to close its doors and surrender its licenses following multiple shooting incidents. Las Margaritas posted on its Facebook page that it is officially closing. The licenses were reportedly surrendered to the city. Las Margaritas said it chose to close. The...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin furniture scam suspect tries again, doesn’t get far
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – A man involved in a scam that fraudulently bought nearly $30,000 of furniture in Wisconsin has tried again. The Marshfield Police Department first reported a couple was scamming furniture stores in August on the 23-24. Sales clerks told officers the man gave a pin number...
wearegreenbay.com
Suspect accused of stealing from Wisconsin construction site, police find items in the car
LISBON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 22-year-old was arrested after police chased him down and found several items that were reportedly stolen from a construction site. The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a recent arrest following a theft from a construction site. On September 25, deputies responded to a possible theft in progress at a construction site in Lisbon.
whbl.com
Sheriff’s Deputies Credited With Saving Bridge-Jumper
Two Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Deputies are being credited with saving the life of a suicidal person this past Wednesday. In a Friday, September 30th release from Sheriff’s Captain Matt Spence and Lieutenant Jim Gottsacker, the incident began on Wednesday when the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office was alerted that a resident of Sheboygan County was in crisis emergency and threatening to jump off the State Highway 144 bridge in the Town of Sherman near Random Lake. When the team arrived, Deputies Becker and LaPean observed the subject standing on the bridge deck, overlooking the railing.
A man accused of killing 6 people at a Christmas parade tried to "make a mockery" of a hearing so the judge ended it
The judge ruled Wednesday that Darrell Brooks, a self-proclaimed sovereign citizen, could represent himself after a tedious hearing Tuesday.
wisconsinrightnow.com
FREED: Ghost Riders Gangster Held Woman Down to Be Burned Alive | Tony Evers’ Killers & Rapists #21
Since 2019, Gov. Tony Evers’ Parole Commission has released hundreds of convicted criminals, freeing them early on parole mostly into Wisconsin communities, including more than 270 murderers and attempted murderers, and more than 44 child rapists. Scott Howard was one of them. His release was discretionary. 21st in the...
“I’ll be like a turd in water’: Text messages show Prehn stayed past the expiration of his term to keep DNR board under GOP control
A Natural Resources Board member who refused to vacate his seat when his term expired did so to keep the board under Republican control, according to newly released text messages from his cell phone. The texts also show he received support from prominent state politicians as Republicans in the legislature blocked board appointments from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.
Referenda ask voters if election aid should be outlawed
Voters in four Wisconsin counties will be asked in November whether the state should ban private grants to help local communities with the cost of running elections. The advisory referenda, on the ballot in Waukesha, Price, Lincoln and Brown counties, follow an attempt by Republicans in the Legislature to outlaw outside funds for election administration […] The post Referenda ask voters if election aid should be outlawed appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
CBS 58
Man charged after allegedly transporting nearly 50 puppies into Wisconsin illegally
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A Hubertus man has been formally charged after allegedly transporting close to 50 puppies across state lines illegally in the bed of his truck. Colton Brooder, 34, is charged with three counts operating as a dog breeder or dealer without a license and three...
milwaukeerecord.com
Gerrymandering, Republican supermajorities, and 4 state legislature races to watch in the Milwaukee area
Dan Shafer is the founder of The Recombobulation Area, an award-winning, reader-supported weekly column and online publication. Click here to subscribe. The Republican-controlled state legislature has a tremendous amount of power in the state of Wisconsin. That power has been having an acute impact here in Milwaukee as of late.
seehafernews.com
Fight Outside Greenfield Department Store Erupts Into Gun Fire, 1 Man Shot
Authorities in Greenfield say a woman is being held after a physical fight outside a Meijer department store erupted into gunfire Wednesday. Police say the incident started when two men began arguing – one in his car and the other standing outside the store. When the fight turned physical...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Waukesha County Board votes to demolish Moor Mud Baths property
WAUKESHA — The County Board met Tuesday and voted 20-3 to accept the settlement with the city to allow for demolition of the Moor Mud Baths property — this was the last of five county committees to discuss the settlement. Supervisors Larry Nelson, Jeremy Walz and Tom Schellinger...
news8000.com
Wisconsin man wanted in connection with multi-county theft string
CLINTONVILLE, Wis. — A Wisconsin man is wanted in connection to multiple alleged thefts that police said occurred across multiple counties. Seth Genereau, 23, was identified as a suspect in multiple theft cases in Waupaca County last Tuesday. Officers in Outagamie County tried to question Generau, but he allegedly ran away. He then allegedly stole multiple items and a vehicle from Hortonville. Police said he later approached a person in Clintonville and allegedly stole a minivan by force.
wisconsinrightnow.com
Badger Institute: Milwaukee Driving Crime Spike, Criminal Justice System Failing
A new deep dive into Wisconsin crime statistics shows a growing problem with crime in Milwaukee as well as a failing criminal justice system in the rest of the state. The Badger Institute released four new reports on Tuesday, each looking at a different facet of the criminal justice system.
WBAY Green Bay
Motorcyclist killed in Sheboygan crash identified
SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - A 40-year-old Sheboygan Falls man is dead after crashing his motorcycle into a vehicle stopped for a light in Sheboygan Thursday afternoon. Police identified the victim Friday as Todd Hitsman. Officers say he was going north on S. Business Drive. Traffic was slowing and stopping for...
WBAY Green Bay
Records from Wisconsin elections probe will be made public
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — All records from the closed Republican-ordered investigation into the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin are being uploaded to a website “for all to see,” an attorney told a judge on Tuesday. The investigation was led by former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman,...
WJFW-TV
Former Wisconsin reporter credited with saving woman from floodwaters
ORLANDO Fl. (WJFW) - A former reporter in Wisconsin was caught on camera rescuing a woman in flood waters in Florida after she got stuck. Tony Atkins, who use to work for TMJ4 out of Milwaukee, now works for WESH-TV in Orlando. While out covering Hurricane Ian, Atkins witnessed a woman attempt to drive through floodwaters before getting stuck.
