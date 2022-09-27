ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

milwaukeeindependent.com

Jail-to-deportation pipeline: ACLU report details the thriving collaborating of Wisconsin sheriffs with ICE

Relationships, both formal and informal, between Wisconsin sheriff’s offices and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) cause immigrants to be deported for even minor offenses such as traffic violations while making immigrant communities more fearful of law enforcement in general, a report from the Wisconsin ACLU found. The report,...
DANE COUNTY, WI
wearegreenbay.com

‘Violent’ attack at Wisconsin jail, correctional officer injured

RACINE, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin inmate described as ‘dangerous’ and ‘unpredictable’ and in jail for serious crimes was caught on camera attacking a correctional officer. On September 27 around 12:20 a.m., an inmate at the Racine County Jail was seen on camera assaulting a...
cwbradio.com

Two Wisconsin Doctors File Lawsuit Over Vaccine Firings

(Raymond Neupert, WRN) Two Wisconsin doctors fired for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine are now suing. Two anesthesiologists, Doctors Kathryn Wolff and Douglas Grove allege the Medical College of Wisconsin Affiliated Hospitals refused to take their Catholic beliefs seriously, in denying their exemption requests. The suit filed in Milwaukee...
WISCONSIN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

Wisconsin furniture scam suspect tries again, doesn’t get far

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WFRV) – A man involved in a scam that fraudulently bought nearly $30,000 of furniture in Wisconsin has tried again. The Marshfield Police Department first reported a couple was scamming furniture stores in August on the 23-24. Sales clerks told officers the man gave a pin number...
MARSHFIELD, WI
wearegreenbay.com

Suspect accused of stealing from Wisconsin construction site, police find items in the car

LISBON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 22-year-old was arrested after police chased him down and found several items that were reportedly stolen from a construction site. The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page about a recent arrest following a theft from a construction site. On September 25, deputies responded to a possible theft in progress at a construction site in Lisbon.
TOWN OF LISBON, WI
whbl.com

Sheriff’s Deputies Credited With Saving Bridge-Jumper

Two Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Deputies are being credited with saving the life of a suicidal person this past Wednesday. In a Friday, September 30th release from Sheriff’s Captain Matt Spence and Lieutenant Jim Gottsacker, the incident began on Wednesday when the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office was alerted that a resident of Sheboygan County was in crisis emergency and threatening to jump off the State Highway 144 bridge in the Town of Sherman near Random Lake. When the team arrived, Deputies Becker and LaPean observed the subject standing on the bridge deck, overlooking the railing.
SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI
WausauPilot

“I’ll be like a turd in water’: Text messages show Prehn stayed past the expiration of his term to keep DNR board under GOP control

A Natural Resources Board member who refused to vacate his seat when his term expired did so to keep the board under Republican control, according to newly released text messages from his cell phone. The texts also show he received support from prominent state politicians as Republicans in the legislature blocked board appointments from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.
WISCONSIN STATE
Wisconsin Examiner

Referenda ask voters if election aid should be outlawed

Voters in four Wisconsin counties will be asked in November whether the state should ban private grants to help local communities with the cost of running elections.  The advisory referenda, on the ballot in Waukesha, Price, Lincoln and Brown counties, follow an attempt by Republicans in the Legislature to outlaw outside funds for election administration […] The post Referenda ask voters if election aid should be outlawed appeared first on Wisconsin Examiner.
WISCONSIN STATE
Greater Milwaukee Today

Waukesha County Board votes to demolish Moor Mud Baths property

WAUKESHA — The County Board met Tuesday and voted 20-3 to accept the settlement with the city to allow for demolition of the Moor Mud Baths property — this was the last of five county committees to discuss the settlement. Supervisors Larry Nelson, Jeremy Walz and Tom Schellinger...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
news8000.com

Wisconsin man wanted in connection with multi-county theft string

CLINTONVILLE, Wis. — A Wisconsin man is wanted in connection to multiple alleged thefts that police said occurred across multiple counties. Seth Genereau, 23, was identified as a suspect in multiple theft cases in Waupaca County last Tuesday. Officers in Outagamie County tried to question Generau, but he allegedly ran away. He then allegedly stole multiple items and a vehicle from Hortonville. Police said he later approached a person in Clintonville and allegedly stole a minivan by force.
WAUPACA COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Motorcyclist killed in Sheboygan crash identified

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. (WBAY) - A 40-year-old Sheboygan Falls man is dead after crashing his motorcycle into a vehicle stopped for a light in Sheboygan Thursday afternoon. Police identified the victim Friday as Todd Hitsman. Officers say he was going north on S. Business Drive. Traffic was slowing and stopping for...
SHEBOYGAN, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Records from Wisconsin elections probe will be made public

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — All records from the closed Republican-ordered investigation into the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin are being uploaded to a website “for all to see,” an attorney told a judge on Tuesday. The investigation was led by former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman,...
WISCONSIN STATE
WJFW-TV

Former Wisconsin reporter credited with saving woman from floodwaters

ORLANDO Fl. (WJFW) - A former reporter in Wisconsin was caught on camera rescuing a woman in flood waters in Florida after she got stuck. Tony Atkins, who use to work for TMJ4 out of Milwaukee, now works for WESH-TV in Orlando. While out covering Hurricane Ian, Atkins witnessed a woman attempt to drive through floodwaters before getting stuck.
ORLANDO, FL

