Two Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Deputies are being credited with saving the life of a suicidal person this past Wednesday. In a Friday, September 30th release from Sheriff’s Captain Matt Spence and Lieutenant Jim Gottsacker, the incident began on Wednesday when the Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office was alerted that a resident of Sheboygan County was in crisis emergency and threatening to jump off the State Highway 144 bridge in the Town of Sherman near Random Lake. When the team arrived, Deputies Becker and LaPean observed the subject standing on the bridge deck, overlooking the railing.

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI ・ 9 HOURS AGO