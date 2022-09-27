ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former player, coach and manager John Wathan retires after 47 years with the Royals organization

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — John Wathan is retiring after 51 years of working in professional baseball. He spent 47 of those years with the Kansas City Royals. The royals announced in a press release Wednesday that former player, coach, manager, scout, broadcaster, roving instructor and special assistant to player development will retire following the 2022 season.
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Surprising Trip News

Earlier this offseason, Tom Brady took a last-minute trip shortly before the 2022 season kicked off. Most reports suggested that Brady's 11-day hiatus was spent with his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen. However, a new report suggests Brady went to the Bahamas with his children - and not Gisele. According to...
Chiefs trying to fix big problem with recent free agent signing

The Kansas City Chiefs had an obvious problem with their special teams unit last week in the loss to the Indianapolis Colts. However, it looks like they are trying to solve that problem. Of course, we all know by now the struggles that took place last week. Starting kicker Harrison...
Report: Chiefs DL Chris Jones Directed ‘Disturbing Language' at Colts QB Matt Ryan

Report: Chris Jones directed 'disturbing language' at Matt Ryan originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The game-changing unsportsmanlike conduct penalty Chiefs star defensive lineman Chris Jones received late in Kansas City's 20-17 loss to Indianapolis on Sunday reportedly was a result of directing "disturbing language" at Colts quarterback Matt Ryan.
Patriots-Packers news, notes, and fun facts

FOXBORO -- The Patriots have a pretty big game this weekend. It's not often that New England squares off against the Green Bay Packers, and on Sunday, they will do so at the famous Lambeau Field.So, yeah, it's kind of a big deal. Especially with all that is going on around the New England Patriots at the moment.It's October, so we aren't expecting an icy tundra and red faces on the sidelines come kickoff. But it's October, so don't expect Dan Roche to end up in any pools during his trip to Wisconsin. (Though that would be some phenomenal television...
NFL reaches final decision regarding Chiefs-Tampa Bay game

The NFL has reached a final decision on Sunday Night Football’s matchup between Kansas City and Tampa Bay in Florida. Questions were raised to whether or not the game would be able to be played as Hurricane Ian passes through the area of Southwestern Florida. It seems the game...
Shannon Sharpe Reveals Prediction For Bucs-Chiefs Game

This weekend's Sunday Night Football game will feature the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Both the Chiefs and Buccaneers are coming off tough Week 3 losses. That'll only raise the stakes for this Sunday's game. During this Friday's edition of FS1's Undisputed, Shannon Sharpe revealed his prediction for...
