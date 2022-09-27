Read full article on original website
Related
When Is Brittany Matthews’ Due Date? Details on Baby No. 2 With Patrick Mahomes
Baby on the way! As Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and wife Brittany Matthews await the arrival of baby No. 2, the couple hosted a gender reveal party to find out if...
Andy Reid’s stern message on Matt Ryan-Chris Jones beef in loss to Colts
The Kansas City Chiefs have moved on from their upset 20-17 loss on the road to the previously winless bunch of Matt Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts, but there are still some discussions around the controversial penalty call on Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones in that contest. The Chiefs would...
Kansas City Chiefs: 4 bold predictions for Week 4 vs. Buccaneers
The Kansas City Chiefs travel to Florida to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Raymond James Stadium in Week 4 (Hurricane Ian notwithstanding). Both teams are coming off defeats in Week 3 and looking to bounce back in a big way this week. Here are our Kansas City Chiefs Week 4 predictions as they take on the Buccaneers.
Mike Matheny addresses his future with the Royals after 2022 season
Royals manager Mike Matheny joined 610’s Fescoe In The Morning to talk about all the changes going on in the team’s front office, and what he thinks his future in KC may be.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KMBC.com
Former player, coach and manager John Wathan retires after 47 years with the Royals organization
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — John Wathan is retiring after 51 years of working in professional baseball. He spent 47 of those years with the Kansas City Royals. The royals announced in a press release Wednesday that former player, coach, manager, scout, broadcaster, roving instructor and special assistant to player development will retire following the 2022 season.
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady's Surprising Trip News
Earlier this offseason, Tom Brady took a last-minute trip shortly before the 2022 season kicked off. Most reports suggested that Brady's 11-day hiatus was spent with his supermodel wife, Gisele Bundchen. However, a new report suggests Brady went to the Bahamas with his children - and not Gisele. According to...
NFL・
Chiefs-Bucs still set for Tampa, but could move to Minnesota: NFL
The NFL confirmed if it decides to move Sunday night's Kansas City Chiefs-Tampa Bay Buccaneers game, it will be moved to Minneapolis, Minnesota.
atozsports.com
Chiefs trying to fix big problem with recent free agent signing
The Kansas City Chiefs had an obvious problem with their special teams unit last week in the loss to the Indianapolis Colts. However, it looks like they are trying to solve that problem. Of course, we all know by now the struggles that took place last week. Starting kicker Harrison...
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Report: Chiefs DL Chris Jones Directed ‘Disturbing Language' at Colts QB Matt Ryan
Report: Chris Jones directed 'disturbing language' at Matt Ryan originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The game-changing unsportsmanlike conduct penalty Chiefs star defensive lineman Chris Jones received late in Kansas City's 20-17 loss to Indianapolis on Sunday reportedly was a result of directing "disturbing language" at Colts quarterback Matt Ryan.
Patriots-Packers news, notes, and fun facts
FOXBORO -- The Patriots have a pretty big game this weekend. It's not often that New England squares off against the Green Bay Packers, and on Sunday, they will do so at the famous Lambeau Field.So, yeah, it's kind of a big deal. Especially with all that is going on around the New England Patriots at the moment.It's October, so we aren't expecting an icy tundra and red faces on the sidelines come kickoff. But it's October, so don't expect Dan Roche to end up in any pools during his trip to Wisconsin. (Though that would be some phenomenal television...
atozsports.com
Bucs Pro-Bowler sends harsh message to the Chiefs ahead of Sunday Night Football matchup
This week’s Sunday Night Football matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is one of the most anticipated games of the year. That’s why it shouldn’t be a surprise that the war of words has already started. Buccaneers pass rusher Shaq Barrett told...
saturdaytradition.com
NFL reaches final decision regarding Chiefs-Tampa Bay game
The NFL has reached a final decision on Sunday Night Football’s matchup between Kansas City and Tampa Bay in Florida. Questions were raised to whether or not the game would be able to be played as Hurricane Ian passes through the area of Southwestern Florida. It seems the game...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Boston
Bill Belichick has fun recalling ‘day-by-day’ moment from previous press conference
The Patriots coach was in a joking mood for a bit on Friday. Bill Belichick provided another classic press conference moment on Wednesday. The Patriots coach was bombarded with questions about Mac Jones’ injury status. In typical Belichick fashion, he refused to tip his hand. Whenever he was asked...
NFL・
KC Chiefs-Bucs game would indeed be played in Minneapolis if necessary, per NFL report
The report also stipulates we may not have a final decision until Friday about whether the Sunday night game will be moved away from Tampa.
Shannon Sharpe Reveals Prediction For Bucs-Chiefs Game
This weekend's Sunday Night Football game will feature the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Both the Chiefs and Buccaneers are coming off tough Week 3 losses. That'll only raise the stakes for this Sunday's game. During this Friday's edition of FS1's Undisputed, Shannon Sharpe revealed his prediction for...
Recent Reports Question Mike Matheny’s Future With Royals
Matheny's job security is becoming a hot topic of discussion nationally, and with similar conclusions.
Comments / 0