Chula Vista accepts finding to create and implement an Age-Friendly Business and Business District and Designation program
Chula Vista City Council recently approved a $40,000 grant from the San Diego Foundation to establish a “Business Designation Toolkit” for businesses and business districts in order to increase livability among residents. The San Diego Foundation’s Age-Friendly Community grant aim to establish “Age-Friendly Businesses” and implement an “Age-Friendly...
Water Affordability Focus of Water Authority Roundtable
Water affordability for ratepayers was the topic of discussion during a legislative roundtable Thursday at the San Diego County Water Authority. The Water Authority convened state, regional and local officials in search of winning strategies for enhancing water affordability for ratepayers across the county and the state. Water agency managers,...
Faces of the Water Industry: Work for Water
Water and wastewater professionals across San Diego County are highlighted in October during the San Diego County Water Authority’s “Faces of the Water Industry” campaign. Each year, the Water Authority collaborates with its member agencies to showcase regional water industry employees and career opportunities through a series of social media posts and videos.
City of Escondido’s AgTech Hackathon and Push for Farming Innovation Coming Oct. 21-23
Calling all entrepreneurs, farmers, investors students, and others, the city of Escondido and online tech community Fresh Brewed Tech have announced the details for San Diego’s first-ever AgTech Hackathon, which will take place Oct. 21-23. The event will bring together all of the above and community leaders for three...
Chula Vista seeks volunteers for its 19th annual Beautify Chula Vista neighborhood clean-up
The City of Chula Vista and the South Bay Sustainable Communities network call on volunteers to register for the 19th annual Beautify Chiua Vista neighborhood cleanup. The annual event is hosted by Chula Vista Mayor Mary Casillas Salas on Oct. 22, and the neighborhood beautification will run from 8:30 a.m. through noon. Beautification activities will take place at two locations:
Mouse Tests Positive for Hantavirus in Guatay
A deer mouse collected in routine monitoring from an open area in Guatay near Pine Valley has tested positive for the potentially deadly hantavirus. County officials are reminding people to never sweep up or vacuum up after wild rodents if they find them in living spaces, including homes, sheds, garages and cabins.
SUPERVISORS APPROVE VEHICLE MILES TRAVELED: ANDERSON AMENDMENT PUSHES FOR TRANSIT EXPANSION IN EAST COUNTY TO ALLOW MORE HOMEBUILDING
September 28, 2022 (San Diego) – San Diego County’s Board of Supervisors today approved Vehicle-Miles-Traveled (VMT) guidelines for new development in unincorporated communities aimed at fighting climate change while still allowing approximately 7,700 homes to be built faster and without expensive traffic studies. The Board’s action to adopt...
La Mesa-Spring Valley school district warns families about “rainbow fentanyl”
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego County schools are now sounding the alarm over what’s called “Rainbow fentanyl.”. Parents in the La Mesa and Spring Valley school district received emails warning them about the drug that can resemble candy, also urging them to warn their children “that any pill regardless of its color, shape or size that does not come from a health care provider or pharmacist can contain fentanyl and can be deadly.”
North Park Project Promises Housing for ‘Missing Middle’
A North Park developer broke ground in mid-September on an apartment building that the company said will be the first in a series of projects that will set the tone for workforce housing built without subsidies. Estimated to cost about $13 million to build, Kansas Street Workforce Housing at 4233...
County board votes to create Rental Subsidy Program for low-income seniors
San Diego, CA–The County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to establish a rental subsidy pilot program for seniors who are at risk of becoming homeless. The Pilot Shallow Rental Subsidy Program will provide a monthly rental subsidy of $500, paid directly to the landlord of a low-income senior San Diegan. Each subsidy will be paid for up to 18 months.
Shifting Ground Suspends Train Service From Irvine to Oceanside
Metrolink and Amtrak train services were temporarily suspended Friday evening due to shifting ground beneath a stretch of seaside track in Southern California. Service has been suspended in the community of San Clemente on the border of Orange and San Diego counties, according to the North County Transit District. The...
San Marcos | Fortune-25 Best Places to Live for Families
With a diverse, vibrant community of nearly 100,000 residents, San Marcos is quickly becoming one of the fastest growing cities in San Diego County. In addition to the top-ranked San Marcos Unified School District, residents can rely on an efficient public transportation system and access to quality medical care. The city’s West PACE aims to help older adults live safely and independently in their community for as long as possible, offering a full-service primary-care clinic, physical therapy, transportation to appointments, and more. Award-winning, master-planned communities, such as San Elijo HIlls—which features a plethora of shops, restaurants, and more than 18 miles of hiking trails—provides residents with conveniently located amenities. Additionally, San Marcos enjoys a mild, year-round climate, perfect for enjoying the city’s vast parks and trails program, as well as nearby lakes and beaches.
City of San Diego hourly minimum wage will increase to $16.30 effective Jan. 1, 2023
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diegans will receive more money in their paychecks next year. Effective Jan. 1, 2023, employees who perform at least two hours of work in one or more calendar weeks of the year within the City of San Diego will receive a minimum wage increase from $15 to $16.30 an hour.
Water bacteria advisory issued for beach at Avenida de la Playa in La Jolla
The San Diego County Department of Environmental Health and Quality issued an advisory Sept. 27 for bacteria in the water at the beach at Avenida de la Playa in La Jolla.
Road Runner Sports opens first southbay location in Otay Ranch Town Center
Roadrunner members no longer have to go to northern San Diego for apparel. The fitness store is set to open its newest location here in the southbay on October 7, at the Otay Ranch Town Center in Chula Vista. The weekend-long event is kicking off at 4 p.m. with an...
Experts warn that San Diego is not prepared for a major hurricane
As Florida deals with the aftermath of the devastating Hurricane Ian, local experts warn that San Diego is likely to face increasingly intense storms in the future.
Bioluminescent display of ‘Red Tide’ could bring bacteria along the coast
It’s that time of year when onlookers gather at San Diego County beaches just after sunset in hopes of catching a glimpse of the “red tide."
San Diego County, MTS, warns of active tuberculosis detected in transit rider
San Diego County’s Health and Human Services Agency has identified an active tuberculosis case in a Metropolitan Transit System rider, the agency recently announced. An MTS passenger was recently diagnosed with infectious pulmonary tuberculosis (TB) used the following routes between Feb. 16 and Aug. 16:. Trolley Blue Line from...
California City Responds To Rising Bike And E-Bike Accidents
As more and more people get on bikes as alternatives to taking their cars to wherever they want to go, it goes without saying that the number of accidents involving bicycles and e-bikes is bound to increase, too. That’s just the way it is, unfortunately, as there are indeed a multitude of factors to consider when riding a bicycle on public streets—and it’s simply a fact that you’re way more exposed on a bike than in a car.
San Marcos ranked #20 in Fortune’s Best Places to Live for Families
The City of San Marcos was recently selected by Fortune as a top finalist in its Best Places to Live for Families ranking. Out of nearly 2,000 places Fortune evaluated, the City of San Marcos ranked #20 for its high-quality amenities for families raising children and caring for aging parents.
