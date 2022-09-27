Lambchop’s Kurt Wagner is indelibly associated with Nashville, Tennessee. But it has been years since the band – in which he is the sole constant member – have been an Americana outfit. Over a series of extraordinary albums, Wagner has turned to soul, pianos, digital sounds and Auto-Tune. For Lambchop’s 16th album, he decamped to distant Minneapolis to work with local multi-instrumentalist Andrew Broder and producer Ryan Olson (who also works with another voice modulator, Bon Iver). The protests over George Floyd’s death erupted around them, a historic rupture whose presence is felt most obviously, if not explicitly, on Police Dog Blues.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 37 MINUTES AGO