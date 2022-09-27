Montana is the fourth largest state in the United States, only being smaller than Alaska, Texas, and California. At around 145,000 square miles, that makes it larger than a lot of countries in the world. I wanted to find out which ones, but considering the number of sovereign states in the world, I figured limiting it to Europe would be better. So, here are all of the European countries that are smaller than the Treasure State. These countries are all members of the UN, so places like Vatican City are not included.

MONTANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO