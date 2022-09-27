ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Montana

If you live in the state of Montana and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Montana.
96.7 KISS FM

Do You Know This Staggering Montana Statistic?

This statistic is a little shocking, and honestly makes me second-guess living here in the Gallatin Valley. People love to visit Montana for its rivers, lakes, forests, mountains, and other geological attributes. Recently, we found out that something else is pretty common Montana—something a little less appealing. Montana is...
96.7 KISS FM

Did You Know Montana Made History In The 1910s?

This is not only a considerable part of Montana history, it's a big part of political and social history for the whole nation. The political season is upon us, and Montana has several elections approaching. This November, locals will elect two U.S. Representatives, local officials, and more. When looking at the history of Montana's politics, we found something unique.
The Moose 95.1 FM

What is the Most Listened To Band in Montana?

I am not saying this is a bad band, but there is no way this claim is accurate. If there is one thing Montanans enjoy, it's music—whether at a live show, in the car, or while outside on a beautiful Montana night. The real question is, what is Montana's favorite band or artist? Well, we might have that answer.
The Denver Gazette

Restaurant in rural Colorado dubbed a top 'hidden gem' spot nationwide

According to the TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice 'Best of the Best' awards, one of the country's top 'hidden gem' restaurants is located in Colorado. Ranking 14th on a list of 25 destinations is The Dish Room, found in the eastern Colorado town of Burlington. With Burlington being a town of about 3,000 residents, located close to the Kansas border and along Interstate 70, this stop definitely meets the criteria to be considered a true 'hidden gem.' ...
mybighornbasin.com

Husky Mistaken for a Wolf and Shot by Woman in Montana

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by a group of local citizens who had picked up several Huskey and Shepherd “mix dogs” in the area of Doris Creek in the Flathead National Forest. Apparently, they were able to pick up “11 dogs,” which were then turned...
Montana Talks

Size Matters: Look at How Montana Compares to Other Places

Montana is the fourth largest state in the United States, only being smaller than Alaska, Texas, and California. At around 145,000 square miles, that makes it larger than a lot of countries in the world. I wanted to find out which ones, but considering the number of sovereign states in the world, I figured limiting it to Europe would be better. So, here are all of the European countries that are smaller than the Treasure State. These countries are all members of the UN, so places like Vatican City are not included.
alternativemissoula.com

Prescribed Burns Could Put Smoke into Western Montana Skies

While we're all enjoying the smoke-free skies after that bout of bad air earlier this month, efforts to prevent future fires could mean some new smoke drifting into the blue. National Forest managers are using this window of warm, dry weather to set off a few additional prescribed burns. Prescribed burns are a tool the Forest Service uses to clear away forest debris such as fallen logs and brush that can complicate fire fighting.
xlcountry.com

The Clever Way This Montana Town Slows Down Speeding Traffic

This idea is genius and should probably be used more by small towns. If you have been to Lakeside, Montana, you might have noticed a well-positioned police vehicle on Highway 93 as you are entering town. This cop car works to slow vehicles down as they enter the town and make them aware of their surroundings.
Outsider.com

‘Highly Aggressive’ Grizzly Bear Charges and Bites Car in Montana

Wildlife officials in Montana were forced to euthanize a grizzly bear after it charged a landowner’s vehicle twice in one day. In a press release, the state’s Fish, Wildlife and Parks agency explained that the landowner was driving on a two-track farm road in Bynum late in the afternoon on Wednesday, September 22 when the bear “emerged from a small cattail patch” and charged his vehicle.
Montana Talks

Small Montana Earthquake Recorded Along Flathead Lake

It probably wasn't enough to spill your coffee. But residents living around Flathead Lake might have noticed something unusual Monday afternoon. And checking the data, we found the center of a small earthquake in western Lake County. The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the 2.9 magnitude quake just after noon on...
