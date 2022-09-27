Read full article on original website
VIDEO: Ever Heard The Ringing Rocks of Montana?
VIDEO: Ever Heard The Ringing Rocks of Montana? Beautiful Video ...
3 Great Steakhouses in Montana
If you live in the state of Montana and you love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Montana.
Do You Know This Staggering Montana Statistic?
This statistic is a little shocking, and honestly makes me second-guess living here in the Gallatin Valley. People love to visit Montana for its rivers, lakes, forests, mountains, and other geological attributes. Recently, we found out that something else is pretty common Montana—something a little less appealing. Montana is...
AG: ICE is Building a Holding Facility in Billings, Montana
I had a tipster who was sending me traffic that the Feds appear to be building some sort of holding facility in Billings, Montana. Here's the message I received earlier in the week:. I didn't know if you covered this on your show or if you are aware of the...
Did You Know Montana Made History In The 1910s?
This is not only a considerable part of Montana history, it's a big part of political and social history for the whole nation. The political season is upon us, and Montana has several elections approaching. This November, locals will elect two U.S. Representatives, local officials, and more. When looking at the history of Montana's politics, we found something unique.
cowboystatedaily.com
Aerial Photo Over Wyoming’s Sacred Medicine Wheel Sets Off Storm Of Controversy
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The legality of a recent aerial photo of Wyoming’s famed Medicine Wheel may raise a question that seems to be one ingredient in a multi-jurisdictional blender. Photographer Tim Doolin of Sheridan recently posted a photo on Facebook with the tagline:...
Multi-talented artist draws inspiration for work from Montana roots
Teske moved to Billings when she was 12-years-old, but still spent summers on the farm while growing up and feels a deep connection to those roots.
TDS Fiber Launching Statewide, Starting in Billings Heights
Have you had this happen in your house? Mom's got a zoom call. The Internet decides to stop cooperating. That's it: EVERYBODY off the Internet, so mom can do her zoom call!. That's happened in our house- and we live in Montana's largest city (if you want to call it a city).
(Opinion) The Real Reason Montana Isn't As Friendly Anymore
I got into a spirited debate the other day with a co-worker over the "Old Montana" vs the "New Montana." Neither of us were born in Montana, and both of us have lived here for several years. My co-worker was born and raised on the east coast, I was born and raised in the southern midwest.
What is the Most Listened To Band in Montana?
I am not saying this is a bad band, but there is no way this claim is accurate. If there is one thing Montanans enjoy, it's music—whether at a live show, in the car, or while outside on a beautiful Montana night. The real question is, what is Montana's favorite band or artist? Well, we might have that answer.
Restaurant in rural Colorado dubbed a top 'hidden gem' spot nationwide
According to the TripAdvisor Travelers' Choice 'Best of the Best' awards, one of the country's top 'hidden gem' restaurants is located in Colorado. Ranking 14th on a list of 25 destinations is The Dish Room, found in the eastern Colorado town of Burlington. With Burlington being a town of about 3,000 residents, located close to the Kansas border and along Interstate 70, this stop definitely meets the criteria to be considered a true 'hidden gem.' ...
Montana AG spreads warning of fentanyl dangers in Billings
Knudsen said he is meeting with law enforcement and visiting schools across the state trying to educate people about what he described as the "staggering" increase of the lethal drug.
No Rate Increase for Missoula Electric Cooperative Members This Winter
After receiving a report that customers of Northwestern Energy will be paying more this winter for heating their homes and businesses at the rate of inflation, approximately eight percent, we reached out to Missoula Electric Cooperative for their winter rate forecast. Manager of Communications and Public Relations Kelsey Lodge provided...
mybighornbasin.com
Husky Mistaken for a Wolf and Shot by Woman in Montana
The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office was contacted by a group of local citizens who had picked up several Huskey and Shepherd “mix dogs” in the area of Doris Creek in the Flathead National Forest. Apparently, they were able to pick up “11 dogs,” which were then turned...
Size Matters: Look at How Montana Compares to Other Places
Montana is the fourth largest state in the United States, only being smaller than Alaska, Texas, and California. At around 145,000 square miles, that makes it larger than a lot of countries in the world. I wanted to find out which ones, but considering the number of sovereign states in the world, I figured limiting it to Europe would be better. So, here are all of the European countries that are smaller than the Treasure State. These countries are all members of the UN, so places like Vatican City are not included.
alternativemissoula.com
Prescribed Burns Could Put Smoke into Western Montana Skies
While we're all enjoying the smoke-free skies after that bout of bad air earlier this month, efforts to prevent future fires could mean some new smoke drifting into the blue. National Forest managers are using this window of warm, dry weather to set off a few additional prescribed burns. Prescribed burns are a tool the Forest Service uses to clear away forest debris such as fallen logs and brush that can complicate fire fighting.
xlcountry.com
The Clever Way This Montana Town Slows Down Speeding Traffic
This idea is genius and should probably be used more by small towns. If you have been to Lakeside, Montana, you might have noticed a well-positioned police vehicle on Highway 93 as you are entering town. This cop car works to slow vehicles down as they enter the town and make them aware of their surroundings.
Montana Governor Gianforte Sending National Guard To Help Florida
Governor Greg Gianforte (Triple G) has announced that help is on the way to Florida from the Montana National Guard, in response to Hurricane Ian. Florida provided Montana critical assistance during the flooding disaster this year, and we’re glad to be able to return the favor in their time of need,
'Highly Aggressive' Grizzly Bear Charges and Bites Car in Montana
Wildlife officials in Montana were forced to euthanize a grizzly bear after it charged a landowner’s vehicle twice in one day. In a press release, the state’s Fish, Wildlife and Parks agency explained that the landowner was driving on a two-track farm road in Bynum late in the afternoon on Wednesday, September 22 when the bear “emerged from a small cattail patch” and charged his vehicle.
Small Montana Earthquake Recorded Along Flathead Lake
It probably wasn't enough to spill your coffee. But residents living around Flathead Lake might have noticed something unusual Monday afternoon. And checking the data, we found the center of a small earthquake in western Lake County. The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the 2.9 magnitude quake just after noon on...
