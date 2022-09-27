Read full article on original website
Related
Fairfield Sun Times
‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Trailer: Will the Duttons Pay the Price for Power? (VIDEO)
Yellowstone is set to return to the Paramount Network for its highly-anticipated fifth season on Sunday, November 13, and the newly released trailer promises some explosive action. The video (watch above) gives fans a sneak peek at what’s ahead for the Duttons, opening with patriarch John (Kevin Costner) being sworn...
Fairfield Sun Times
‘9-1-1: Lone Star’: Neal McDonough, D.B. Woodside & Amanda Schull Join Season 4
The upcoming season of 9-1-1: Lone Star will have three new characters to create conflict and drama, as Neal McDonough, D.B. Woodside, and Amanda Schull are all set to join the Fox series as recurring characters. McDonough made an appearance last season as Sgt. Ty O’Brien, the sergeant who massively...
Fairfield Sun Times
Peacock’s ‘I Love You, You Hate Me’ Doc Explores the Rise & Fall of Barney the Dinosaur (VIDEO)
Peacock has released a trailer and key art for its upcoming docuseries; I Love You, You Hate Me, a two-part documentary that explores the rise and fall of one of the world’s most beloved children’s characters, Barney the Dinosaur. The doc “unpacks how a children’s character who stood...
Fairfield Sun Times
As ‘Y&R’ Prepares to Turn 50, Eric Braeden Says Soaps Are Still Good as Gold
The late Aretha Franklin was one of The Young and the Restless’ biggest fans, which is ironic since Eric Braeden, who has played Victor Newman on the CBS soap opera since 1980, feels that the daytime serial genre hasn’t always gotten the R-E-S-P-E-C-T it deserves!. Y&R debuted on...
RELATED PEOPLE
Fairfield Sun Times
‘Celebrity Wheel of Fortune’ Sneak Peek: Can Kevin McKidd Solve a Puzzle? (VIDEO)
Whoever wins on the October 2 episode of Celebrity Wheel of Fortune, one thing’s for certain, from TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek: contestants Kevin McKidd, Kristen Schaal, and Ron Funches had a lot of fun playing. In the clip, McKidd spins the wheel for a “What Are You...
Fairfield Sun Times
Thora Birch Reveals Why She Didn’t Return for ‘Hocus Pocus 2’
After 30 years of fans clamoring for a sequel, the much-anticipated sequel to Hocus Pocus has arrived, but although there are a few returning faces, Thora Birch, who played child Dani Dennison in the original, wasn’t able to reprise her role. The actress is now opening up about her...
Comments / 0