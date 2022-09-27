What Nebraska volleyball needs to be 'unstoppable'; Hames injury, road trippin'

Read full article on original website
Corn Nation
#3 Nebraska Volleyball vs Rutgers and Maryland Preview
#3 Nebraska (10-1, B1G 2-0) vs Rutgers (7-7, B1G 1-1) When: Friday, September 30 2022, 6:00 pm (CT) #3 Nebraska (10-1, B1G 2-0) vs Maryland (9-5, B1G 0-2) When: Sunday, October 2 2022, Noon (CT) Where: College Park, MD. Video: BTN+. Radio: Husker Radio Network. #3 Nebraska (10-1, B1G 2-0)
North Platte Telegraph
Indiana-Nebraska predictions and random over/unders: Here are our best bets
Back under the lights at Memorial Stadium. The last time resulted in a large media contingent crowding around athletic director Trev Alberts the following day. What's Saturday have in store? Here's how we see the game playing out. How does the Nebraska defense hold up against Indiana’s pass game?
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nebraska AD says coach will see Huskers job as 'diamond in the rough'
Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts is optimistic about how prospective coaches will view the program’s vacant head coaching position. After a Week 2 loss to Georgia Southern, Nebraska fired Scott Frost as the team’s head coach. Nebraska will have an important decision to make over the course of the regular season.
North Platte Telegraph
Sam McKewon's Three Keys for Nebraska vs Indiana
The Two-Minute Drill provides an in-depth breakdown on all the key matchups that will decide a winner in the Huskers' game. Here's what Indiana and Nebraska bring to the showdown. Bill Busch is simplifying Nebraska's defensive scheme and focusing on his teachings, which is the main reason Mickey Joseph chose...
North Platte Telegraph
Trev Alberts talks Nebraska's coaching search and need to develop players
For all of Nebraska’s struggles, there’s one simple word that could quickly turn the tide. “Every single problem we face is solved with one word that has three letters — win,” Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts said Thursday at the Big Red Breakfast. Speaking in front...
Nebraska Basketball: Blaise Keita raising eyebrows since arrival
The Nebraska basketball preseason has officially started and there are all kinds of eyes on Fred Hoiberg’s latest squad. Once again, there are going to be a ton of new arrivals this year, though among that group, Blaise Keita is already standing out as someone who has gotten a ton of praise from his new head coach.
saturdaytradition.com
Marques Buford Jr. reveals locker room's mindset at Nebraska throughout coaching changes
Marques Buford Jr. spoke about what it has been like for the players at Nebraska with having to play for two different head coaches this season. He spoke to Brian Christopherson of 247Sports about it. For Buford, he is keeping his focus forward. Buford has 18 solo tackles, 2 interceptions,...
News Channel Nebraska
Benning prescribes vision for development at Nebraska
NEBRASKA CITY - College football analyst Damon Benning told his Big Red Buzz audience Thursday at Valentino’s Restaurant that a turn-around for Nebraska involves strength and training, communication and discipline. He said former Nebraska coach Mike Riley started out in Lincoln by making the best of the talent on...
North Platte Telegraph
A newcomer stands out at Husker hoops' open practice — and more observations
With new seasons of college basketball brings new faces. At Nebraska, the newcomers on the men's roster outnumber the returners. NU’s returning scholarship players are CJ Wilcher, Derrick Walker, Keisei Tominaga, Wilhelm Breidenbach, Oleg Kojenets and Quaran McPherson, who will miss the season with a knee injury. That leaves five returning contributors, who combined to average 27 of Nebraska’s 73.3 points per game a year ago.
Football World Reacts To Controversial Ex-Nebraska Coach News
Former Nebraska defensive line coach Rick Kaczenski has attracted a lot of attention this week due to his comments about Indiana's football program. Since Nebraska and Indiana will square off this Saturday, Kaczenski decided to take a shot at Hoosiers head coach Tom Allen. "Let’s be honest, Tom Allen, is...
North Platte Telegraph
Amie Just: Four observations from first Husker media marathon of fall
We're almost to the most wonderful time of the year. No, I'm not talking about winter. I'm talking about crossover season when football, volleyball and basketball are all up and running at the same time. Tuesday marked the first media marathon of the fall slate, as women's basketball coach Amy...
saturdaytradition.com
Former Nebraska coach calls Tom Allen a 'clown,' in describing why Huskers cannot lose to Indiana
Former Nebraska coach Rick Kaczenski appeared on the Hail Varsity Radio Show Wednesday and absolutely torched Indiana head coach Tom Allen. It’s worth noting that Kaczenski has not been a part of the Nebraska program since a domestic assault saw him fired in 2015. “Let’s be honest, Tom Allen,...
247Sports
Nebraska makes 2024 in-state offer
As an assistant Mickey Joseph said when he arrived he wanted to recruit Nebraska hard and now as the interim coach for the Huskers he's made the most recent in-state offer, making a verbal tender to Omaha Central offensive lineman Caleb Pyfrom. The 6-foot-5, 300-pound lineman announced the offer on...
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska AD Trev Alberts discusses head coaching search at Big Red Breakfast
Nebraska Athletic Director Trev Alberts has a very important job in front of him – replacing Scott Frost. Thursday morning at the Big Red Breakfast, Alberts explained his process for looking into candidates and reassured the room a long process for finding he next head coach wasn’t going to be in vain.
York News-Times
Just askin': Does Nebraska football have a recruiting issue?
Welcome back to the Lincoln Journal Star’s Just Askin' mailbag. Didn’t compile a mailbag last week, so there’s plenty to catch up on as we head into the remainder of the Big Ten schedule. The premise is straightforward. You ask me some questions, I attempt to answer...
Nebraska Football Recruiting: New competition for Jaidyn Doss
While the Nebraska football team is trying to beat the Indiana Hoosiers on the field on Saturday, it appears that they are now going to have to beat them in recruiting as well. That’s because one of the Huskers best commits for the 2023 class, Jaidyn Doss has an offer from IU.
norfolkneradio.com
Norfolk Catholic grad Ethan Piper to start for Huskers versus Indiana Saturday
The Nebraska football team hosts Indiana on Saturday night at Memorial Stadium and yesterday, coach Mickey Joseph held his weekly press conference. Joseph said Indiana’s offense presents Nebraska’s beleaguered defense with a lot of challenges. "They had 104 snaps versus (Cincinnati) last week," Joseph said. "They're the third-fastest...
saturdaytradition.com
Mark Whipple jokes about reaction to Mickey Joseph's appointment as Nebraska's interim HC
Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple poked fun at interim head coach Mickey Joseph. Joseph took over the role as the interim head coach after Week 2 when Scott Frost was fired by Nebraska after the Georgia Southern loss. Joseph suffered a 35-point loss to Oklahoma in his interim head coaching debut with Nebraska.
North Platte Telegraph
Episode 57 The Showdown: Buy or sell- Husker D will drastically improve
Join Sam McKewon and Amie Just as they dive deep into the Husker sports scene – rationalizing, analyzing, and summarizing as only they can!. Amie Just and Sam McKewon are back, this week discussing whether Nebraska's defense will show marked improvement with a new DC and freshmen players and how much attention should be focused on the head coach search at this point in the season. Plus the dynamic duo look ahead to men's and women's basketball seasons-- How hot is Fred Hoiberg's seat? And with a top women's player out with an injury, what should fans expect after last year's impressive season?
This Is Nebraska's Top-Rated Private School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated private schools throughout the state.
