45 Hidden Gem Restaurants in the Atlantic City and South Jersey Area
Raise your hand if you like to find new and fun places to eat, that are off the beaten path. Here in the Atlantic City area, we're very lucky that we have the Atlantic City Casinos filled with some great restaurants. Often though, especially if you're a local, you like to try some places that are well, local.
Like Father, Like Son: Pair Charged With North Wildwood Burglary
Police in North Wildwood have been trying to identify two men who were caught on surveillance video at 3:30 am on Aug 11 burglarizing a business at 25th and the boardwalk. Officials say one man forced his way into the business's basement and stole $4500 in cash while the second man stood guard outside.
Genius Baristas at Linwood, NJ Coffee Shop Pouring Fall-Flavored Coffee Flights
Have we died and gone to coffee heaven? At least for the fall, we have. Check out this coffee shop in Linwood, Atlantic County pouring up coffee flights. Where is Guy Fieri when you need him?! We can't help but call this idea BRILLIANT!. Flights are so popular in the...
Cape May, NJ, Police Looking for a Champion With Unique Tattoos
The Cape May Police Department is attempting to identify the pictured suspect in reference to a theft. Luckily, as has been the case lately, the surveillance cameras in this establishment are pretty good, and clear pictures have been provided. Not to mention, the suspect has some unique tattoos, which were...
Is Dave & Busters Opening in Atlantic City, NJ?
Is a Dave & Busters opening in Atlantic City? The honest answer is, I don't know for sure. But, here's what I do know. What Do We Know About a Dave & Busters Opening in A.C.?. Wednesday, an Atlantic City company called Boardwalk Development posted on Facebook saying, "NEW CUSTOMER ANNOUNCEMENT: Boardwalk Design & Development has been named the permit manager for the Dave And Busters to the Atlantic City location,#boardwalkdevelopment #permits #daveandbusters #atlanticcity"
Make Your Own Beer From Scratch At This Philadelphia, PA Brewery
Have you ever wanted to create your very own beer? Now, you can! This sounds like a super fun thing to do with your boyfriend, girlfriend, friends, or even family this time of year. 'This nanobrewery called, “My Local Philly Works” , is a local brewery based in Philadelphia that...
Police Need Help: 9 Teens Have Gone Missing in Philadelphia, PA, This Month
Authorities in Philadelphia are asking for your help locating nine teenagers that have gone missing in the month of September. And it's not just this month that the city has seen several youths vanish, nor is it just people in that age group. Every month, the city sees people of...
Hurricane Can’t Stop Jersey Eagles Fan Living in FL. [VIDEO]
Hurricane Ian, be damned. E-A-G-L-E-S! It's football season and the Eagles are 3-0...Ahhhhh. If you need any more proof that Eagles fans are a breed apart, take a look at the viral video posted by dedicated Birds fan Gabe Ferraro, a transplanted New Jersey guy living in Cape Coral, Florida as he steadied himself against gusting winds and pelting rain on Wednesday to fly the Eagles flag in front of his home.
Philadelphia Man Admits Role in Salem County, NJ, Armed Bank Robbery
A man from Philadelphia has admitted serving as a get-away driver for two Pennsylvania men who robbed a bank in Carneys Point during the summer of 2018. 43-year-old Kenneth S. Thompson pleaded guilty in Camden federal court on Tuesday to an indictment charging him with bank robbery. U.S. Attorney Philip...
Middle Twp., NJ, Begins to Act Following Deadly H2oi Car Rally in Wildwood
One municipality in Cape May County is beginning to take action following a deadly, unsanctioned car rally this past weekend. Officials in Middle Township say they are already participating in a multi-agency investigation and are, "exploring possible ordinances like those enacted by Ocean City, Md., following similar gatherings." Mayor Tim...
Man Charged in Wildwood, NJ, H2Oi Car Rally Golf Cart Crash that Critically Injured Dad of 4
Authorities have arrested a man in connection to an accident involving a golf cart that injured a father of four during the unsanctioned H2Oi car rally last weekend in Wildwood. 22-year-old Eryk R. Wnek of Linden, Union County, has been charged with second-degree aggravated assault and third-degree assault by auto.
Identities of 2 Killed During H20i Car Rally in Wildwood, NJ, Released
The identities of two people killed during an unsanctioned car rally in Wildwood this weekend have been released. The Cape May County Prosecutor's Office says 37-year-old Gerald J. White of Pittsburgh, PA, was driving an Infinity when he crashed into a Honda Civic and then two pedestrians near Burk and Atlantic Avenues in Wildwood around 9:30 Saturday night.
Residents Report Unexplained Shaking Around Galloway, Egg Harbor Twps., NJ
Several people in the eastern portion of Atlantic County reported feeling the ground shake Tuesday afternoon. The event happened just after 1 PM based on posts on social media posts. Officially, no earthquakes were reported by the U.S. Geological Survey. In fact, the nearest earthquake today was earlier this morning...
Pemberton, NJ, Woman to Get Minimal Jail Time After Pleading Guilty in Deadly DWI Crash
A woman from Pemberton Township will serve less than a decade behind bars in connection to a deadly DWI crash late last year that claimed the life of a teenager. Under an agreement with the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office, 55-year-old Wanda Sprague pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree aggravated manslaughter in exchange for eight years in state prison.
Wildwood, NJ Mayor to Car Rally Posse: We’ve Got You on Camera
Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron says the city has surveillance video of the cars involved in the pop-up rally that brought chaos to town and turned deadly Saturday night. Byron admits that the city was outmanned on Saturday when hundreds of cars converged on the town to take part in the unsanctioned H2Oi rally, but he insists the town has a surprise for those involved.
Coming Soon: Freedom From Cash On NJ’s Atlantic City Expressway
As every New Jersey resident is fully aware, anything having to do with road construction or various highway projects can take upwards of what feels like an eternity before they're complete. It seems like we've been hearing about this particular project for a while now. It's been announced several times...
More New Jersey Towns Move to Ban ATVs and Dirt Bikes
A growing number of New Jersey towns are cracking down on or outright banning ATVs and dirt bikes. Paterson is the latest, joining Jersey City, Trenton and Atlantic City with restrictive actions. Mayor Andre Sayegh is announcing the ban of "ATVs, dirt bikes, minibikes and snowmobiles" on all public property...
Popular Stafford Twp, NJ Take Out Place Decides to Close
The truth is, I never ate at Cluck' n Crabs, a family-owned take-out eatery in the Mill Creek Plaza, just off of Rt. 72 in the Manahawkin neighborhood of Beach Haven West. I did write about them once, though, in an article about places with good take-out food in South Jersey.
Vehicle Found in Vineland, Cape May Court House Man Missing
Authorities found his car, but a Cape May Court House man is missing. New Jersey State Police say they are trying to locate Roy Osmundsen, 54, of Cape May Court House. State Police say Osmundsen was last seen Tuesday, September 27, just before 10 pm, walking away from his vehicle on State Highway 55, south of milepost 35 in Vineland.
What Needs to be Said About the Deadly H20i Car Rally in Wildwood, NJ
I found myself, ironically, driving around Sunday night thinking about the events that unfolded in Wildwood this weekend and instead of getting angrier and angrier, I decided to put pen to paper here. If you were part of the problem in and around Wildwood this weekend, what the F is...
