Atlantic City, NJ

Rock 104.1

Is Dave & Busters Opening in Atlantic City, NJ?

Is a Dave & Busters opening in Atlantic City? The honest answer is, I don't know for sure. But, here's what I do know. What Do We Know About a Dave & Busters Opening in A.C.?. Wednesday, an Atlantic City company called Boardwalk Development posted on Facebook saying, "NEW CUSTOMER ANNOUNCEMENT: Boardwalk Design & Development has been named the permit manager for the Dave And Busters to the Atlantic City location,#boardwalkdevelopment #permits #daveandbusters #atlanticcity"
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Rock 104.1

Hurricane Can’t Stop Jersey Eagles Fan Living in FL. [VIDEO]

Hurricane Ian, be damned. E-A-G-L-E-S! It's football season and the Eagles are 3-0...Ahhhhh. If you need any more proof that Eagles fans are a breed apart, take a look at the viral video posted by dedicated Birds fan Gabe Ferraro, a transplanted New Jersey guy living in Cape Coral, Florida as he steadied himself against gusting winds and pelting rain on Wednesday to fly the Eagles flag in front of his home.
CAPE CORAL, FL
Rock 104.1

Identities of 2 Killed During H20i Car Rally in Wildwood, NJ, Released

The identities of two people killed during an unsanctioned car rally in Wildwood this weekend have been released. The Cape May County Prosecutor's Office says 37-year-old Gerald J. White of Pittsburgh, PA, was driving an Infinity when he crashed into a Honda Civic and then two pedestrians near Burk and Atlantic Avenues in Wildwood around 9:30 Saturday night.
WILDWOOD, NJ
Rock 104.1

Pemberton, NJ, Woman to Get Minimal Jail Time After Pleading Guilty in Deadly DWI Crash

A woman from Pemberton Township will serve less than a decade behind bars in connection to a deadly DWI crash late last year that claimed the life of a teenager. Under an agreement with the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office, 55-year-old Wanda Sprague pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree aggravated manslaughter in exchange for eight years in state prison.
PEMBERTON, NJ
Rock 104.1

Wildwood, NJ Mayor to Car Rally Posse: We’ve Got You on Camera

Wildwood Mayor Pete Byron says the city has surveillance video of the cars involved in the pop-up rally that brought chaos to town and turned deadly Saturday night. Byron admits that the city was outmanned on Saturday when hundreds of cars converged on the town to take part in the unsanctioned H2Oi rally, but he insists the town has a surprise for those involved.
WILDWOOD, NJ
Rock 104.1

More New Jersey Towns Move to Ban ATVs and Dirt Bikes

A growing number of New Jersey towns are cracking down on or outright banning ATVs and dirt bikes. Paterson is the latest, joining Jersey City, Trenton and Atlantic City with restrictive actions. Mayor Andre Sayegh is announcing the ban of "ATVs, dirt bikes, minibikes and snowmobiles" on all public property...
PATERSON, NJ
Rock 104.1

Vehicle Found in Vineland, Cape May Court House Man Missing

Authorities found his car, but a Cape May Court House man is missing. New Jersey State Police say they are trying to locate Roy Osmundsen, 54, of Cape May Court House. State Police say Osmundsen was last seen Tuesday, September 27, just before 10 pm, walking away from his vehicle on State Highway 55, south of milepost 35 in Vineland.
VINELAND, NJ
Rock 104.1

Rock 104.1

