ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Shakira Will Have To Stand Trial In Spain On Tax Fraud Charges

By Paige Skinner
BuzzFeed News
BuzzFeed News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IQPar_0iCZum5m00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gpwbA_0iCZum5m00

Shakira in Cannes, France, earlier this year.

Vianney Le Caer / AP

Shakira is set to go to trial on charges of tax fraud after a Spanish judge approved the proceedings on Tuesday, according to the Associated Press .

Prosecutors in Spain accused Shakira of not paying $13.9 million in income tax on money earned between 2012 and 2014. If she is found guilty of tax evasion, she could face up to eight years in prison and have to pay a fine of $23.5 million. In July, Shakira rejected a settlement offer with the prosecutor's office to close the case and avoid a trial.

Shakira's reps did not immediately respond to a request for comment, but in July, they told the AP that she “has always cooperated and abided by the law, demonstrating impeccable conduct as an individual and a taxpayer.”

The case centers on where Shakira lived from 2012 to 2014. According to the AP, prosecutors said that even though her official country of residence was the Bahamas, she spent enough time in Spain to owe taxes there.

The date for the trial has not been set.

The Colombian pop star began dating Spanish soccer player Gerard Piqué in 2010, but the two announced their separation in June 2022.

“We regret to confirm that we are separating,” the two said in a statement at the time. “For the well-being of our children, who are our highest priority, we ask that you respect our privacy. Thank you for your understanding.”

Shakira and Piqué lived together in Barcelona and have two children, Sasha and Milan.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Fortunes reverse for ex-judge and Brazil president he jailed

CURITIBA, Brazil (AP) — When federal judge Sergio Moro resigned to enter politics, many in Brazil believed the anti-corruption crusader who jailed a popular former president could someday occupy the nation’s most powerful office. But on the eve of Brazil’s general election Sunday, the once-revered magistrate was fighting what polls showed was a losing battle for a Senate seat. And the leftist leader he jailed, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, wasn’t just walking free — he was expected to waltz back into the presidential palace. Their reversal of fortunes underscores Brazilians’ shifting priorities since Moro oversaw a massive graft investigation from Curitiba, the capital of the country’s southern Parana state. Moro and President Jair Bolsonaro insistently point to da Silva’s jail time. But voters are more focused on bread-and-butter worries — jobs, income, inflation — after eight years of recession or rickety growth, said Bruno Brandão, executive director of anti-corruption organization Transparency International in Brazil. “In 2018, corruption was without a doubt the most important issue in the electoral process,” said Brandão. “Today, the issue doesn’t have the same prominence among voters’ concerns.”
AMERICAS
WATE

Venezuela releases 7 jailed Americans, including former Knoxville Marine

Venezuela on Saturday freed seven Americans, including a former marine from Knoxville, imprisoned in the South American country in exchange for the release of two nephews of President Nicholas Maduro's wife who had been jailed for years by the United States on drug smuggling convictions, a senior U.S. official said.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shakira
Person
Gerard Piqué
BuzzFeed News

BuzzFeed News

16K+
Followers
1K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

We cover what you care about, break big stories that hold major institutions accountable for their actions, and expose injustices that change people's lives.

 https://www.buzzfeednews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy