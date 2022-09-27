Read full article on original website
Breaking: Shooting At Hudson Valley, New York Football Game
Gunfire rang out at the Newburgh-Warwick football game. On youth night. Multiple people are reportedly injured. On Friday, Sept. 30, fans heard gunshots near end of a varsity football game between Newburgh and Warwick at Newburgh Free Academy. Shooting During Newburgh, Warwick Football Game. A witness at the scene tells...
5-Year-Old Shot Riding Bike In Hudson Valley, New York Man Killed
Two people were shot in the Hudson Valley, including a 5-year-old child. Police are trying to piece together what happened. On Thursday, Sept. 29, at approximately 7:07 p.m., City of Newburgh officers on patrol heard gunfire in the area of Washington Street and Clark Street in the City of Newburgh.
New York Teens Accused of Kidnapping Many People in Hudson Valley
Two New York teens are accused of coming to the Hudson Valley to kidnap, rob and more. On Wednesday, September 28, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Damian Williams, announced that two teens from the Bronx were arrested in connection with a series of recent carjackings and kidnappings in the Bronx and Yonkers, New York.
New York Security Guard Brutally Killed Hudson Valley Classmate
A Hudson Valley man was sentenced for the brutal slaying of his friend. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a Westchester County resident was sentenced for killing a man in Mount Vernon in 2019. Westchester County, New York Man Sentenced for Fatal Stabbing. On Thursday, Sept. 29,...
PD: Hudson Valley, New York Man Paid For Pizza, Drinks With Fake Money
A Hudson Valley man was arrested following a month-long investigation into fake money found at a popular pizzeria. On Wednesday, the Saugerties Police Department announced an arrest into alleged fake money that was used in Ulster County in August. Counterfeit Money Used At Saugerties, New York Pizzeria. On August 20,...
Popular Barn Weddings In the Hudson Valley Frustrating Nearby Residents
If you haven't been to a wedding in a long time you might know this, but the days of weddings being inside a traditional wedding hall have been left behind with many couples moving their receptions to more of an outdoor setting. The outdoor setting has led to numerous problems in parts of the Hudson Valley.
SO: Man Wanted For New York Shooting Arrested After Wild Chase in Hudson Valley
A man wanted for a shooting in New York City was arrested after a very dangerous chase on one of the most dangerous roads in the Hudson Valley. On Wednesday the Putnam County Sheriff's Office reported on a wild chase from New York City to Putnam County. Wanted New York...
Young Hudson Valley Father Killed In Crash, 3 Teens Injured
A Hudson Valley father was killed just days from his birthday. Three teens are injured, two seriously. On Wednesday the Putnam County Sheriff's Office confirmed an investigation into a fatal motor vehicle accident in the Town of Putnam Valley, New York. Fatal Accident in Putnam Valley, New York. On Tuesday,...
Poughkeepsie, NY Makes Top 10 List For ‘Most Neighborly Cities’ in 2022
The Hudson Valley is filled with towns that feel like they were ripped out of a magazine. But which one is the most neighborly?. We've seen lists of some of the rudest, most dangerous, and weirdly named towns across the mid-Hudson Region. Finally, we've got a list with a positive twist.
‘Simply Staggering’ Amount of Drugs Sold in Hudson Valley, 36 Charged
A Hudson Valley teacher is among 36 charged in "Operation Final Blow." The "dismantled a widespread criminal organization" sold a "staggering" amount of drugs. On Wednesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler, Orange County Sheriff Carl E. DuBois, Pike County District Attorney Raymond Tonkin and City of Port Jervis Police Chief William Worden joined other officials in announcing arrests stemming from a Tri-State narcotics enforcement action centered in western Orange County, New York, Pike County, Pennsylvania, and Vernon, New Jersey.
WATCH! Black Bear Trapped in SUV in Ulster County! How’d He Escape?
The American black bear is a beautiful animal that you could encounter while hiking the woods of New York State from April until they go into hibernation around October. You probably have a better chance of spotting a black bear in your yard or a local dumpster but have you ever seen a bear in a car?
Early Morning Fire Destroy Restaurant in New Paltz New York
The fire has caused traffic delays and redirection in parts of the Village of New Paltz. The New Paltz police department reported the closure of part of North Front Street while the investigation and fire clean-up continue. Neighboring businesses were affected but are also grateful for the quick response from...
What the Woolly Bears are Predicting for Winter in New York
It's my favorite time of the year... the oppressive heat is fading, apple cider donuts are on store shelves, and the black and brown Woolly Bear caterpillars are back with their winter weather predictions. Woolly Bear Caterpillars in New York. Much like Punxsutawney Phil predicts how soon we'll escape winter...
Large Moose Spotted on The Loose in Dutchess County
If you thought you saw a moose this week in Dutchess County, you weren't seeing things. Numerous reports have come in this week about a moose trekking across Southern Dutchess. Are There Moose in The Hudson Valley?. Now you may be asking yourself "We have moose here in the Hudson...
The First Trunk-or-Treat of the Year in Newburgh, NY
Why wait until October 31st to start dressing up and grabbing candy? One of the first trunk-or-treat events of the year has been announced in Newburgh, NY... more than a week before Halloween. Trunk or Treat in the Hudson Valley, NY. Trunk-or-treat events have become a massively popular option in...
Quaint Ulster County, NY Town Known for Beautiful Rose Murals
This beautiful town has so much to offer. From delicious local restaurants to cozy, mom and pop shops that feel like a small town feel, it's like something out of a Hallmark movie. Upon visiting this quaint town, I enjoyed the simplicity of its surroundings. I went for a bike...
Hudson Valley Man ‘Threaten To Kill’ Man With Knuckle Knife
A Hudson Valley man was released after he was arrested for allegedly threatening to kill a man with a metal knuckle knife. On Wednesday, the Village of Liberty Police Department announced a Sullivan County, New York man was arrested for allegedly threatening another man with a knife. Sullivan County, New...
The 8 Best Apple Pies In Dutchess County, NY
It's time to eat all the fall desserts. Recently, the Hudson Valley loudly and definitively answered the question about the best apple cider donut in the area. Now, the discussion has turned to pies. "Where can I get the best apple pie in the area?", asked a Fishkill, NY resident...
Very Helpful ‘Paw Pantry’ Pet Food Bank Available for Residents
It's a great resource for pet owners in the Orange County area. Times are very tough right now and it's a struggle for people to buy their own food let alone food for their animals. Even though it shouldn't be, it can be embarrassing to ask for help. However, the Hudson Valley has great services and programs to help everyone out. I was on Facebook the other day and came across a great service that provides aid and helps out pet owners.
Dutchess County Zoo Open Late Tonight for Animals After Hours
Did you even know that there is a zoo in Dutchess County? Believe it or not, I didn’t know until a few years ago and I’ve lived here in the Hudson Valley my whole life. And in Dutchess County since 1995. Now that you know, you might want to take a visit to see all the cool animals, and tonight might be just the right time to do that.
