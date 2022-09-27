ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, NY

Breaking: Shooting At Hudson Valley, New York Football Game

Gunfire rang out at the Newburgh-Warwick football game. On youth night. Multiple people are reportedly injured. On Friday, Sept. 30, fans heard gunshots near end of a varsity football game between Newburgh and Warwick at Newburgh Free Academy. Shooting During Newburgh, Warwick Football Game. A witness at the scene tells...
‘Simply Staggering’ Amount of Drugs Sold in Hudson Valley, 36 Charged

A Hudson Valley teacher is among 36 charged in "Operation Final Blow." The "dismantled a widespread criminal organization" sold a "staggering" amount of drugs. On Wednesday, Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler, Orange County Sheriff Carl E. DuBois, Pike County District Attorney Raymond Tonkin and City of Port Jervis Police Chief William Worden joined other officials in announcing arrests stemming from a Tri-State narcotics enforcement action centered in western Orange County, New York, Pike County, Pennsylvania, and Vernon, New Jersey.
Early Morning Fire Destroy Restaurant in New Paltz New York

The fire has caused traffic delays and redirection in parts of the Village of New Paltz. The New Paltz police department reported the closure of part of North Front Street while the investigation and fire clean-up continue. Neighboring businesses were affected but are also grateful for the quick response from...
What the Woolly Bears are Predicting for Winter in New York

It's my favorite time of the year... the oppressive heat is fading, apple cider donuts are on store shelves, and the black and brown Woolly Bear caterpillars are back with their winter weather predictions. Woolly Bear Caterpillars in New York. Much like Punxsutawney Phil predicts how soon we'll escape winter...
The First Trunk-or-Treat of the Year in Newburgh, NY

Why wait until October 31st to start dressing up and grabbing candy? One of the first trunk-or-treat events of the year has been announced in Newburgh, NY... more than a week before Halloween. Trunk or Treat in the Hudson Valley, NY. Trunk-or-treat events have become a massively popular option in...
Very Helpful ‘Paw Pantry’ Pet Food Bank Available for Residents

It's a great resource for pet owners in the Orange County area. Times are very tough right now and it's a struggle for people to buy their own food let alone food for their animals. Even though it shouldn't be, it can be embarrassing to ask for help. However, the Hudson Valley has great services and programs to help everyone out. I was on Facebook the other day and came across a great service that provides aid and helps out pet owners.
Dutchess County Zoo Open Late Tonight for Animals After Hours

Did you even know that there is a zoo in Dutchess County? Believe it or not, I didn’t know until a few years ago and I’ve lived here in the Hudson Valley my whole life. And in Dutchess County since 1995. Now that you know, you might want to take a visit to see all the cool animals, and tonight might be just the right time to do that.
