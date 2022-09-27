ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central Point, OR

KDRV

Two fires burning in the hills above Ashland

Ashland - Two fires are burning on Glenview Drive just down the road from Lithia Park. Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest District, Ashland Fire, and Jackson County Fire District 5 are engaging in an aggressive initial attack. According to ODF both fires are now wet-lined and are estimated to be...
ASHLAND, OR
Klamath Falls News

BLM reduces emergency fire closures for the Van Meter Fire

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. -The emergency closure area for the Van Meter Fire has been reduced this week to the fire perimeter. Members of the public may not enter closed areas, and all uses—including hiking, hunting, and dispersed camping—are prohibited. There has been not fire growth over the last...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KDRV

Largest electric car dealership in Southern Oregon goes solar powered

ASHLAND, Ore. - Ashland's T C Chevrolet, the largest electric vehicle dealer in Southern Oregon, is going solar with five newly installed solar trackers. This makes the business the first solar powered auto dealership in the region. Owner of T C Chevy, Derek Deboer, says they have embraced electric vehicle...
ASHLAND, OR
Central Point, OR
kezi.com

Firefighters contain 50-acre wildfire in Douglas County

SUTHERLIN, Ore. -- Firefighters are mopping up a sizable woodland fire after containing its spread on Thursday, the Douglas Forest Protective Association reported. The DFPA says firefighters responded to a fire about 16 miles west of Sutherlin at 1:30 p.m. on September 28. Fire officials said the fire, which mostly burned logging debris, was burning between 40 and 50 acres of privately owned land. The DFPA says their crews, as well as crews from the Coos Forest Protective Association and local fire districts, quickly responded with several fire engines and three helicopters.
SUTHERLIN, OR
KDRV

Medford police: arrest made after suspect opened fire on man after an argument

MEDFORD, Ore. - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a Medford shooting on Thursday the 22nd that sent a man to the hospital. On Thursday the 29th, Medford Police Detectives located and arrested 22-year-old Spencer James Bliss in connection with the shooting in the area of Almond Street and E. 9th St. Bliss was lodged at the Jackson County Jail for Assault I, Attempted Murder, and Recklessly Endangering.
MEDFORD, OR
roguevalleymagazine.com

Rogue Valley News, Thursday 9/29 – Structure Fire in Illinois Valley, Jacksonville and Applegate Area Phone Service Under State Investigation

The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. 9/28/2022 12:42:09; Structure Fire; 91xx HOLLAND LOOP RD, Cave Junction; ROBINSON CORNER RD / CAVES HWY. Illinois Valley Fire District, Rural Metro Fire,...
JACKSONVILLE, OR
KDRV

FireWatch: UPDATE: fire at Medford RV lot is third in the past year

MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford's Fire Department says a morning fire is the third on the same property in the past year. Before 4:00am, police and fire crews responded to a reported recreational vehicle (RV) fire near downtown Medford at a vehicle storage lot behind 1021 North Central Avenue, near Central Avenue and Court Street.
MEDFORD, OR
KDRV

FireWatch: Siskiyou County wildfire causes new evacuation order

SIS-5224-B NORTH OF Big Rock Road, US Route 97. The following zones have been downgraded to an EVACUATION WARNING:. The following zones are status normal and residents may return home:. SIS-5117-B SIS-5120. For a map of the above mentioned zones, click the following link:. SISKIYOU COUNTY, Cal. -- A wildfire...
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
kptv.com

22-year-old man arrested in connection with downtown Medford shooting

MEDFORD Ore. (KPTV) - Medford police arrested a 22-year-old man on Thursday in connection with a Sept. 22 shooting that left a man with critical injuries, according to the Medford Police Department. Shortly before 10 p.m. on Sept. 22, police responded to downtown Medford following reports of gunshots. Police said...
MEDFORD, OR
mybasin.com

BLM Klamath Falls Field Office Campgrounds Entering the Off-Season

LAKEVIEW, Ore. — While the Bureau of Land Management’s (BLMs) Gerber Recreation Area remains open year-round, the area will be entering off-season starting Oct. 14, 2022. During the off-season, no amenities are provided, such as drinking water, trash collection, and there will be no camp host on duty; however, camping is FREE. The gates to Horse Camp will be closed on Nov. 1, 2022.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
KDRV

Three counties' leaders propose collaboration to manage Klamath Watershed

KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore., MODOC COUNTY, Cal. & SISKIYOU COUNTY, Cal. -- Three counties across state lines are proposing that their counties and other stakeholders in the Klamath Watershed form a new alliance to address the broad needs of its limited water supply. It also wants to coordinate watershed projects' funding that it calls a "piecemeal approach (that) does not require results or require any accountability."
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
KTVL

Officers in Klamath, Jackson Counties lose licenses over moral fitness

Southern Oregon — Nine officers of the law across Oregon have recently had their licenses revoked, including two in Southern Oregon. In accordance with state law and Oregon Administrative Rules, all public safety officials must meet moral fitness standards for certification. The officer in Klamath County, Benjamin Scheen, was...
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
KDRV

Jacksonville, Applegate area phone service under State investigation

JACKSONVILLE, Ore. -- Telephone service in Jacksonville is central to an Oregon utility investigation into Lumen, or CenturyLink, and its rates. Today the Oregon Public Utility Commission (PUC) said though it recently approved a limited extension of Lumen's current price plan for up to nine months, the extension coincides with a PUC investigation into service quality issues reported by customers in Jacksonville and surrounding areas.
JACKSONVILLE, OR
KDRV

Police seeing "swatting" increases across the country

MEDFORD, Ore. - There's a trend sweeping across the country right now that has schools and parents on edge. It's called "swatting". It happens when people call and make false reports to law enforcement. It happened at South Medford High School on September 16th. Lt. Mark Cromwell of the Medford...

