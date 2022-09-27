Read full article on original website
KDRV
Two fires burning in the hills above Ashland
Ashland - Two fires are burning on Glenview Drive just down the road from Lithia Park. Oregon Department of Forestry Southwest District, Ashland Fire, and Jackson County Fire District 5 are engaging in an aggressive initial attack. According to ODF both fires are now wet-lined and are estimated to be...
Klamath Falls News
BLM reduces emergency fire closures for the Van Meter Fire
KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. -The emergency closure area for the Van Meter Fire has been reduced this week to the fire perimeter. Members of the public may not enter closed areas, and all uses—including hiking, hunting, and dispersed camping—are prohibited. There has been not fire growth over the last...
KTVL
Vehicles burn in Medford scrap yard, neighbor says sixth fire in three years
Medford, Ore. — Multiple engines from both Medford Fire and Fire District 3 responded to a fire near the intersection of Court Street and Central Avenue in Medford around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning, Sept. 28. According to Medford Fire, four to six recreational vehicles parked in the yard were...
KDRV
Largest electric car dealership in Southern Oregon goes solar powered
ASHLAND, Ore. - Ashland's T C Chevrolet, the largest electric vehicle dealer in Southern Oregon, is going solar with five newly installed solar trackers. This makes the business the first solar powered auto dealership in the region. Owner of T C Chevy, Derek Deboer, says they have embraced electric vehicle...
kezi.com
Firefighters contain 50-acre wildfire in Douglas County
SUTHERLIN, Ore. -- Firefighters are mopping up a sizable woodland fire after containing its spread on Thursday, the Douglas Forest Protective Association reported. The DFPA says firefighters responded to a fire about 16 miles west of Sutherlin at 1:30 p.m. on September 28. Fire officials said the fire, which mostly burned logging debris, was burning between 40 and 50 acres of privately owned land. The DFPA says their crews, as well as crews from the Coos Forest Protective Association and local fire districts, quickly responded with several fire engines and three helicopters.
KDRV
Medford police: arrest made after suspect opened fire on man after an argument
MEDFORD, Ore. - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a Medford shooting on Thursday the 22nd that sent a man to the hospital. On Thursday the 29th, Medford Police Detectives located and arrested 22-year-old Spencer James Bliss in connection with the shooting in the area of Almond Street and E. 9th St. Bliss was lodged at the Jackson County Jail for Assault I, Attempted Murder, and Recklessly Endangering.
roguevalleymagazine.com
Rogue Valley News, Thursday 9/29 – Structure Fire in Illinois Valley, Jacksonville and Applegate Area Phone Service Under State Investigation
The latest news stories of interest in the Rogue Valley and around the state of Oregon from the digital home of Southern Oregon, Wynne Broadcasting’s RogueValleyMagazine.com. 9/28/2022 12:42:09; Structure Fire; 91xx HOLLAND LOOP RD, Cave Junction; ROBINSON CORNER RD / CAVES HWY. Illinois Valley Fire District, Rural Metro Fire,...
Oregon journalist arrested while reporting on homeless sweep sues Medford and its police department
A journalist with Oregon Public Broadcasting has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against the city of Medford, Medford police and Jackson County, alleging her Sept. 22, 2020, arrest in a city park prevented her from doing her job to cover a police sweep of a homeless camp. April Ehrlich...
KDRV
FireWatch: UPDATE: fire at Medford RV lot is third in the past year
MEDFORD, Ore. -- Medford's Fire Department says a morning fire is the third on the same property in the past year. Before 4:00am, police and fire crews responded to a reported recreational vehicle (RV) fire near downtown Medford at a vehicle storage lot behind 1021 North Central Avenue, near Central Avenue and Court Street.
KDRV
FireWatch: Siskiyou County wildfire causes new evacuation order
SIS-5224-B NORTH OF Big Rock Road, US Route 97. The following zones have been downgraded to an EVACUATION WARNING:. The following zones are status normal and residents may return home:. SIS-5117-B SIS-5120. For a map of the above mentioned zones, click the following link:. SISKIYOU COUNTY, Cal. -- A wildfire...
KDRV
Trying to save lives: Yreka CHP issuing more seat belt tickets & warnings to reduce fatal crashes
YREKA, Calif.-- Putting on a seat belt, it’s one of the simplest things that a driver can do that could potentially save their life, but each and every day thousands of people across the United States decide not to do it. "Your chances of passing away in a car...
kptv.com
22-year-old man arrested in connection with downtown Medford shooting
MEDFORD Ore. (KPTV) - Medford police arrested a 22-year-old man on Thursday in connection with a Sept. 22 shooting that left a man with critical injuries, according to the Medford Police Department. Shortly before 10 p.m. on Sept. 22, police responded to downtown Medford following reports of gunshots. Police said...
KDRV
NewsWatch 12's 32nd Annual Coats for Kids Campaign begins Saturday
MEDFORD, Ore-- For the 32nd year in a row, NewsWatch 12’s annual Coats for Kids campaign is coming back. The campaign is the longest running community service project in our station’s history which connects children in need with winter coats donated by members of the community. The campaign...
mybasin.com
BLM Klamath Falls Field Office Campgrounds Entering the Off-Season
LAKEVIEW, Ore. — While the Bureau of Land Management’s (BLMs) Gerber Recreation Area remains open year-round, the area will be entering off-season starting Oct. 14, 2022. During the off-season, no amenities are provided, such as drinking water, trash collection, and there will be no camp host on duty; however, camping is FREE. The gates to Horse Camp will be closed on Nov. 1, 2022.
KDRV
Three counties' leaders propose collaboration to manage Klamath Watershed
KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore., MODOC COUNTY, Cal. & SISKIYOU COUNTY, Cal. -- Three counties across state lines are proposing that their counties and other stakeholders in the Klamath Watershed form a new alliance to address the broad needs of its limited water supply. It also wants to coordinate watershed projects' funding that it calls a "piecemeal approach (that) does not require results or require any accountability."
KTVL
Officers in Klamath, Jackson Counties lose licenses over moral fitness
Southern Oregon — Nine officers of the law across Oregon have recently had their licenses revoked, including two in Southern Oregon. In accordance with state law and Oregon Administrative Rules, all public safety officials must meet moral fitness standards for certification. The officer in Klamath County, Benjamin Scheen, was...
klcc.org
Journalist April Ehrlich sues Medford and Jackson County officials over 2020 arrest
Note: This story has been updated to include an official response from the City of Medford. In a twist from earlier developments an Oregon Public Broadcasting reporter is back in court, but now as the plaintiff, and the City of Medford as the defendant. A legal complaint filed on Sept....
KDRV
Jacksonville, Applegate area phone service under State investigation
JACKSONVILLE, Ore. -- Telephone service in Jacksonville is central to an Oregon utility investigation into Lumen, or CenturyLink, and its rates. Today the Oregon Public Utility Commission (PUC) said though it recently approved a limited extension of Lumen's current price plan for up to nine months, the extension coincides with a PUC investigation into service quality issues reported by customers in Jacksonville and surrounding areas.
KDRV
Police seeing "swatting" increases across the country
MEDFORD, Ore. - There's a trend sweeping across the country right now that has schools and parents on edge. It's called "swatting". It happens when people call and make false reports to law enforcement. It happened at South Medford High School on September 16th. Lt. Mark Cromwell of the Medford...
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE] Oregon Law Enforcement Seeks Humboldt County Couple After 13 Starving Dogs, Dead Horse and Rabbit Found
The Josephine County Sheriff’s Department is seeking a former Humboldt County couple–Joseph Larue and Dannielle Brown--after they located multiple abused animals at their business in Grants Pass and, later, at their home in Selma, Oregon. Both Larue and Brown have lived at multiple locations in Humboldt County. On...
