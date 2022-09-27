ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Herschel Walker Campaign ‘Captains’ Include Accused Capitol Rioter And Fake GOP Elector

By Zack Linly
WOLB 1010AM
WOLB 1010AM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TR1Hm_0iCZrAi500

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o6g8z_0iCZrAi500

Republican Senate candidate for Georgia, Herschel Walker speaks at a campaign event on September 9, 2022, in Gwinnett, Georgia.  | Source: Megan Varner / Getty

S ince the start of his campaign, Republican congressional candidate Herschel Walker has accused his opponent, Georgia Sen. Raphael Warnock , of being anti-cop and soft on crime. Walker is apparently so pro-po-po that he can’t seem to stop pretending he used to be a cop and he has charged repeatedly that his opponent in the Senate race is the antithesis of all things “back the blue.”

So, perhaps Walker would like to explain why a listed member of his campaign and her husband have been arrested for allegedly participating in the Jan. 6 Mayo-Millage White-Kanda terrorist attack at the U.S. Capitol, during which numerous Capitol police officers were brutally attacked by lawless MAGA minions whose crimes the GOP has been decidedly soft on.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution , Walker’s campaign recently listed Mandy Robinson-Hand, a GOP chairwoman who was arrested along with her husband, Charles Hand III, about 14 months after the World War White People rebellion aimed at overturning the legal election that ousted the former commander-in-white-male-grief Donald Trump. The Hands are scheduled for a status conference in federal court in Washington next month.

Not only does Walker’s campaign list the MAGA Natasha who, along with her MAGA Boris, was arrested for allegedly being involved in the Caucasi-D-Day Coup, but it also lists another Trump-worshiping stooge who might face charges for conspiring to overturn a demonstrably legal election.

From AJC:

The webpage that listed the grassroots county captains was deactivated late Monday and routed to a campaign fundraising site.

Among the other “captains” on the list is Kay Godwin, a Pierce County activist who was among the fake GOP electors who were part of a plot to overturn the 2020 election in Georgia. She and others on the phony slate could face criminal charges linked to an ongoing Fulton County investigation.

Walker, who is challenging U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, has promoted phony conspiracy theories about election fraud in the months after the former president was defeated and called on Trump to “get to the bottom of who stole this election” as the rioters rushed the Capitol.

And just in case you’re thinking: “Well, we don’t know if the Hands are guilty right? How can you call Walker a hypocrite when we don’t even know if he really has coup-conspiring MAGA thugs on the payroll? Well, it turns out there’s photos and video footage, fam.

More from AJC:

There is little doubt that the Hands were inside the U.S. Capitol during the riot. They were arrested after the FBI received tips about their attendance that were backed up by surveillance footage, documentary film clips and location data from their mobile phones.

The Hands face four misdemeanor charges, none involving accusations of violence or property damage. An appeal in their names on a Christian fundraising site described the couple as “targets of the left.”

“They did, and still do, believe that the 2020 presidential election was tampered with and the results are fraudulent,” read the fundraising pitch, which was apparently written by Hand’s father.

Court filings indicate the couple are engaged in discussions with the Justice Department on a possible plea deal, but the documents include few details.

To make matters worse, MAGA Mandy reportedly spent four months in prison on a five-year sentence for opioid drug charges from 2009 in Taylor County, according to court records.

No wonder Walker has been dodging debates against his opponent. Imagine him calling Warnock a cop-hater and crime-lover on the debate stage, and Warnock hits back by pointing out that Walker’s campaign squad could inspire a new reboot of The Wire that takes place in Georgia. (Please don’t get any ideas, Hollywood.)

SEE ALSO:

Herschel Walker Wants To Save White Children From Raphael Warnock’s ‘Wokeness’

Herschel Walker Wanted A ‘Cheat Sheet’ Of Debate Questions Against Warnock


The post Herschel Walker Campaign ‘Captains’ Include Accused Capitol Rioter And Fake GOP Elector appeared first on NewsOne .

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Herschel Walker sparks outrage by calling inflation a women’s issue: ‘They’ve got to buy groceries’

Herschel Walker, Republican nominee for the US Senate in Georgia, is under fire again for comments suggesting that inflation hurts women more because “they’ve got to buy groceries.” “I think there’s no doubt: crime is very, very important,” Mr Walker told a reporter at a town hall and lunch focused on women’s issues on August 19. “This economy is tough, because they’ve got to buy groceries.”Herschel Walker answers that “women’s issues” to him are “grocery prices” and “gas prices.” pic.twitter.com/3KXoll8Uy5— PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes) August 31, 2022The comments, made just less than two weeks ago, came in Mr Walker’s hometown...
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Elections
State
Washington State
City
Washington, GA
State
Georgia State
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
The Independent

Lindsey Graham confronted at anti-abortion event by woman whose unborn child had fatal abnormality

Republican senator Lindsey Graham was met with protests upon unveiling a nationwide proposal to ban abortion, including from one woman who confronted him inside an anti-abortion event in Washington DC. On Tuesday, Mr Graham announced a nationwide bill that would ban abortion after 15 weeks before being confronted by Ashbey Beasley, a survivor of the 4 July Highland Park shooting.She told the room of anti-abortion supporters and the South Carolina senator that she had the choice to give birth to her son after learning of a fetal abnormality at 16 weeks.“We were allowed to make that choice for him,”...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Trump news - live: Lara Trump under fire for parenting as bizarre details from Maggie Haberman’s book surface

Donald Trump took to Truth Social to predict that “war” could be on the horizon after unusual leaks were discovered on Nord Stream I and II, two natural gas pipelines running underwater from Russia to Germany. “This could lead to major escalation, or War!” the former president raged.Meanwhile, his daughter-in-law Lara Trump has come under fire for posting a video of her son outside on a toy car as Hurricane Ian hits Florida. The storm system has hit the state as a category four and federal and state officials have come together in response.The hurricane also caused the Jan...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

‘Cowboys for Trump’ founder removed from office and ‘barred for life’ for participating in Capitol riot

A judge has ordered that a county official in New Mexico is “barred for life” and “constitutionally ineligible” to hold public office after he was convicted for his role in the attack on the US Capitol.Otero County Commissioner Couy Griffin – a founder of “Cowboys for Trump” – will be removed from office, effective immediately, according to the court’s order on 6 September.Griffin was convicted on misdemeanor charges for his role in the Capitol riots on 6 January, 2021, and he recently refused to certify local election results, relying on debunked conspiracy theories about voting machines, fuelled by spurious...
OTERO COUNTY, NM
The Independent

Jen Psaki says Trump is handing the Democrats the midterms in first MSNBC appearance: ‘They love to be opposed to him’

Former Biden White House Secretary Jen Psaki made her first appearance as an MSNBC commentator, arguing that Democrats are becoming increasingly engaged in the midterms the more former President Donald Trump inserts himself into the race. Ms Psaki appeared on Alex Wagner Tonight on Tuesday, with Ms Wagner saying that...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election State#Ne Arkansas State Capitol#Fbi#Captains#Electors#Election Fraud#Herschel Walker Campaign#Gop#Republican#Senate#Mayo Millage#Maga
The Independent

Sarah Palin says ‘entire country’ should be ‘outraged’ at her failure to get elected

Former Alaska Governor Sarah Palin thinks you should be angry that she is not heading to Congress.That’s what the failed Republican House candidate told an interviewer this week on Real America’s Voice, a right-wing YouTube channel. Ms Palin blamed her defeat on Alaska’s new ranked-choice voting system, which allocates the votes of defeated candidates after a first round of voting to the top two remaining candidates based on the personal preferences of voters.“It was the political establishment that created this system with the ranked-choice voting,” Ms Palin declared. “And, without encouraging the other Republican to drop out once he...
ALASKA STATE
Reason.com

Marco Rubio, Who Last Month Said Abortion Regulation Should Be Left to the States, Endorses a Federal Ban

Many Republicans were dismayed by the federal abortion ban that Sen. Lindsey Graham (R–S.C.) unveiled this week, viewing it as politically unwise and constitutionally suspect. But yesterday Sen. Marco Rubio (R–Fla.), who is running for reelection this year, announced that he is co-sponsoring Graham's bill, which would prohibit abortion at 15 weeks of gestation or later. Rubio's support for the bill blatantly contradicts the position he was taking just a few weeks ago, when he said abortion regulation should be left to the states, and his avowed support for federalism more generally.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
People

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Recounts How a Congressman Once Told Her 'It's a Shame' She Won

"I feel like everybody treated me like a one-term member of Congress, and they worked to make me a one-term member of Congress," Ocasio-Cortez told GQ Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is opening up about the hostility she faced after being elected to Congress in 2018 — hostility that, in a new interview with GQ, came in part from those in her party. During her first days in Congress, the now 32-year-old Ocasio-Cortez told the outlet, her reception was "not the same" as her fellow newly elected Democrats. One instance, in particular,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WOLB 1010AM

WOLB 1010AM

922
Followers
691
Post
214K+
Views
ABOUT

WOLB 1010 where information is power!

 https://wolbbaltimore.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy