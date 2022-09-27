ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nutrition

Daily Mail

'This should never happen again': Family of mother-of-five, 42, with dairy allergy who died after eating Pret a Manger vegan wrap contaminated with milk call for stricter food testing

The family of a mother-of five with an acute dairy allergy died after eating a Pret a Manger vegan wrap that was contaminated with traces of milk have called for stricter food testing. Celia Marsh, 42, suffered a fatal anaphylactic reaction after eating the £3.75 sandwich from a Pret store...
Mashed

The Disturbing Reason 15 States Are Recalling Certain Mushrooms

According to Statistica, the average American frequents the grocery store roughly 1.6 times per week. Although food recalls aren't an everyday concern for most shoppers, considering the scariest recalls over recent years may spur you into a cleaning frenzy. While you already have good reason to wash your grocery store produce, you may not be aware of the CDC's recommendation to wash out your entire refrigerator after an item is recalled and properly discarded from your crisper drawer.
BGR.com

New snack recall: These delicious chocolates might be dangerous

After a Halloween candy recall a few days ago, there’s another candy recall everyone needs to be aware of. This time, it’s a recall for dark chocolate almonds. Like the candy corn snacks, the almonds contain an allergen that isn’t listed on the label. Egg was the undeclared allergen in the recalled candy corn, but this time around it’s milk for the dark chocolate almonds.
Herald Community Newspapers

Milk that doesn’t have to be refrigerated? How does that work?

(BPT) - If you struggle with packing kids’ lunches and on-the-go snacks, or you’d just like to see less food and drinks wasted in your home, you can find the solution by choosing products in shelf-stable packaging, such as Tetra Pak® cartons. A wide variety of products...
ESPN Sioux Falls

Potatoes Sold in Iowa Part of Massive Recall

Potatoes and salad dressings are the latest food items to be recalled due to potential allergic reactions. The Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers to not consume these products. The first product impacted is Melissa’s Brand Dutch Red Potatoes with Dijon Mustard Sauce. The 1 lb 1.7-ounce packages...
Food Recall News

