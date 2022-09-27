Read full article on original website
Urgent warning as grocery item recalled in 15 states after salmonella found in packs for sale
AN urgent recall has been issued across 15 states after a dangerous bacteria was found in packets of a common grocery store item. Salmonella was found in multiple products from Tai Phat Wholesalers as part of routine testing by the Maryland Department of Health. Tai Phat Wholesalers FDA announced the...
What’s that in my sausage? 4,480 pounds recalled in four states after discovery
The latest not-food-in-your-food recall involves plastic and 4,480 pounds of Georgia Special Chicken and Pork Smoked Sausage that went to Florida, North Carolina, Georgia and Alabama. According to the USDA-posted recall notice, manufacturer Sunset Farm Foods “received consumer complaints reporting thin blue plastic embedded inside the pork and chicken sausage...
Narcity
Public Health Warns People To Throw Out 2 Spices After Diners Got Sick At Markham Restaurant
York Region Public Health is still investigating an incident that occurred over the weekend that caused several people to become seriously ill after a "potential aconite poisoning" during their visit to a Markham restaurant. However, on Thursday, Public Health asked that people get rid of two spices that could contain...
'This should never happen again': Family of mother-of-five, 42, with dairy allergy who died after eating Pret a Manger vegan wrap contaminated with milk call for stricter food testing
The family of a mother-of five with an acute dairy allergy died after eating a Pret a Manger vegan wrap that was contaminated with traces of milk have called for stricter food testing. Celia Marsh, 42, suffered a fatal anaphylactic reaction after eating the £3.75 sandwich from a Pret store...
The Disturbing Reason 15 States Are Recalling Certain Mushrooms
According to Statistica, the average American frequents the grocery store roughly 1.6 times per week. Although food recalls aren't an everyday concern for most shoppers, considering the scariest recalls over recent years may spur you into a cleaning frenzy. While you already have good reason to wash your grocery store produce, you may not be aware of the CDC's recommendation to wash out your entire refrigerator after an item is recalled and properly discarded from your crisper drawer.
Popculture
More Than 4,000 Pounds of Sausage Recalled After Plastic Found Inside Product
A Georgia company recalled over 4,000 pounds of sausage products Wednesday because they could be contaminated with thin blue plastic. The chicken and pork sausages were made by Sunset Farm Foods inc. of Valdosta, Georgia. The products were sent to retailers in North Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, and Florida. The products...
TODAY.com
Brie and camembert cheeses sold in stores across US, Mexico recalled due to Listeria
The U.S. Centers for Disease Control issued a recall for brie and camembert cheese made by Old Europe Cheese, Inc. on Friday, Sept. 30. The cheese, manufactured in Benton Harbor, Michigan, was sold under more than two dozen brand names in popular stores across the United States and Mexico. The...
New snack recall: These delicious chocolates might be dangerous
After a Halloween candy recall a few days ago, there’s another candy recall everyone needs to be aware of. This time, it’s a recall for dark chocolate almonds. Like the candy corn snacks, the almonds contain an allergen that isn’t listed on the label. Egg was the undeclared allergen in the recalled candy corn, but this time around it’s milk for the dark chocolate almonds.
McDonald's Refuses to Serve Man Cheese Slice as He Ordered a Vegan McPlant
"I'm a vegetarian so I love the McPlant. I just don't like vegan cheese, and I've never had a problem before swapping it out," the man told Newsweek.
Herald Community Newspapers
Milk that doesn’t have to be refrigerated? How does that work?
(BPT) - If you struggle with packing kids’ lunches and on-the-go snacks, or you’d just like to see less food and drinks wasted in your home, you can find the solution by choosing products in shelf-stable packaging, such as Tetra Pak® cartons. A wide variety of products...
Potatoes Sold in Iowa Part of Massive Recall
Potatoes and salad dressings are the latest food items to be recalled due to potential allergic reactions. The Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers to not consume these products. The first product impacted is Melissa’s Brand Dutch Red Potatoes with Dijon Mustard Sauce. The 1 lb 1.7-ounce packages...
Food recall news: Momyer Distribution Inc. Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Milk in Dark Chocolate Almonds
Food recall news: Momyer Distribution Inc. Issues Allergy Alert on Undeclared Milk in Dark Chocolate Almonds. Momyer Distribution Inc of Salem, Oregon is recalling Dark Chocolate Almonds because they may contain undeclared milk. People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume this product.
Cheeses sold at Whole Foods, Safeway recalled after multiple people hospitalized with listeria
(WJBF) — Multiple people across six states have been hospitalized after being infected with a strain of listeria that may be linked to contaminated brie and camembert cheeses. The cheese was manufactured by Old Europe Cheese, Inc., of Michigan, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)....
