NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP, APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS. It is Ordered and Notice is given that on November 3, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. a hearing will be held in this Court at the Sherburne County Courthouse, Elk River, Minnesota, VIA THE ZOOM REMOTE HEARING PLATFORM, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Robert Lewis Campbell, whose address is 14560 57th Street, Becker, MN 55308 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an unsupervised administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.

