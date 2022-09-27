Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
patriotnewsmn.com
Independent School District #726
Director Jurek called the working session of the School Board of District #726 to order on the 29th day of June, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. in the High School Teaching and Learning Center. Roll Call. Members present: Troy Berning, Aaron Jurek, Connie Robinson, Mark Swanson, Pete Weismann. Members absent: Ryan...
patriotnewsmn.com
City of Becker - Notice of Public Hearing
Notice is hereby given that the City of Becker Planning Commission will hold a special meeting at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, October 10th, 2022, at the Becker City Hall, 12060 Sherburne Avenue, Becker, Minnesota. The Planning Commission will hold the following public hearing at this special meeting:. Approximately 6:00 p.m....
patriotnewsmn.com
Becker Township - Notice of Public Hearing
Notice is hereby given that the Becker Town Board will hold their monthly meeting at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, October 17, 2022 at Becker Town Hall, 12165 Hancock Street. The Town Board will hold public hearings regarding the following:. 7:10 p.m. Parking Ordinance Amendment – Proposed language change to Section...
patriotnewsmn.com
City of Clearwater
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING FOR A PLANNED UNIT DEVELOPMENT BY CONDITIONAL USE PERMIT (PUD-CUP). Notice is hereby given that the Clearwater Planning Commission will hold a public hearing on October 11, 2022 at City Hall, 605 County Road 75 NW at 7:00 PM or as soon thereafter as possible, to consider a request by ALC, LLC. The request is for a conditional use permit to allow a body art, tattoo and piercing business at 8265 179th Street (PID# 204100031200).
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
patriotnewsmn.com
Big Lake HS hosts Career Fair
Big Lake High School hosted their Youth Apprenticeship & Career Fair last Thursday to the delight of many students. Following the set up of the area by local nerchants, a welcome message was delivered at around 9:45 a.m. At 10:25 a.m., the fifth grade group A was invited to wander the room and talk to vendors until lunchtime at a little after 11.
patriotnewsmn.com
PACT will increase veterans’ benefits
Veterans in Sherburne County and across the nation will see the largest healthcare and benefit expansion in 30 years. Last week, Sherburne County Veterans Service Officer Bruce Price updated members of the county board on the PACT Act. The full name of the law is The Sergeant First Class (SFC) Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics (PACT) Act.
patriotnewsmn.com
Wright County growth continues at rapid pace
(Editor’s Note: The following article was drawn from the Wright County website.) Wright County has been growing at a high rate for the last four decades and, from the looks of things, not only is it not slowing down, it’s speeding up. In between census periods, the official...
rejournals.com
Kraus-Anderson closes construction of $16 million police department in Minnesota
Kraus-Anderson has completed construction of a $16 million police department on the Crystal City Hall campus at 4141 Douglas Drive North in Crystal, Minnesota. Designed by Wold Architects & Engineers, the 53,300-square-foot, energy-efficient facility features new safe work spaces, a secure evidence storage area, indoor fleet storage and a dedicated space for K9 officers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
patriotnewsmn.com
Town of Becker - Notice of Public Hearing
Notice is hereby given that the Becker Township Planning Commission will hold their monthly meeting at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, October 10th, 2022 at Becker Town Hall, 12165 Hancock Street. The Planning Commission will meet to consider the following application(s) and other planning and zoning related topics. Beginning at approximately 7:01 p.m. and following:
This Is Minnesota's Top-Rated Public High School For 2023
Niche released a list of 2023's top-rated public schools throughout the state.
patriotnewsmn.com
Benton County 4-H’ers Participate in Minnesota 4-H State Horse Show 2022
(Editor’s Note: The following article was submitted by Benton County 4-H.) Nine 4-H youth from Benton County participated in the Minnesota 4-H State Horse show Sept. 16-19, 2022. This year, 591 youths from across the state participated in the annual event at the Minnesota State Fair. 4-H’ers demonstrate their skills and knowledge in hippology (showing knowledge and understanding of equine science and husbandry), horse judging (study of an animal, measuring it against an accepted ideal), horse training and achievement, speech and demonstrations about interest in horses or the horse industry, showmanship and drill team skills.
patriotnewsmn.com
Estate of Lewis Robert Campbell
NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP, APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS. It is Ordered and Notice is given that on November 3, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. a hearing will be held in this Court at the Sherburne County Courthouse, Elk River, Minnesota, VIA THE ZOOM REMOTE HEARING PLATFORM, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of Robert Lewis Campbell, whose address is 14560 57th Street, Becker, MN 55308 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an unsupervised administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
patriotnewsmn.com
Letters To The Editor
(Editor’s note: Due to space constraints, the Patriot will publish up to 5-6 LTEs a week as space allows and carry over unpublished letters to the next week, if able. Also, we no longer have a policy which restricts letter writers from submitting political editorials a week prior to an election.)
bulletin-news.com
More than 1,000 St. Paul voters issued absentee ballots with wrong candidate listed
The incorrect Republican candidate for Minnesota’s House of Representatives is included on ballots given to more than 1,000 absentee voters from St. Paul, according to authorities. In the race to succeed Rep. John Thompson in House District 67A after Peterson passed away in August, the GOP nominated Scott Hesselgrave;...
Ramsey County prints ballots listing incorrect state Republican candidate
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Ramsey County says it accidentally printed ballots listing the wrong Republican candidate for a state representative position and issued over 1,000 of them on Friday.The ballot listed Beverly Peterson instead of Scott Hesselgrave as the Republican Party candidate for state representative in District 67A, which is in the northeastern portion of St. Paul. The error impacts all ballots for the 11 precincts in Ramsey County.The issue was discovered on Friday, the first day of early voting in Minnesota. By the end of Friday, 1,077 absentee ballots with the error had been issued. Ramsey County says it started an internal...
ktoe.com
Gov Walz: anger over Feeding Our Future scam aimed at suspects, not judge
Governor Tim Walz is responding after a week’s worth of calls from state Republican leaders, including his opponent in the governor’s race Scott Jensen, for an investigation into the Walz administration’s handling of the $250 million Feeding Our Future fraud scheme. Walz initially said a Ramsey County judge ordered the Department of Education to continue payments to Feeding our Future–even after it discovered suspicious activity. The judge denied giving such an order…
patriotnewsmn.com
“Faces of Big Lake” aims to bring a boost of positivity to community
The Faces of Big Lake is a new movement sweeping the community, promoting positivity and letting neighbors get to know each other. Realtor and long-time Big Lake resident Liz Fagen is behind the movement. She says that the community has had its share of tough times, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, and she really felt that everyone would benefit from a boost of positivity every week.
kduz.com
Walz in Hutchinson Canceled/Protest Continued
A meet and greet fundraiser in Hutchinson with Democratic Governor Tim Walz was canceled Tuesday (correction) however, a scheduled protest did go on. Protest Organizer Mike Harrell with the Minnesota Patriot Squad and the McLeod County Freedom Group:. Harrell also mentioned their opposition to the Governor’s education policy. Meanwhile,...
patriotnewsmn.com
Xcel Energy holds community breakfast
On Tuesday, Xcel Energy hosted its annual Community Breakfast. This serves to update elected officials on the state of the company over the past year and in planning for the future. It will come as little surprise to many Patriot readers that there was a large emphasis on carbon free...
New threat prompts closure of Richfield secondary schools Monday
Richfield secondary schools are closed Monday after the district received online threats early Monday morning – just two days after a shooting injured two people outside a high school football game. "Early this morning we received online threats toward our secondary schools. While we have been partnering with police...
Comments / 0