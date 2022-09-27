Read full article on original website
WJFW-TV
Miracle catch prevails angler duo to win annual Hodag Musky Challenge
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WJFW) - The 41st annual Shoeder’s RV & Marine Hodag Musky Challenge came to an end on Sunday, with a award ceremony at the Rhinelander Ice Arena. This challenge is a popular event in the Northwoods allowing anglers to go out and do what they love. Participants got to choose from eight different lakes around the area to compete to see who can catch the biggest musky. Nancy Sattler the organizer says the smiles on the anglers face is her favorite thing to see.
wxpr.org
"The animals deserve better": Former volunteers, concerned citizens protest Humane Society of Vilas County
Joe Power stands near a busy sidewalk in downtown Eagle River gripping two homemade signs. “What are your donations being used for?” asks one. “The animals deserve better than 3 stars,” says the other. Until recently, Power was a volunteer dog walker with the Humane Society of Vilas...
news8000.com
Wisconsin man wanted in connection with multi-county theft string
CLINTONVILLE, Wis. — A Wisconsin man is wanted in connection to multiple alleged thefts that police said occurred across multiple counties. Seth Genereau, 23, was identified as a suspect in multiple theft cases in Waupaca County last Tuesday. Officers in Outagamie County tried to question Generau, but he allegedly ran away. He then allegedly stole multiple items and a vehicle from Hortonville. Police said he later approached a person in Clintonville and allegedly stole a minivan by force.
